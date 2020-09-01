 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   FEMA changes its name to FOAD, declares it will no longer provide PPE for schools, court houses, and other related entities   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: Sick, Personal protective equipment, Federal government of the United States, Official, Federal officials, U.S. state, Protection, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Protective gear  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2020 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I have an account now
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it lacks funding, gee I wonder why
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This cost cutting measure wouldn't have anything to do with the $45 billion Trump took from FEMA because he was incapable of negotiating a stimulus funding package with the House?

Trump's poison leaches into everything.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So the CDC is farked up, FEMA is farked up, the National Weather Service is farked up. Is there anything the Trump Administration has NOT farked up?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was expecting EABOD.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: So the CDC is farked up, FEMA is farked up, the National Weather Service is farked up. Is there anything the Trump Administration has NOT farked up?


The grift.
 
sourballs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: So the CDC is farked up, FEMA is farked up, the National Weather Service is farked up. Is there anything the Trump Administration has NOT farked up?


Putin is lovin' it!
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ansius: This cost cutting measure wouldn't have anything to do with the $45 billion Trump took from FEMA because he was incapable of negotiating a stimulus funding package with the House?

Trump's poison leaches into everything.


Don't forget the $271M they diverted last year to put innocent kids in cages and to pay thugs to rape and abuse them.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who wants to bet that the cost of this up until now would have been enough to buy these kids android tablets and an internet connection?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder if this will encourage schools to close campus?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: So the CDC is farked up, FEMA is farked up, the National Weather Service is farked up. Is there anything the Trump Administration has NOT farked up?


Could be worse. He could be subverting not-farked-up agencies to more evil.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's Jared's stockpile, guys. Like, legit. He even said so.

You greedy libs just want more free stuff.
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hilarious. Trump wants kids back in school for in person instruction, but won't give the schools the PPE they need to be able to do that. So teachers will be forced to do distance learning instead since they can't work safely without PPE.
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Who wants to bet that the cost of this up until now would have been enough to buy these kids android tablets and an internet connection?


Considering this would have been a lot safer, I agree. But trump wants those kids back to school IN PERSON.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This... actually makes a certain amount of sense. At some point PPE becomes part of the new normal and not a temporary exceptional event. Granted, we still need Federal funding for this (which we aren't getting), but reimbursement through FEMA seems a poor fit.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The important thing is Kushner gets his cut by stealing equipment that states ordered. I still want some governor to order the national guard to meet the shipment at the airport and order anyone who tries to intervene shot on sight.

DARE the feds to try something.
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Drain the swamp, refill with your own radioactive alligators. Got it.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.