(Twitter)   Jacob Blake's family have led hundreds into the street in a riot featuring rhythmic chanting a new some sort of ritual chanting and a voter registration booth, and.. a bouncy castle and, of course some 'cue and you know they got sides   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Going to a block party here, will dance!
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A SOROS funded block party I bet!  What more evil can that man do!!?!?!?!?!?!?!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DOMESTIC TERRORISTS!
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said this back in May... If the cops really wanted to deescalate and be better they'd bring food drink and entertainment
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: DOMESTIC TERRORISTS!


If bouncy houses are outlawed, only outlaws will have bouncy houses.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Democrats! I bet the right wing militia spies we have secretly planted to surveil that event uncover the very worst scandal imaginable-

///that they use Dijon mustard and arugula at their bbq!

///the horror, the horror!
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: Said this back in May... If the cops really wanted to deescalate and be better they'd bring food drink and entertainment


BBQ sauce is cheap and pretty much everyone loves it. Could you imagine what we could save in firepower spendings with a national sauce initiative. Then use the cop car speakers to play good tunes
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
yeah, but we don't know what happened just a few seconds before what we see here.  they were probably reaching for a weapon or menacing an officer.

i always take the policeman's word. they never lie.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There are people on "both sides" who want a war. To be sure, there are more on Trump's side who want one. I have no doubt they vastly outnumber the one's on the other side who want one, but just enough folks on the anti-Trump side want to throw down it makes Trump's claims plausible in their minds.

Despite how well things seem to be going in my personal life, there are days like today when I despair for my neighbours to the south and think civil war is inevitable. I believe your country is going to implode. Just don't farking take Canada with you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The potato salad has no raisins. I repeat!  No raisins!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Black Jeopardy with Chadwick Boseman - SNL
Youtube hzMzFGgmQOc
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Both sides? How many orders do you want?
You know, like for everbody.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love this so much. Trump wants to make this a vicious, violent time. We don't have to feed into that.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is what peaceful protesting and community organization should be like. I still think Blake was and is a total piece of shiat, but he didn't deserve to be shot seven times.

If you want change, come together as a community and vote to make said change. Don't go burning down businesses within your own community, or other communities.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They better not have soup!
 
dustman81
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: This is what peaceful protesting and community organization should be like. I still think Blake was and is a total piece of shiat, but he didn't deserve to be shot seven times.

If you want change, come together as a community and vote to make said change. Don't go burning down businesses within your own community, or other communities.


Seven times in the back. If a civilian had shot him seven times in the back, they'd be in jail awaiting murder charges.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wanna learn that dance. What's it called?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: pacified: Said this back in May... If the cops really wanted to deescalate and be better they'd bring food drink and entertainment

BBQ sauce is cheap and pretty much everyone loves it. Could you imagine what we could save in firepower spendings with a national sauce initiative. Then use the cop car speakers to play good tunes


Pigs Cooking Swine?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: There are people on "both sides" who want a war. To be sure, there are more on Trump's side who want one. I have no doubt they vastly outnumber the one's on the other side who want one, but just enough folks on the anti-Trump side want to throw down it makes Trump's claims plausible in their minds.

Despite how well things seem to be going in my personal life, there are days like today when I despair for my neighbours to the south and think civil war is inevitable. I believe your country is going to implode. Just don't farking take Canada with you.


I never WANT to throw up, but there are times when I know I am GOING to and the build-up to it hurts bad enough that I just want to get it over with.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: pacified: Said this back in May... If the cops really wanted to deescalate and be better they'd bring food drink and entertainment

BBQ sauce is cheap and pretty much everyone loves it. Could you imagine what we could save in firepower spendings with a national sauce initiative. Then use the cop car speakers to play good tunes


You! On the Motorcycle! You Two Girls.avi
Youtube aAHUNgoJQPw
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Blake is accused in the criminal complaint ... of breaking into the home of a woman he knew and sexually assaulting her.

The victim, who is only identified by her initials in the paperwork, told police she was asleep in bed with one of her children when Blake came into the room around 6 a.m. and allegedly said, "I want my sh-t," the record states
.
She told cops Blake then used his finger to sexually assault her, sniffed it and said, "Smells like you've been with other men," the criminal complaint alleges.

The officer who took her statement said she "had a very difficult time telling him this and cried as she told how the defendant assaulted her."

The alleged victim said Blake "penetrating her digitally caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent" and she was "very humiliated and upset by the sexual assault," the record states.
She told police she "was upset but collected herself" and then allegedly ran out the front door after Blake, the complaint says. She then realized her car was missing, checked her purse and saw the keys were missing and "immediately called 911," the complaint alleges.

The alleged victim told cops she has known him for eight years and claims that he physically assaults her "around twice a year when he drinks heavily."

Police filed charges against him for felony sexual assault, trespassing and domestic abuse in July when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Just curious about the excuse.  Is it:

A) biatch had it coming?
B) "Snitches get stitches"?
C) Blake is a registered Democrat so is exempt from apprehension?
D) TRUMP TRUMP TRUMPY "Orange Man Bad" McTRUMPFACE
E) "He was just about to turn his life around"

'Cause police brutality's bad, as we've been saying for decades before it was cool, but this seems like a weird hill to die on.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is what the BLM protests should look like.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

allears: I wanna learn that dance. What's it called?


I Do b'lieve that is the famous Electric Slide
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: pacified: Said this back in May... If the cops really wanted to deescalate and be better they'd bring food drink and entertainment

BBQ sauce is cheap and pretty much everyone loves it. Could you imagine what we could save in firepower spendings with a national sauce initiative. Then use the cop car speakers to play good tunes


You know what kind of division you're gonna sow by picking the wrong type of sauce?  People get serious about that.
 
northgrave
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Notabunny: TheManofPA: pacified: Said this back in May... If the cops really wanted to deescalate and be better they'd bring food drink and entertainment

BBQ sauce is cheap and pretty much everyone loves it. Could you imagine what we could save in firepower spendings with a national sauce initiative. Then use the cop car speakers to play good tunes

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/aAHUNgoJ​QPw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The dancing in the street made me think of this:
The Blues Brothers (1980) - Shake a Tail Feather Scene (4/9) | Movieclips
Youtube qdbrIrFxas0
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Oak: Blake is accused in the criminal complaint ... of breaking into the home of a woman he knew and sexually assaulting her.

The victim, who is only identified by her initials in the paperwork, told police she was asleep in bed with one of her children when Blake came into the room around 6 a.m. and allegedly said, "I want my sh-t," the record states
.
She told cops Blake then used his finger to sexually assault her, sniffed it and said, "Smells like you've been with other men," the criminal complaint alleges.

The officer who took her statement said she "had a very difficult time telling him this and cried as she told how the defendant assaulted her."

The alleged victim said Blake "penetrating her digitally caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent" and she was "very humiliated and upset by the sexual assault," the record states.
She told police she "was upset but collected herself" and then allegedly ran out the front door after Blake, the complaint says. She then realized her car was missing, checked her purse and saw the keys were missing and "immediately called 911," the complaint alleges.

The alleged victim told cops she has known him for eight years and claims that he physically assaults her "around twice a year when he drinks heavily."

Police filed charges against him for felony sexual assault, trespassing and domestic abuse in July when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Just curious about the excuse.  Is it:

A) biatch had it coming?
B) "Snitches get stitches"?
C) Blake is a registered Democrat so is exempt from apprehension?
D) TRUMP TRUMP TRUMPY "Orange Man Bad" McTRUMPFACE
E) "He was just about to turn his life around"

'Cause police brutality's bad, as we've been saying for decades before it was cool, but this seems like a weird hill to die on.


How about
1) Innocent until proven guilty
2) the character of the victim is IRRELEVANT to the analysis of whether the cops used excessive forced or murdered this man (they did)  Leading an exemplary life is not a pre-requisite to not being murdered by the police You could be Pablo Escobar mixed with Jeffrey Dahmer and the cos don't ahve right to shoot you unless they are in a reasonable fear for their lives
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pacified: Said this back in May... If the cops really wanted to deescalate and be better they'd bring food drink and entertainment

TheManofPA: BBQ sauce is cheap and pretty much everyone loves it. Could you imagine what we could save in firepower spendings with a national sauce initiative. Then use the cop car speakers to play good tunes

Magorn: Pigs Cooking Swine?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...little dusty in here...
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cops aren't judge, jury, and executioner. We live in a country with a system of laws that we are all bound to follow...or at least we were.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Because in the same town a double murderer was waived past the police while carrying a rifle and offered water. All people are saying is, police should treat all suspects equally. Is that unreasonable? Your arguments are all misdirects or utter bull.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It literally doesn't matter what he was charged with.  He could have just killed his way through an orphanage and it wouldn't give the cops the right to execute him.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nobody's making excuses for this kind of behavior and the cops still should go to jail for shooting him. You see, it's possible to think both of these things at the same time! But way to pwn that strawman. With your intellect, I'll bet it put up quite a fight!
 
TickTurd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cucumber salad or cream corn?

BSAB
 
northgrave
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

northgrave: Notabunny: TheManofPA: pacified: Said this back in May... If the cops really wanted to deescalate and be better they'd bring food drink and entertainment

BBQ sauce is cheap and pretty much everyone loves it. Could you imagine what we could save in firepower spendings with a national sauce initiative. Then use the cop car speakers to play good tunes

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/aAHUNgoJ​QPw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

The dancing in the street made me think of this:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qdbrIrFx​as0]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
