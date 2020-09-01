 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Weeners Kenosha Police officer arrests woman after she muses about the size of his sausage   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Weeners, shot  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 5:03 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty dick move.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should send the cop a truckload of "male enhancement"  pills to help him out. Shouldn't be hard they sell them all over the Internet.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Officer Smalldick mustn't have heard of the Streisand Effect.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So what does this arrest actually accomplish? She was content to leave.

This is just punitive to discourage her and others  from using their first amendment rights.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Pretty dick move.


The "r" is unnecessary.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait a second ... now I get the white police hostility with black men.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Pretty weenie!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
sounds like that hit a little too close to home for officer micro dick for him to arrest her for complying.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please, Please follow up with a lawsuit for false arrest. Discovery on how small the officer's penis  is and if he is claiming it as a disability would be amusing. Did anyone see the name of the genitally challenged officer was?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But we don't know what happened before the video started.  She might have made other disparaging remarks about him and possibly his parents.

My Weeners would have been to say "you're arresting me for saying you have a small dick?"
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man, he is really gonna be upset when he sees the size of the erection her civil rights lawyer is sporting when this goes to trial.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Wait a second ... now I get the white police hostility with black men.


And why Trump always takes the cops' sides in these disputes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Asshole pig scumsucking cops don't understand the 1st Amendment.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know who else has a ridiculously tiny penis?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1300792931817852930&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10937171%2FKenosha-Police​-officer-arrests-woman-after-she-muses​-about-size-of-his-sausage&siteScreenN​ame=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=21​9d021%3A1598982042171&width=550px]


It's better to be thought an insecure, petty, power-tripping small-dicked asshole than to arrest a woman in violation of the 1st Amendment and remove all doubt.
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was he Batman?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

King Something: You know who else has a ridiculously tiny penis?


Your mom?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/well that's what I heard
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cops will arrest you if you flip them off.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: Someone should send the cop a truckload of "male enhancement"  pills to help him out. Shouldn't be hard they sell them all over the Internet.


Nope, send dildos and lube. He's no different than a Branch Dildonian.

Even old movies had it right:

Idiot: "Being called a c*cksucker isn't personal?"

Smart Person: "No, it's two nowns combined to elicit a prescribed response."

Idiot: "What if someone calls my momma a wh*re?

Smart Person: "Is she?"
 
Nullav
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now he's gonna have to drive his empty-bedded dualie brodozer twice as often to feel better.

/What a dingus.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She could have just said "You're a police officer."
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

King Something: You know who else has a ridiculously tiny penis?


Reported your personal attacked on me.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
LOL. He Streisan'd himself in the Weener.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a horrible way for the entire world to find out that you have a small dick.  And you're so insecure about it, you compensate with a gun and badge.

Poor guy.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Aynsley Dunbar - Penis Dimension (The Mothers of Invention)
Youtube HnWn6Wewuug
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It could be much worse
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.