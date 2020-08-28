 Skip to content
(WSFA)   Why did the pedestrian cross the road? We'll never know because the impatient driver shot him eight times   (wsfa.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've all been there, but 8 shots seems excessive.  One or two will cure even the worst of bad attitudes.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have only shot him 7 times. Police don't seem to have a problem with that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Another "good guy with a gun"?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The  interesting thing is if he'd just ran him over, too many people would have just shrugged.
We have no regard for pedestrians
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Johnarian Travez Allen (R)

He does not have that traditional Republican look
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's when authorities say Penn got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shot, killing the man.

If you have time to stop, get out, and shoot I think the pedestrian is walking slower than he ideally should be walking.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
22, huh?  He'll have a lot of time to think before he dies in prison from a life sentence.
 
