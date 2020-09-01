 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Do you want to stop the coronavirus from spreading? Science says you should shut your damn mouth and use a sign language   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Viral marketing, Transmission, Silence, Mask, Public transport, route of viral transmission, lungs of other people, Much credit  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon Millennials be like: 
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Most people aren't saying so because most people who are out in public don't care. People who have had covid or have lost someone are at home and minimizing public exposure. I met yet another person yesterday who was loudly proclaiming that less than 1% of the world population has been affected, so it's time for everything to go back to normal.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Get a sema.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Isn't the formation of your mouth a big part of ASL? If you're masked it still makes it very difficult to communicate properly, as I understand it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
surlyjason [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know one sign, but it's capable of conveying my attitudes on the current political events.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ok. Middle finger to anti-maskers it is.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Soon Millennials be like: 
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


The movie that Covid reminds me of most is Demolition Man.  People were germaphobes in that movie's future so they didn't shake hands or high five (or have actual sex).
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KB202: Most people aren't saying so because most people who are out in public don't care. People who have had covid or have lost someone are at home and minimizing public exposure. I met yet another person yesterday who was loudly proclaiming that less than 1% of the world population has been affected, so it's time for everything to go back to normal.


Same guy who says he thinks women are people as the father of a daughter. Or has a black friend. Or says if you really cared you'd worry about your family's role in slavery.

Yeah. That guy is a dick. And he's the male segment of the GOP.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But how can I show people how much better I am than them if I can't talk to them?  I must speak loudly and interrupt everyone else so that my superiority can be acknowledged!!!

/Kidding, wishes more people would just shut the hell up.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Isn't the formation of your mouth a big part of ASL? If you're masked it still makes it very difficult to communicate properly, as I understand it.


Yes. Facial expression is very important for sign language
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
👆👆👇👇👈👉👈👉?
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wearing a mask is like slowing sipping on a bottle of whiskey,limiting what your body can handle.
Not wearing a mask is like when you chug it and your body can't handle all that at once (Drew excluded) and then you get sick .
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Since February I've been asking why cashier's required talking points have not been reduced?
after 4 months I finally got tired and I actually asked one cashier to stop talking.
because he went about asking me upwards of five questions and somewhere around that neighborhood I told him I'd appreciate if you just stop talking
He got really really really annoyed if only he knew how much I was upset
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Since February I've been asking why cashier's required talking points have not been reduced?
after 4 months I finally got tired and I actually asked one cashier to stop talking.
because he went about asking me upwards of five questions and somewhere around that neighborhood I told him I'd appreciate if you just stop talking
He got really really really annoyed if only he knew how much I was upset


"Quit talking so the QVID types can yell at you until you ask them to wear a mask then the scream 'DID YOU SEE WHAT THEY DID!!!?? TALKED!!! IF THEY REALLY CARED!!!!!!'"
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah sure, all the sign language interpreters on tv have bags over their heads and no one needs to see their facial expressions.
 
luckyeddie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've got some sign language for anti-maskers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Soon Millennials be like: 
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

The movie that Covid reminds me of most is Demolition Man.  People were germaphobes in that movie's future so they didn't shake hands or high five (or have actual sex).


Ultraviolet - a more dystopian example.
 
