(MacRumors)   For its next Apple TV update, the remote is rumored to be (a) larger, to make it difficult to fall between the cushions, (b) textured, to make it difficult to slip between the cushions, or (c) add "Find My" so owners at least know what city it's in   (macrumors.com) divider line
51
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put a freaking browser in the AppleTV, that would make it killer.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greatest remote control ever made

robertdyas.co.ukView Full Size


/more than willing to die on this hill
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till you try to get a replacement.
It should be illegal for remotes to be 90$ WTF?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill


I was always partial to the peanut

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate this trend of tiny remotes with like 5 buttons on then.
I want all the buttons.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh.  Continued convergence of all Mac devices to the same OS.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

I was always partial to the peanut

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Same principle. Big. Contoured to fit nicely in the hand. Sensible layout of buttons putting the ones you want most often easily placed for when you're holding it.

All the things that apple wouldn't understand because, well, it doesn't look good that way.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ended up getting a RF fob system that I attached to a sleeve for my AppleTV remote.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07​N​VCD4TW/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o04_​s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

My housemates refer to it as the Low-Jack system and we've stopped having to replace lost remotes because of it.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love my AppleTV compared to everything else out there for watching television. The voice control and new TV app make it incredibly easy to watch just about anything without any fuss.

The remote could be improved, sure, but every time I go over to my girlfriend's house and have to deal with her ancient cable box remote it's incredibly frustrating.  The Apple remote is a huge improvement over not just the old-fashioned cable remote, but anything I've tried from Amazon.

What a horrible interface looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: Eh.  Continued convergence of all Mac devices to the same OS.


Given the rise of iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, audioOS, etc., I think they're actually headed the other way.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait till you try to get a replacement.
It should be illegal for remotes to be 90$ WTF?


Well Apple has spent a good amount of time and money making people believe that their cheap Chinese crap if far superior then the competitions cheap Chinese crap.

Also make you more handsome and attractive.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gollie: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

[i.imgur.com image 542x640]


thats cute

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple Remote easily the worst invention Apple has ever made. The entire problem is that it is never usable without looking at it. You need to look at it to know which way is up to use the touchpad. Meanwhile, every other remote in the world is usable without looking at it. Holy crap did Apple completely fail at user experience design here..

That ship has already sailed, my dude.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

I was always partial to the peanut

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size


There can only be One.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet people lose track of their remote a lot more often than they lose their phone, Failmitter. But don't let facts get in the way of your Anti-Apple Circle Jerk Thread.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: OldJames: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

I was always partial to the peanut

[Fark user image image 259x194]

[Fark user image image 393x393]

There can only be One.


I can't comment on the One.

But the buttons on the Sky remote were a joy to press. When you pressed a button, you knew it had been pressed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is is Magical?™ ® ©
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: Peter Weyland: Eh.  Continued convergence of all Mac devices to the same OS.

Given the rise of iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, audioOS, etc., I think they're actually headed the other way.


MacOS Big Sur says you're wrong.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't get rid of the reliance on the touch interface then the remote will still suck.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I bet people lose track of their remote a lot more often than they lose their phone, Failmitter. But don't let facts get in the way of your Anti-Apple Circle Jerk Thread.


or the fact that its about 2 credit card thick, can function for a range of at least 5 yards, and has a battery life of about 2-3 months on a full charge, as well as being able to take voice commands.

just needs some texture on one end to make it easier to tell which end is which without looking.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stayed in an AirBnB recently that had an Apple TV.  What an absolute piece of shiat that remote is.  Absolute trash.  A completely obvious attempt at form over function, and a failure in every way.

Roku or GTFO.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that remote is the worst. It's nearly impossible to pick up without activating the touch surface and causing some command to activate.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The controls for Apple TV are built into the iOS control center. If you have an iPhone or iPad, that's all you need.

images.macrumors.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nomination for best remote -

Fark user imageView Full Size


Screw your sorry excuse for an on screen keyboard.  Only thing that would be better is if it's RF instead of IR.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait till you try to get a replacement.
It should be illegal for remotes to be 90$ WTF?


You can by an older one from the Apple TV series 3 and it will work, just no Siri or touch interface. They left the IR sensor intact.  for 19$.

The Siri remote for the last few years has been 60 bucks.

And while I have not worked in that department for a few years the most I ever saw it go for was 79.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stratohead: Gollie: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

[i.imgur.com image 542x640]

thats cute

[Fark user image 850x659]


My dad already had voice controlled television back in the late 60's.
"talkertopc, turn on the tv."
"talkertopc, raise the volume."
"talkertopc, change the channel."
"talkertopc, fetch me a beer."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: waxbeans: Wait till you try to get a replacement.
It should be illegal for remotes to be 90$ WTF?

Well Apple has spent a good amount of time and money making people believe that their cheap Chinese crap if far superior then the competitions cheap Chinese crap.

Also make you more handsome and attractive.


Correct.
But, the 90$ is to get a replacement remote for a run of the mill tv.
Universals are always missing one or two buttons.
/
Glad I don't watch TV on a television anymore.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: I stayed in an AirBnB recently that had an Apple TV.  What an absolute piece of shiat that remote is.  Absolute trash.  A completely obvious attempt at form over function, and a failure in every way.

Roku or GTFO.


While  I can agree with the dislike for the remote the Apple TV the Apple TV is far superior to the Roku.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Stratohead: Gollie: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

[i.imgur.com image 542x640]

thats cute

[Fark user image 850x659]

My dad already had voice controlled television back in the late 60's.
"talkertopc, turn on the tv."
"talkertopc, raise the volume."
"talkertopc, change the channel."
"talkertopc, fetch me a beer."


Yeah but the latency on that system can be insufferably slow sometimes
 
Don Gato
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Remotes should have a flat bottom so they don't roll when you push a button.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: The controls for Apple TV are built into the iOS control center. If you have an iPhone or iPad, that's all you need.

[images.macrumors.com image 800x473]


I was going to mention this. Although I still have the remote for our AppleTV, I prefer to control it with my phone.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tea_tempest_Cup: BullBearMS: The controls for Apple TV are built into the iOS control center. If you have an iPhone or iPad, that's all you need.

[images.macrumors.com image 800x473]

I was going to mention this. Although I still have the remote for our AppleTV, I prefer to control it with my phone.


It's a hell of a lot easier to enter search text that way.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OldJames: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

I was always partial to the peanut

[Fark user image 259x194]


It's too bad Tivo have mis-managed themselves into irrelevance since then.

Full disclosure: I worked there for 6-1/2 years. It was a fun place to work, until it wasn't.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: The controls for Apple TV are built into the iOS control center. If you have an iPhone or iPad, that's all you need.

[images.macrumors.com image 800x473]


Which actually makes the remote even worse in the traditional sense.


Though for text input it's great.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Mad_Radhu: OldJames: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

I was always partial to the peanut

[Fark user image image 259x194]

[Fark user image image 393x393]

There can only be One.

I can't comment on the One.

But the buttons on the Sky remote were a joy to press. When you pressed a button, you knew it had been pressed.


The Harmony One has some really nice clocks buttons that are easy to use in the dark. There's a touchscreen, but it is mainly used for the more obscure buttons and switching between activities. It's a really nice universal remote.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: BullBearMS: The controls for Apple TV are built into the iOS control center. If you have an iPhone or iPad, that's all you need.

[images.macrumors.com image 800x473]

Which actually makes the remote even worse in the traditional sense.


Though for text input it's great.


In the same manner that Android is worse than a Blackberry in every way?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

theflatline: Tad_Waxpole: I stayed in an AirBnB recently that had an Apple TV.  What an absolute piece of shiat that remote is.  Absolute trash.  A completely obvious attempt at form over function, and a failure in every way.

Roku or GTFO.

While  I can agree with the dislike for the remote the Apple TV the Apple TV is far superior to the Roku.


$179 for the 4k Apple TV, compared to $80 for the Roku 4k

Is it twice as good?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: OldJames: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

I was always partial to the peanut

[Fark user image 259x194]

It's too bad Tivo have mis-managed themselves into irrelevance since then.

Full disclosure: I worked there for 6-1/2 years. It was a fun place to work, until it wasn't.


I spent a pile of cash on a maxed out Series 2 and lifetime service when they first appeared.

Never regretted it, but I also never bought another when a lightning strike finally killed the original.

The company was too different by then.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: theflatline: Tad_Waxpole: I stayed in an AirBnB recently that had an Apple TV.  What an absolute piece of shiat that remote is.  Absolute trash.  A completely obvious attempt at form over function, and a failure in every way.

Roku or GTFO.

While  I can agree with the dislike for the remote the Apple TV the Apple TV is far superior to the Roku.

$179 for the 4k Apple TV, compared to $80 for the Roku 4k

Is it twice as good?


Depends if you want to watch HBO Max and Peacock.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

theflatline: Apple TV is far superior to the Roku.


LOL, no.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: $179 for the 4k Apple TV, compared to $80 for the Roku 4k

Is it twice as good?


No, Roku is still better.  After having a week with Apple TV I wasn't impressed at all, and much preferred Roku.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: theflatline: Tad_Waxpole: I stayed in an AirBnB recently that had an Apple TV.  What an absolute piece of shiat that remote is.  Absolute trash.  A completely obvious attempt at form over function, and a failure in every way.

Roku or GTFO.

While  I can agree with the dislike for the remote the Apple TV the Apple TV is far superior to the Roku.

$179 for the 4k Apple TV, compared to $80 for the Roku 4k

Is it twice as good?


$400 on a NUC to turn my tv into smartest of smart tvs

I wonder would the new new raspberry pi have worked.

/meh this handles 4k just fine so I'll livr
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: theflatline: Tad_Waxpole: I stayed in an AirBnB recently that had an Apple TV.  What an absolute piece of shiat that remote is.  Absolute trash.  A completely obvious attempt at form over function, and a failure in every way.

Roku or GTFO.

While  I can agree with the dislike for the remote the Apple TV the Apple TV is far superior to the Roku.

$179 for the 4k Apple TV, compared to $80 for the Roku 4k

Is it twice as good?

Depends if you want to watch HBO Max and Peacock.


In virtual deal talks over the past several months, Roku execs have delivered a basic message - in not so many words - to WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal negotiators: You need us more than we need you.

So far, Roku is refusing to cede ground on deal terms to add WarnerMedia's HBO Max and NBCU's Peacock to its popular streaming platform. Roku's standard ask is 20% of subscription fees and 30% of ad inventory on partner channels.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: So far, Roku is refusing to cede ground on deal terms to add WarnerMedia's HBO Max and NBCU's Peacock to its popular streaming platform. Roku's standard ask is 20% of subscription fees and 30% of ad inventory on partner channels.


Yikes. I'm sure that would not drive up sub prices for those services.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: theflatline: Tad_Waxpole: I stayed in an AirBnB recently that had an Apple TV.  What an absolute piece of shiat that remote is.  Absolute trash.  A completely obvious attempt at form over function, and a failure in every way.

Roku or GTFO.

While  I can agree with the dislike for the remote the Apple TV the Apple TV is far superior to the Roku.

$179 for the 4k Apple TV, compared to $80 for the Roku 4k

Is it twice as good?


Smoother streaming and if you want to use Dolby Vision then yes the Apple TV 4k is the better choice.

Also, Apple Arcade.

If you want to do home automation, the Apple TV will act as a hub and you and use it as the brain to automate your house.

The Roku is fine as a straight no frills device.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: what the cat dragged in: OldJames: Gubbo: Greatest remote control ever made

[robertdyas.co.uk image 850x850]

/more than willing to die on this hill

I was always partial to the peanut

[Fark user image 259x194]

It's too bad Tivo have mis-managed themselves into irrelevance since then.

Full disclosure: I worked there for 6-1/2 years. It was a fun place to work, until it wasn't.

I spent a pile of cash on a maxed out Series 2 and lifetime service when they first appeared.

Never regretted it, but I also never bought another when a lightning strike finally killed the original.

The company was too different by then.


I came in after that time - late series 4, in 2010. I left 6 months after Rovi acquired them (or as I like to put it, hollowed out Tivo and slipped into its skin.) It was very sad, they were like my family.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
theflatline:

Also, Apple Arcade.

Yeah, but what if you're a gamer?

;-)
 
inner ted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I hate this trend of tiny remotes with like 5 buttons on then.
I want all the buttons.


I don't mind the lack of buttons on the apple mote, it controls the overall sound and lets me change channels
If I want to mess with the equalizer , that's what the receiver mote is for - same with the picture on the tv mote

That it's too sleek for words and gets lost / just falls out of my clumsy fingers- maybe put a gnarled texture on it
 
