Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear McDonalds. Entropy doesn't count as decomposition. Love, Tinyfist.

/  PS: Fix your shake machines.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mummy, I want a burger.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake "I have a million year old McDonalds burger" posts are older than the internet.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McDonald's; We Swear To God It's Food

McDonald's; Yes, You CAN Eat It And Live
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You keep most organic matter in a dry environment, it won't decompose.

The lady made a McMummy.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. They're relatively low-moisture and they're pretty god damn clean. They don't decompose!

People are farking idiots.

That said, it's been years since I've had a McDonald's burger and now I'm kind of craving the colon-greasing
deliciousness of a double cheeseburger.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A McDonald's burger turns into petrified hockey puck if not consumed immediately. Shocking.

Their food is shiat. I still don't get why people flock there when there are so many other comparably cheap fast food joints offering better quality food.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Offer not applicable to the french fries under your car seat which are likely near 15 years old
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh..  if i want cheap fast food McDonalds is an option.   this changes nothing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manoel Eventually
Youtube YxBSUA5pUgg
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always assumed they were decomposed long before they reach the customer. They sure as shiat taste like it anyway.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could dry it out in a slow oven for a while and then spray it with shellac. That'd make the sucker last. And then when you got hungry and decided to eat it, it would be extra crispy.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we be concerned that subby left his girlfriend to decompose in Canada?  Seems like an oddly specific scenario.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: A McDonald's burger turns into petrified hockey puck if not consumed immediately. Shocking.

Their food is shiat. I still don't get why people flock there when there are so many other comparably cheap fast food joints offering better quality food.


The owe it all to talented chemists.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not funny - i've done tests about foods like this. last year i scooped the unwanted 'whip cream' from atop a MacDonald milkshake into the kitchen sink. that white blob was still intact 5 days later and i finally took it down with water pressure to break it up.

two weeks ago i was eating mint ting-a-ling ice cream. I didn't care for the chocolate bit looking ting-a-lings so i took some and put them in a bathroom sink with water to see how long it would take for them to dissolve. a week later the "bits" were still whole and intact under water.

this is the garbage the USA government allows manufacturers to feed you, 'murica. wake up, become a farmer.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<in the voice of david attenborough>
"And here we see the vibrant Big Mac in it's native habitat, frolicking on the plate grill. Soon, it will begin a magical transformation. After a long dormancy phase, you'll see a process that looks remarkably like decomposition - but it's actually a miraculous molecule-by-molecule transition to an all-encompassing mass of Taco Bell's filler meat...."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: *Offer not applicable to the french fries under your car seat which are likely near 15 years old


I pray my car lasts 15 years!
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast food is disgusting, especially McDonald's. Nothing but saturated fat, empty calories, and salt.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread needs more Jim Gaffigan.

McDonald's
Youtube n-i3i8IPs-k
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: A McDonald's burger turns into petrified hockey puck if not consumed immediately. Shocking.

Their food is shiat. I still don't get why people flock there when there are so many other comparably cheap fast food joints offering better quality food.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Dear McDonalds. Entropy doesn't count as decomposition. Love, Tinyfist.

/  PS: Fix your shake machines.


Shake machines aren't broken they're dirty.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the sausage egg and cheese biscuits at mickey d's, but they went from $1.30 to $5.00

Where I come from that's known as a fark you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: You keep most organic matter in a dry environment, it won't decompose.

The lady made a McMummy.


And ALSO salt. Their food is actually that salty.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to enjoy their McChickens before the whole pink slime scandal broke.  Now they are gross.

McDonald's breakfast menu is the only thing from there that is edible for me now.  Sausage McMuffin and bagels.  Coffee is good too, I keep a stash of little airplane size Bailey's cream in my trunk that really puts the breakfast combo over the top.

/CSB
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now I want McDonald's. Thanks A LOT subsmonster.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Mummy, I want a burger.


I made 12 6oz hamburger patties this afternoon that I put in the freezer. That's one hamburger a week for the next three months.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Oh no. They're relatively low-moisture and they're pretty god damn clean. They don't decompose!

People are farking idiots.

That said, it's been years since I've had a McDonald's burger and now I'm kind of craving the colon-greasing
deliciousness of a double cheeseburger.


I had a sausage McMuffin the other day. It was my first McFood in nearly 10 years. Not bad, not amazing. It may well be another 10 years before I have another, though.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does no one ever do this sh*t with the sh*ttier chains that are almost as big, like Burger King?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in 2015...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demented and sad, but burgers.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: not funny - i've done tests about foods like this. last year i scooped the unwanted 'whip cream' from atop a MacDonald milkshake into the kitchen sink. that white blob was still intact 5 days later and i finally took it down with water pressure to break it up.

two weeks ago i was eating mint ting-a-ling ice cream. I didn't care for the chocolate bit looking ting-a-lings so i took some and put them in a bathroom sink with water to see how long it would take for them to dissolve. a week later the "bits" were still whole and intact under water.

this is the garbage the USA government allows manufacturers to feed you, 'murica. wake up, become a farmer.


I'm not going to make my own chocolate. I'm just not. I already make yogurt, salsa, bread, etc. Chocolate is a bridge too far!
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I left an unwrapped mcdouble outside on the window sill for months. (South of Houston, close to the coast)

Nothing tried eating it.
Nothing even nested in it.
Still looked edible.
 
clborgia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: You could dry it out in a slow oven for a while and then spray it with shellac. That'd make the sucker last. And then when you got hungry and decided to eat it, it would be extra crispy.


Don't forget to rename Shellac to confectioners glaze when you use it on food. It literally is, and they use it on things like jelly beans.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: sinko swimo: not funny - i've done tests about foods like this. last year i scooped the unwanted 'whip cream' from atop a MacDonald milkshake into the kitchen sink. that white blob was still intact 5 days later and i finally took it down with water pressure to break it up.

two weeks ago i was eating mint ting-a-ling ice cream. I didn't care for the chocolate bit looking ting-a-lings so i took some and put them in a bathroom sink with water to see how long it would take for them to dissolve. a week later the "bits" were still whole and intact under water.

this is the garbage the USA government allows manufacturers to feed you, 'murica. wake up, become a farmer.

I'm not going to make my own chocolate. I'm just not. I already make yogurt, salsa, bread, etc. Chocolate is a bridge too far!


Normally I'm not into milk chocolate but this is a beautiful thing for less than $3 at Wally World
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Step 1: buy mcdouble
Step 2: leave it anywhere.
Step 3: ???
Step 4: return days/weeks/months/years later
Step 5: warm up and consume burger

Profit.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

talkertopc: jjorsett: Mummy, I want a burger.

I made 12 6oz hamburger patties this afternoon that I put in the freezer. That's one hamburger a week for the next three months.


you live a life of discipline. i am always amused by people like you. bless your heart.
 
geggy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've tried to quit McDonalds but it's always the one dollar menu that pulls me back in
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: You keep most organic matter in a dry environment, it won't decompose.

The lady made a McMummy.


Exactly.  You keep seeing these "I put a burger in a jar and it didn't change"... because that burger is super-sodium-laden, was cooked to a high temperature and then not touched directly by un-gloved, germy, human hands (extra so when they do this with fries), until it contains almost no moisture, then put in an enclosed container with limited oxygen.  Of course it mummifies and doesn't do much at all.

Any food service worker can tell you food does 3 things as it gets old:  First, it oxidizes, often quickly, as it reacts with the air it is exposed to.  This is why apples turn brown when cut, etc.  Usually this is just an ugly color change and maybe a bitter flavor is added or some good flavors are lost or muted.  The food's still safe, just not pretty or appetizing.

Second, it dessicates, as it loses moisture to the air.  Sometimes, this can render the food too tough to eat (cooked rice, for example), but water can usually be reintroduced to rehydrate the thing enough to chew it, with some flavor & texture loss.  Interestingly, bread is the opposite:  staleness comes from absorbed water from the air, not the other way around, and heat rehabilitates it (temporarily) by steaming the water out again.

And finally, it spoils as bacteria and fungi grow enough to affect flavor, texture, appearance and, eventually, toxicity.  But this takes the longest.

Of course, like with most McDonalds fast food, if you start out with something that was mostly sterilized in cooking, hasn't touched a germy surface, is incredibly salty and therefore possesses antibacterial qualities, and is incredibly low-moisture (which inhibits both bacteria and fungi)... you're going to get something that doesn't degrade much in any of the 3 categories, for a long time, especially if you seal it in a container.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Wendigogo: A McDonald's burger turns into petrified hockey puck if not consumed immediately. Shocking.

Their food is shiat. I still don't get why people flock there when there are so many other comparably cheap fast food joints offering better quality food.

[Fark user image image 274x360]


It's called an opinion. By all means, feel free to continue eating their shiat food.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

clborgia: allears: You could dry it out in a slow oven for a while and then spray it with shellac. That'd make the sucker last. And then when you got hungry and decided to eat it, it would be extra crispy.

Don't forget to rename Shellac to confectioners glaze when you use it on food. It literally is, and they use it on things like jelly beans.


And they said I was mad, MAD I tell you, because I used to eat paste.

Ha ha! Who's wierd NOW???
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: talkertopc: jjorsett: Mummy, I want a burger.

I made 12 6oz hamburger patties this afternoon that I put in the freezer. That's one hamburger a week for the next three months.

you live a life of discipline. i am always amused by people like you. bless your heart.


Exactly. Excluding the "foot" long from Subway, hired a pedophile, I've never eaten one sandwich.
/
And excluding a Monte Crisco, and some of those big deli ones.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: big pig peaches: You keep most organic matter in a dry environment, it won't decompose.

The lady made a McMummy.

Exactly.  You keep seeing these "I put a burger in a jar and it didn't change"... because that burger is super-sodium-laden, was cooked to a high temperature and then not touched directly by un-gloved, germy, human hands (extra so when they do this with fries), until it contains almost no moisture, then put in an enclosed container with limited oxygen.  Of course it mummifies and doesn't do much at all.

Any food service worker can tell you food does 3 things as it gets old:  First, it oxidizes, often quickly, as it reacts with the air it is exposed to.  This is why apples turn brown when cut, etc.  Usually this is just an ugly color change and maybe a bitter flavor is added or some good flavors are lost or muted.  The food's still safe, just not pretty or appetizing.

Second, it dessicates, as it loses moisture to the air.  Sometimes, this can render the food too tough to eat (cooked rice, for example), but water can usually be reintroduced to rehydrate the thing enough to chew it, with some flavor & texture loss.  Interestingly, bread is the opposite:  staleness comes from absorbed water from the air, not the other way around, and heat rehabilitates it (temporarily) by steaming the water out again.

And finally, it spoils as bacteria and fungi grow enough to affect flavor, texture, appearance and, eventually, toxicity.  But this takes the longest.

Of course, like with most McDonalds fast food, if you start out with something that was mostly sterilized in cooking, hasn't touched a germy surface, is incredibly salty and therefore possesses antibacterial qualities, and is incredibly low-moisture (which inhibits both bacteria and fungi)... you're going to get something that doesn't degrade much in any of the 3 categories, for a long time, especially if you seal it in a container.


You sound smart.
Any idea how a maggots got into a pan of beans, with a lid, and inside.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Invader Zim Soundtrack - Space Meat
Youtube -V_DkdULWDk


"Not having access to that technology, we make ours out of napkins"
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
During my final summer in college, I was driving home from work one evening and happened to notice a burger* that had been left on the sidewalk. I drove by that intersection nearly every day and looked for the burger, and there it sat, intact, for nearly two months. I actually kind of missed it  when it disappeared one day.

/*not sure if McD's but it was definitely a fast food burger
//good ol' Methford, er, Medford, Oregon
 
Mokmo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have these tests on McDonald's foods been done outside the US ?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: I used to enjoy their McChickens before the whole pink slime scandal broke.  Now they are gross.

McDonald's breakfast menu is the only thing from there that is edible for me now.  Sausage McMuffin and bagels.  Coffee is good too, I keep a stash of little airplane size Bailey's cream in my trunk that really puts the breakfast combo over the top.

/CSB


Pink slime was beef, not chicken.

And can I just say it is goddamn hilarious that your go-to backup is farking sausage?

The complaint about pink slime is that they mixed trimmings with what we'd normally call ground beef. Sausage is generally not the best cuts...
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: This thread needs more Jim Gaffigan.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/n-i3i8IP​s-k]


great now i'm stuck watching jim gaffigan bits
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Brokenseas: I used to enjoy their McChickens before the whole pink slime scandal broke.  Now they are gross.

McDonald's breakfast menu is the only thing from there that is edible for me now.  Sausage McMuffin and bagels.  Coffee is good too, I keep a stash of little airplane size Bailey's cream in my trunk that really puts the breakfast combo over the top.

/CSB

Pink slime was beef, not chicken.

And can I just say it is goddamn hilarious that your go-to backup is farking sausage?

The complaint about pink slime is that they mixed trimmings with what we'd normally call ground beef. Sausage is generally not the best cuts...



It's not rational.  I never claimed it was rational.  Rationally, I should be a vegetarian, knowing how filthy slaughterhouses are and what is pumped into every factory-farmed animal.

It is the texture of the McChicken after the pink slime story that made it inedible for me. It's not a breaded chicken breast, it's a giant breaded lump of McNugget.

As for the sausage, my parents are Scottish.  I grew up eating Black Pudding and Square Sausage.  Again, it's not rational, it's at the gut level.  This is true of every culinary preference we have.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: Smackledorfer: Brokenseas: I used to enjoy their McChickens before the whole pink slime scandal broke.  Now they are gross.

McDonald's breakfast menu is the only thing from there that is edible for me now.  Sausage McMuffin and bagels.  Coffee is good too, I keep a stash of little airplane size Bailey's cream in my trunk that really puts the breakfast combo over the top.

/CSB

Pink slime was beef, not chicken.

And can I just say it is goddamn hilarious that your go-to backup is farking sausage?

The complaint about pink slime is that they mixed trimmings with what we'd normally call ground beef. Sausage is generally not the best cuts...


It's not rational.  I never claimed it was rational.  Rationally, I should be a vegetarian, knowing how filthy slaughterhouses are and what is pumped into every factory-farmed animal.

It is the texture of the McChicken after the pink slime story that made it inedible for me. It's not a breaded chicken breast, it's a giant breaded lump of McNugget.

As for the sausage, my parents are Scottish.  I grew up eating Black Pudding and Square Sausage.  Again, it's not rational, it's at the gut level.  This is true of every culinary preference we have.


Ok. I assumed you thought pink slime was their chicken during processing.

Fwiw, I avoid processed chicken in general too. The real thing is just better.

I had no issues with pink slime though. I always assumed ground meats are all the junk bits anyway. If it tastes good and doesn't make you sick, it is a legitimate food product and should be used.

Modern Americans simultaneously respect the native Americans for using "all of the animal" and then shy away from using it all. It's a weird dichotomy (I'm not accusing you of this).
 
