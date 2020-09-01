 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "The Vatican is establishing a new department that will try to disassociate the reverence of the Virgin Mary with Italian organised crime." She'll make you an offer you couldn't refuse. Don't make her get her son, he will show you the wrath of God   (occrp.org) divider line
15
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disconnecting the Catholic Church from organized crime? They basically invented it.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"It's a Vatican message...the Virgin sleeps with the sturgeon."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My father was Antonio Andolini!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We do not refer to the Virgin Mother as 'Mary with a cherry'."
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next they'll try to stop all that cattle rustling.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cool.
Maybe stop buttfarking little kids while youre at it, padre.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unless It's the It's All  a Bunch of Total Bullshiat department, I don't give a fuq.
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
secureservercdn.netView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because when I think of the major problems the Catholic Church should really solve immediately, it isn't raping kids, it's the optics of having the church associated with organized crime.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nice savior ya got here in dis manger.  Real shame if sumtin were ta happen to it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So they weren't wise men.  They were wise guys?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Leave the cross.

Take the cannoli.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These guys have much more important work to do. They've never issued a report on how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, and we're all waiting
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't forget what happened last time a pope tried to cross the mob.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Don't forget what happened last time a pope tried to cross the mob.


They left a dead bishop in the landing?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

