edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suspect that's what Florida wanted to happen. How convenient.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right-wing will express doubt over this mystery "adjustment" even though it's explained.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been saying all along numbers are farking farked
 
hervatski
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are they going to start testing at the WWE wellness facility? Christ.
 
OldJames
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least because they were a private company, they could be fired. If this was a government run lab, they would just get to keep screwing up with no consequences. Government doesn't fire itself.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is DeSantis on the board?  Does DeSantis have any known aliases?

Also, how much money did Florida pay upfront?  Was it like the Bush administration paying $32 Quadrillion upfront for buildings in Iraq that turned to be made out of plywood and liquid nails?

So many questions.  So many usual grifts.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
75K out of 1.4 million is 5%. That's a huge number in medicine. Imagine getting tested and not receiving the results for 5 months. Totally unacceptable.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder if that has anything to do with this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's also quite a co-inky-dink that the numbers have gotten so low right about the time the governor threatened schools to open by and colleges are starting to go back too.

We'd been averaging about 85 cases in my county a day for the longest time. Been going down dramatically th last week or so. Yesterday was 5, today was 3. Either we're beating this thing and this is fantastic news, in which case I'd be farking elated, or somebody's yanking our collective Florida Man crank.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: 75K out of 1.4 million is 5%. That's a huge number in medicine. Imagine getting tested and not receiving the results for 5 months. Totally unacceptable.


Hey... people commenting about COVID everywhere assure me that 5% is a very small number.  These same people also aren't able to multiply .05 X 21.48 million.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Been saying all along numbers are farking farked


So California really doesn't have a death rate that is 1/6 of New York's?
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess I should have read the article first and saw that those tests they failed to report are at least 2 weeks old and whatnot, but my other points still stand.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wasn't Quest one of the boot-licker CEO's present at one of Trump's first month-late press conferences back when everyone except the beans man wasn't too ashamed to stand on stage with him?

Wonder what they got in exchange for their cooperation is keeping "the numbers good"? Probably this knife in the back, now that all the hotels and parks are back open and we've given up doing anything about the virus.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

d23: Is DeSantis on the board?  Does DeSantis have any known aliases?

Also, how much money did Florida pay upfront?  Was it like the Bush administration paying $32 Quadrillion upfront for buildings in Iraq that turned to be made out of plywood and liquid nails?

So many questions.  So many usual grifts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discotaco
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

d23: NotARocketScientist: 75K out of 1.4 million is 5%. That's a huge number in medicine. Imagine getting tested and not receiving the results for 5 months. Totally unacceptable.

Hey... people commenting about COVID everywhere assure me that 5% is a very small number.  These same people also aren't able to multiply .05 X 21.48 million.


Or, since this intentional underreporting and under-testing seems to be widespread, .05 x 328.2 million.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: 75K out of 1.4 million is 5%. That's a huge number in medicine. Imagine getting tested and not receiving the results for 5 months. Totally unacceptable.


Imagine reading TFA and seeing all patients with a positive test were informed of it.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldJames: At least because they were a private company, they could be fired. If this was a government run lab, they would just get to keep screwing up with no consequences. Government doesn't fire itself.


You know there are people who work in those government jobs that CAN be fired, right?

And government rules tend to be stricter.  Its why every private business taking over for government has done worse.  Their motive is profit but once you're the only game in town because the government was your only competition, your competence is also no longer required.

/it says they operate in other states, presumably doing other lab work.  How long and how many places have they been farking up?
 
