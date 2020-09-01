 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   USA: Canada's Mexico   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Border, cross-border, Canada - United States border, small businesses, Border control, world's longest international border, Statistics Canada, New York  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 2:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We done dropped way past Mexico, we are careening toward shiathole at warp speed.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: We done dropped way past Mexico, we are careening toward shiathole at warp speed.


Toward? You mean we didn't already pass it?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
surely the medical capabilities of the best country on earth can lick this? pathetic

mediadc.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: surely the medical capabilities of the best country on earth can lick this? pathetic

[mediadc.brightspotcdn.com image 850x446]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Canada is like a nice apartment over a meth lab - Robin Williams (RIP)
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
USA: Canada's Control Group.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bellingham: America's Tijuana.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So Canada is Russia's Mexico?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: So Canada is Russia's Mexico?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.