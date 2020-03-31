 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   And then she just reached over and touched his testicles   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse,
I never thought this would happen to me, but,,,
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Like her, I'm just glad I didn't die every time I did something stupid.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not she was hurting the animal, she was just giving him a couple of test tickles.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: It's not she was hurting the animal, she was just giving him a couple of test tickles.


dad jokes are tight
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was kinda hoping the headline was "Last thing Dumbass saw"

I can dream!
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice!

Now to go read the article and never return to the thread
 
bfh0417
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I tried pronouncing her name and now my furniture is floating.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Been there, Mr. Tiger...been there.  ( ._.)

I am more than an impeccable nutsack, ladies...I am a human being!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did she at least give him a happy ending?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I believe the words of Agent Smith.
And I'm ready to join the Army of the 12 Monkeys.

We need to give this planet back to nature.
We're an aberration, an abhorrence; and either we go, or ecological engine that created us will.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You saw how that tiger wore his stripes, so suggestively.He was practically begging for it.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somewhere a shiver just ran through Francis Dolarhyde...
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eenie meanie miney malz
Catch a tiger by the balls
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't you do it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lady, if you need a sack to hold in a significantly less dangerous setting, I am available.

/but like, wash your hands first.
//and probably after. It's been a while and I'm not gonna lie, you're gonna leave goopy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

approves
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Now turn your head, and roar."
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I knew this costume would come in handy (heh)!!

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fngoofy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't think this is her first foray with animal sex.
Justsayinzall
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like she needs to visit Yellowstone Nat'l Park.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unrelated "LOOK AT MEEEEEE" photos? Yep, it's a DailyFail story.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, Emma! NO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That looked consensual to me.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dear Fark,
Stop running stories about animals who are getting more action than me.

Thanks.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Snort: That looked consensual to me.


That's what they all say once they've sedated you.
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My first thought:

"Those would make a nice carrying container for my polyhedral dice."

/is that wrong?
//should I not have thought that?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bughunter: My first thought:

"Those would make a nice carrying container for my polyhedral dice."

/is that wrong?
//should I not have thought that?


Are the dice fuzzy?
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zoo keepers at the Tiger Kingdom Zoo in Chiang Mai said they will, from now on, ensure that no visitor will be able to touch the tigers' testicles again

And then the castrations began.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bfh0417: I tried pronouncing her name and now my furniture is floating.


I love Thai surnames. At my old job we had a client named Arriyabuddhiphong. We loved hearing from her, so we could spend the rest of the day walking around the office saying her name. Arriyabuddhiphong.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh, that's nothing. You should've seen what they did to me during my recent colonoscopy.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Somewhere a shiver just ran through Francis Dolarhyde...


Manhunter was the superior adaptation.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She grabbed the pussy.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, that article is full of Fark straight lines.

Waraschaya defended herself after social media users said she was humiliating the animal in Chiang Mai, Thailand, claiming that she is an animal lover

<snerk>

Waraschaya Akkarachaiyapas, was criticised by angry locals who accused her of 'humiliating' the tiger.

When asked if he felt humiliated, he replied, "Aww, hell no.  I usually gotta drop a Benjamin at the Kitty Kat Klub for a handy from a bimbo."

After hearing about the incident, the head of the zoo keepers, Pirom Cahntama, said on August 29 that the staff are trained to take care of their guests and the tigers

"They're not allowed to take care of each other.  That would violate local prostitution laws."

He added that the zoo specialists regularly examine the tigers' genitals

They are very well-examined genitals, they are.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Would like to subscribe to her newsletter:

resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cupping Tiger, Hidden Dragon
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now turn your head and roar.


/what kind of zoo lets visitors in nomnom distance of a tiger anyway?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA: "Waraschaya defended herself... claiming that she is an animal lover."

...Hm.  *closes laptop and walks away*
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She seems like fun,
 
brizzle365
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bfh0417: I tried pronouncing her name and now my furniture is floating.



ohh casual racisim.
.
Farks national pastime.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

