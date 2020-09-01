 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KWQC Quad Cities)   Nana is coming for Belize   (kwqc.com) divider line
20
    More: News, Tropical cyclone, U.S. National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nana, Mexico, Tropical cyclone meteorology, hurricane center, Wind, Central America  
•       •       •

1133 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 4:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And she's bringing a shiatload of LEGOs and a bunch of junk food until Belize's parents have to unfriend her on Facebook and it gets really awkward.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UnBelizeable.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never thought I'd get to use this pic...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Butterscotch candy everywhere!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ready or not, here I come!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh no! Think of all the millions and millions of companies incorporated there!

What? Corporations are people too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: [Fark user image 360x450]
Ready or not, here I come!


That would make her an unwelcome Vistor.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Wave Of Anal Fury: [Fark user image 360x450]
Ready or not, here I come!

That would make her an unwelcome Vistor.


Eh, I'd still welcome her...
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Omar's next.  I hope he's not comin'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nana-nana, hey-hey, kiss your ass goodbye.
 
Gollie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
did someone say Nana is coming to Visit?

//too obscure?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size


Wait what....?
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed the internet didn't easily find me a picture of Nana's path with a chancla shopped in.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Belize: When New Zealand being the most insignificant country in your realm just isn't good enough.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somehow I find it hard to take hurricane Nana seriously....she's like a kindly grandmother or something
It's Otto I fear
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where's Nana's vibrator?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"She can't do that, she's on a very fixed income! Stop the show!!"
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: [Fark user image 360x450]
Ready or not, here I come!


She guested on Cirroc's and (formerly) Aron's podcast, and I discovered that all these years I've been pronounced Nana and Cirroc wrong.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We're going on tour where?"
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And she's got a big-ass wooden spoon
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.