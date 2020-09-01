 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Two bodies pulled from sunk car in Cape Fear river. Max Cady to be brought in for questioning   (wral.com) divider line
Toxic Park
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure one of them is Max Cady.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hmm...
Trump is supposed to visit the USS North Carolina, which is moored on the Cape Fear River. Is it Trumps car? Maybe McConnell was riding shotgun?

/A guy can hope, right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the final nail in the political career of the Kennedys
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
couuuuuuuuuunselorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr​rrrr

come out come out where ever you are
 
