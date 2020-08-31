 Skip to content
(NYPost)   An Upper West Side Manhattan farmer is trying to grow corn on the street. No farm tractor seen yet for his 10-foot by 5-foot urban microfarm   (nypost.com) divider line
343 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 6:16 PM



drlcb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great idea. He must live in a community where people respect the arts and science and will keep their hands off... Expect the cannabis seeds to start propagating in 3,2,1...
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
you can get a decent amount of food from 50 sq ft.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
10'x5' in manhattan?

That's going to be the most expensive corn in history.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He should have did a three sisters garden.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sioux Falls, SD did it first.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Go to the Guggenheim.  Tractor is out front.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen photographs of urban farms. One farmer in China who refused to sell out his land to build a city is surrounded by city but still uses a combine to harvest his grain. I remember seeing grain growing in Brooklyn, with a gorgeous view of Downtown Manhatten. Urban farming is one of the many things that are new again in this mixed up old post-Cofveve 1945 world of ours.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Go to the Guggenheim.  Tractor is out front.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Cool. I didn't know they went in for industrial art. Must be a new thing.
 
