(WPBF West Palm Beach)   If your kid's daycare center offers "naked time" for children, you probably need to call the authorities   (wpbf.com)
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Trial? What trial? THIS IS FLORIDA!!


 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Florida tag beats Sick tag?
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Auntie Mame - Fish Family
Youtube PzOw8ZP4QRk
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...  I clicked that thinking it was just a smartass Fark headline...

I need to go stick my head in an electrical circuit now, to prevent the formation of long term memories...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
WTF.
They should arrest every one
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe this is just a part of Show and Tell.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: ...  I clicked that thinking it was just a smartass Fark headline...

I need to go stick my head in an electrical circuit now, to prevent the formation of long term memories...


I thought that it might be another McMartin preschool debacle.

Apparently the authorities have evidence beyond fabricated memories.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was going to say something to the effect of 'our preschool lets (well, used to pre-covid) the kids run around in just their underwear on water play days in the summer, no biggie' but then I read TFA.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just execute him.

A 1-2 year old?  Child molestation is detestable at any age of the child, but it takes a real sick fark to molest a literal baby.

Just blood eagle him and get it over with.  Or scaphism.  Either way, let it hurt, and let it take a while.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
farking repulsive.   He needs to die.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Take them west to the swamp and feed them to the gators.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Just execute him.

A 1-2 year old?  Child molestation is detestable at any age of the child, but it takes a real sick fark to molest a literal baby.

Just blood eagle him and get it over with.  Or scaphism.  Either way, let it hurt, and let it take a while.


Among some of the Plains tribes, certain criminals were turned over to the women, who were not under any kind of Warrior code when it came to administering punishments to prisoners.
As Professor Hubert Farnsworrth once put it, "To shreds, you say?"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Maybe this is just a part of Show and Tell.


More like Show $ Don't Tell, amirite?!

/where's the wood-chipper Farker
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Florida, Florida, Florida.  Never change.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Legs first into a woodchipper after pouring red hot chili pepper sauce in his eyes and up his nose
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Just execute him.

A 1-2 year old?  Child molestation is detestable at any age of the child, but it takes a real sick fark to molest a literal baby.

Just blood eagle him and get it over with.  Or scaphism.  Either way, let it hurt, and let it take a while.


Blood eagle sounds good.

/with a spoon.
//wooden spoon.
//one of those tongue-depressor spoons from the ice cream cups.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I read in the article that his two grown sons still live with Mom and Dad. One wonders what kind of sickness they have been exposed to or just conditioned to think dad's normal. Hope all of the kids involved get plenty of good counseling.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's the big deal?  My dentist does this all the time.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTA: Detectives say they matched the hair pattern on the arms and hands in the pictures to the hair on Manas' arms and hands.

I gotta admit, that's a new one on me.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eat a bullet.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Better than naked time for the staff.

/reads article

Actually no, this is worse
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Better than Amok Time or Goofy Time
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Detectives said the images showed a girl between 1-2 years old lying on her back, her legs held apart by a man while he took pictures.

Well now I need a shower.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

 
  4. Click here to submit a link.