 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Covid leaves a large percentage of people it infects with "long-term damage in part be due to vascular damage" as doctors "confront something we just don't know enough about." Meanwhile, schools, colleges, and sports offer themselves up for real-time research   (cnn.com) divider line
73
    More: Scary, Medicine, Disease, Pneumothorax, long-haul survivors, chronic medical conditions, Pneumonia, positive test, long-term effects  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 5:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BuTSixperCenT
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The trick is for everyone to get it so we'll have herd immunity. It's that simple!" -People who didn't even bother with a GED
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, herd immunity will save us.

/shiat Covidiots believe
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Speaker of the California Assembly would not allow a woman who gave birth a month ago to vote by proxy and forced her to go to Sacramento to vote in person
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not someone trying to deny covid or its risks, but do we have some real data points we can look at that show that these were otherwise healthy people and covid didn't just exasperate pre-existing conditions that a host of other things would have as well?

And that also isn't to deny that there aren't going to be outliers, as there clearly are, who were perfectly healthy and covid just had their number, like a host of other things could. And yes your cousin's neighbors college roommate was a ironman champion who it killed.

But i'd sort of like to look at this headline and be, "ok, the data is based on healthy 40 year olds" vs "Yeah, if you were 50 pounds overweight already, covid is going to do a number on you"
 
morg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How did they determine it was a large percentage of a number that they don't even know? Stop scaring people, Subby. We've got enough of that already.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down.......
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In every thread i feel obligated to remind people, at current mortality rates, herd immunity means between 1.5-2 million dead and countless others crippled from long term damage.

And that's optimistic.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's such a bad idea to open schools now. These politicians, these people in positions of power (school admins, etc.) don't seem to have a lot of respect for what a pandemic is. They just think they can will things back to normal, and because they desire it, it's just going to work. If it doesn't work now, it'll work if we will it even harder!

Get ready to watch the bodies pile up, because those who *could* do something don't actually care.

This is the real life equivalent of this scene from Futurama:

I'm Sending In More Trains
Youtube v5JiPj9c98Y
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down. Numbers go down/open up. Numbers go up/close down.......


I read this in Bill O'Reilly's voice.

/You can't explain that.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I'm not someone trying to deny covid or its risks, but do we have some real data points we can look at that show that these were otherwise healthy people and covid didn't just exasperate pre-existing conditions that a host of other things would have as well?

And that also isn't to deny that there aren't going to be outliers, as there clearly are, who were perfectly healthy and covid just had their number, like a host of other things could. And yes your cousin's neighbors college roommate was a ironman champion who it killed.

But i'd sort of like to look at this headline and be, "ok, the data is based on healthy 40 year olds" vs "Yeah, if you were 50 pounds overweight already, covid is going to do a number on you"


Functionally speaking, what's the difference between healthy younger adults and younger adults with previously-unknown pre-existing conditions?

I'm youngish. I'm healthyish. If COVID farks me up, does it matter whether I was 100% healthy versus having some otherwise-dormant underlying issue?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I'm not someone trying to deny covid or its risks, but do we have some real data points we can look at that show that these were otherwise healthy people and covid didn't just exasperate pre-existing conditions that a host of other things would have as well?


The farking article is a good starting point.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We still don't know everything about influenza and it's been around for centuries.

COVID-19 hasn't been present in humans for a year yet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I'm not someone trying to deny covid or its risks, but do we have some real data points we can look at that show that these were otherwise healthy people and covid didn't just exasperate pre-existing conditions that a host of other things would have as well?

And that also isn't to deny that there aren't going to be outliers, as there clearly are, who were perfectly healthy and covid just had their number, like a host of other things could. And yes your cousin's neighbors college roommate was a ironman champion who it killed.

But i'd sort of like to look at this headline and be, "ok, the data is based on healthy 40 year olds" vs "Yeah, if you were 50 pounds overweight already, covid is going to do a number on you"


Just ignore lots of  diseases also leave behind long term damage.

/
But, you do you.
//
Just how many people are we going to kill just to hold on to how things was before?
///
EABOSCDSHMFDA.
 
drlcb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Problem is... If you're military age and want to enlist (or just want the recruiter to bugger off) just tell them you've had COVID19. Permanent disqualification! Take that democratic hoax!

Here's a link for ya doinks that think Fark is more than what it is
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/you​r-military/2020/05/06/coronavirus-surv​ivors-banned-from-joining-the-military​/#:~:text=Now%2C%20prospective%20recru​its%20who%20have,as%20they%20weren't%2​0hospitalized.&text=Anyone%20who%20has​%20been%20diagnosed,%E2%80%9Cpermanent​ly%20disqualifying%E2%80%9D%20for%20ac​cession.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I'm not someone trying to deny covid or its risks, but do we have some real data points we can look at that show that these were otherwise healthy people and covid didn't just exasperate pre-existing conditions that a host of other things would have as well?


https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama​c​ardiology/fullarticle/2768916

"In this study of a cohort of German patients recently recovered from COVID-19 infection, CMR revealed cardiac involvement in 78 patients (78%) and ongoing myocardial inflammation in 60 patients (60%), independent of preexisting conditions, severity and overall course of the acute illness, and time from the original diagnosis. These findings indicate the need for ongoing investigation of the long-term cardiovascular consequences of COVID-19."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But by all means, keep binning the outcomes into "dead" and "recovered."

I know four reasonably healthy, not terribly old folks who have had it and "recovered." None of them can walk to the mailbox, months later, without getting winded.

EvErYbOdY sHoUlD gEt It AnD gEt HeRd ImMuNiTy!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More speculation passed off as fact.  Just what we need!
 
DCBuck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eh, maybe. Maybe this is the singular worst virus anyone can ever get ...ever! Or maybe it does the same type of general damage that flu and corona viruses tend to do, and that healthy people recover from quickly, and that persons with underlying problems recover from much more slowly (or not at all). Whether the corona bros like it or not, the latter is more likely. But, you know, this is a moment where some people get their feels out with constant hysteria, so have at it if that's your thing. This will eventually be over, and the radical covidiots and the radical corona bros are all going to look like stupid in denouement. That's how these things work.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Herd immunity."

At least 65% of the population, at a minimum, has to contract COVID-19 to even hope for "herd immunity." A third of the folks who catch it apparently have long-term issues.

That means a sixth of the country - 55 million of us - could end up with long-term issues if Trump has his way, and there's no guarantee that "herd immunity" is going to work, or be achieved at the 65-70% threshold.

This asshole is quite actually gambling that we'll only lose 10-13 million Americans, and debilitate another 55 million or so, all because rich people fear taking the farking country offline for a month and a half.

It's OK if you die, or end up requiring medical assistance for months or years afterwards - that only makes rich folks richer. The rich are burning us to stay warm, and Trump's happily throwing us on the goddamned fire, FFS.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "The trick is for everyone to get it so we'll have herd immunity. It's that simple!" -People who didn't even bother with a GED


Those people were saying it was just the flu a couple of months ago. They are clearly idiots addicted to the idea that they're actually smart for knowing what the liberal media won't tell you.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: More speculation passed off as fact.  Just what we need!


Pro-virus dude thinks a study published in JAMA Card. is speculation. Good thing some rando with a GED knows more than actual medical professionals!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drlcb: Problem is... If you're military age and want to enlist (or just want the recruiter to bugger off) just tell them you've had COVID19. Permanent disqualification! Take that democratic hoax!

Here's a link for ya doinks that think Fark is more than what it is
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/you​r-military/2020/05/06/coronavirus-surv​ivors-banned-from-joining-the-military​/#:~:text=Now%2C%20prospective%20recru​its%20who%20have,as%20they%20weren't%2​0hospitalized.&text=Anyone%20who%20has​%20been%20diagnosed,%E2%80%9Cpermanent​ly%20disqualifying%E2%80%9D%20for%20ac​cession.


And here's a link for those who know what Fark is.

https://www.stripes.com/news/us/contr​a​cting-coronavirus-won-t-disqualify-you​-from-serving-in-the-military-but-a-ho​spital-stay-for-it-might-1.628995
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, slightly over a quarter, but I didn't want to do "what's 4/18th of 327 million?"
 
slantsix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And though she tested negative in May, she is still having neurological issues, cognitive issues, shortness of breath, chest pain, loss of smell and body aches and pains that send her to her bed for days if she participates in even gentle yoga

In other words, she has the symptoms of every aging 50 year old.  (I kid)

Be smart out there, people. I know it's a lot to ask, but let's all do our part.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, it was the COVID, right up to that
point I was feeling great!
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When people say "oh its only 1%" or whatever, keep in mind that polio killed even less than that but the collective trauma remained for decades after the vaccine was developed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "Herd immunity.


Yeah, I heard of immunity.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A lot of speculation there and no "large number" reported. This needs more study and few editorials, especially from the network which brought you "the space shuttle is now travelling at 7 times the speed of light"
 
slantsix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think this virus is a perfect analogy for the times we live in. It's killing some, while not affecting others, and somehow both sides can be "right" and the (somehow political) arguing never ends.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We still don't know everything about influenza and it's been around for centuries.

COVID-19 hasn't been present in humans for a year yet.


I had a very bad case of the flu about 12 years ago that really laid me out. Afterwards, for the first time in my life, I began to have problems with acid reflux. It might have been pure coincidence--I was in my early 40's so that's when that kind of stuff starts to happen, but I always wondered if the flu virus in some way damaged my body.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

falkone32: When people say "oh its only 1%" or whatever, keep in mind that polio killed even less than that but the collective trauma remained for decades after the vaccine was developed.


Not just "trauma," but actual, debilitating, permanent effects in the survivors, too. If you're over 70, you remember the last polio epidemic - for tens of thousands of folks, they ended up with souveniers. Wheelchairs, leg braces, crutches, iron lungs - it wasn't just the trauma of horrific deaths, but horrific survival, too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thehobbes: In every thread i feel obligated to remind people, at current mortality rates, herd immunity means between 1.5-2 million dead and countless others crippled from long term damage.

And that's optimistic.


People are apparently willing to let that happen
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: This asshole is quite actually gambling that we'll only lose 10-13 million Americans,


Remember when not quite 3,000 Americans died on 9/11 and we lost our damn minds and went to war against two different countries that weren't Saudi Arabia (the ones that funded the attacks, supplied the people, helped coordinate)? Now it's like, "Well, it's only 10M. Whattayagonna do? They're old, they had a good run."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I'm not someone trying to deny covid or its risks, but do we have some real data points we can look at that show that these were otherwise healthy people and covid didn't just exasperate pre-existing conditions that a host of other things would have as well?

And that also isn't to deny that there aren't going to be outliers, as there clearly are, who were perfectly healthy and covid just had their number, like a host of other things could. And yes your cousin's neighbors college roommate was a ironman champion who it killed.

But i'd sort of like to look at this headline and be, "ok, the data is based on healthy 40 year olds" vs "Yeah, if you were 50 pounds overweight already, covid is going to do a number on you"


There is a pretty good percentage of the population that have underlying conditions that may never cause a major health issue. Many of them may go their entire life undiagnosed. You want to roll the dice and see if you're one of those people?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just wonder if they're so focused on therapeutics and a vaccine that they're missing the opportunity to get ahead on learning whay the potential long term side effects could be. I think there should be a division of the CDC right now that starts going back and following samples of the population that were confirmed positive to see and evaluate what changes have happened to their bodies. Possibly understanding what happens to the body with the virus may also allow for a better understanding of what therapeutics May have greater effect and prevention of any long term issues
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "In this study of a cohort of German patients recently recovered from COVID-19 infection, CMR revealed cardiac involvement in 78 patients (78%) and ongoing myocardial inflammation in 60 patients (60%), independent of preexisting conditions, severity and overall course of the acute illness, and time from the original diagnosis. These findings indicate the need for ongoing investigation of the long-term cardiovascular consequences of COVID-19."


I'm not throwing caution to the wind, but what does the longer term prognosis look like? I mean, the answer is we don't know, but in similar stuff, the long term prognosis is good.

If i get kicked in the nuts, its going to hurt a while. It isn't going to necessarily keep me from having kids a year from now though.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: But by all means, keep binning the outcomes into "dead" and "recovered."


Yep. The sequela are a factor that is only now starting to come into focus. Yeah, there have been cases before but early in the epidemic, you're left wondering "was this one guy just unlucky, or had something else wrong that magnified the damage." And we've seen people come out of ICU looking like hell and with little energy, but that's basically normal if you've been ventilated for 20 days. BUT. It's clear now that COVID-19 can easily cause lasting damage, and with as little time as we've had with it, we're not sure how long that damage might last. This shouldn't be surprising given that it's two most lethal attacks are lung compromise and clotting - both issues that make getting oxygen to the body difficult, and nothing does damage faster.

There's also increasing evidence for long-running cases, who are directly symptomatic for many weeks. That's still hazy and part of the problem is certain things, like exhaustion, are hard to define. You can set a line on fever easy enough, but where's the line between "very tired" and "pathologically exhausted."
 
bfh0417
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Jeebus Saves: More speculation passed off as fact.  Just what we need!

Pro-virus dude thinks a study published in JAMA Card. is speculation. Good thing some rando with a GED knows more than actual medical professionals!


You mean like the CDC and FDA? Those folks are supposedly some if the best science folks out there but a lot of Farkers have a major problem with them But, oh yes, most Farkers literally believe that they are the brightest people out there.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: You want to roll the dice and see if you're one of those people?


With the current math on mortality, and the damage its causing in other areas which also has substantial effect to EVERYONE, yeah, pass them.

Let me press the 5 and 9 too and give me a 10 on a yo.

It doesn't mean we can't be responsible about how we do things. It doesn't mean we didn't fark up early on, but the current state is not going to work forever, because I'll take those odds if it means i don't have to sit at home playing video games another 6 months, my kids education is all farky, countless businesses go under, and we feel all the effects from that.
 
hchaos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I'm not someone trying to deny covid or its risks, but do we have some real data points we can look at that show that these were otherwise healthy people and covid didn't just exasperate pre-existing conditions that a host of other things would have as well?

And that also isn't to deny that there aren't going to be outliers, as there clearly are, who were perfectly healthy and covid just had their number, like a host of other things could. And yes your cousin's neighbors college roommate was a ironman champion who it killed.

But i'd sort of like to look at this headline and be, "ok, the data is based on healthy 40 year olds" vs "Yeah, if you were 50 pounds overweight already, covid is going to do a number on you"


If you want an answer to your question, you shouldn't be reading anything that's published in a major news outlet. You should read the actual paper in the original publication, because that, and only that,, will answer your questions.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We still don't know everything about influenza and it's been around for centuries.

COVID-19 hasn't been present in humans for a year yet.

I had a very bad case of the flu about 12 years ago that really laid me out. Afterwards, for the first time in my life, I began to have problems with acid reflux. It might have been pure coincidence--I was in my early 40's so that's when that kind of stuff starts to happen, but I always wondered if the flu virus in some way damaged my body.


I'm not going to say no. I am going to say "that would be a very rare occurrence if it was."

One thing that could have connected them is if you spent a great deal of time coughing during that flu. Coughing can lead to a hiatal hernia, which is definitely known to lead to GERD.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hchaos: LineNoise: I'm not someone trying to deny covid or its risks, but do we have some real data points we can look at that show that these were otherwise healthy people and covid didn't just exasperate pre-existing conditions that a host of other things would have as well?

And that also isn't to deny that there aren't going to be outliers, as there clearly are, who were perfectly healthy and covid just had their number, like a host of other things could. And yes your cousin's neighbors college roommate was a ironman champion who it killed.

But i'd sort of like to look at this headline and be, "ok, the data is based on healthy 40 year olds" vs "Yeah, if you were 50 pounds overweight already, covid is going to do a number on you"

If you want an answer to your question, you shouldn't be reading anything that's published in a major news outlet. You should read the actual paper in the original publication, because that, and only that,, will answer your questions.


shut up, this is fark, i'm going to blindly follow my initial emotion no matter what and everything else is wrong.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: More speculation passed off as fact.  Just what we need!


Oh  just ignore educated speculation?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LineNoise: but in similar stuff, the long term prognosis is good.


30% of those with SARS and MERS had persistent lung abnormalities post recovery. Persistent lung impairment was common. So...I guess good in everyone but those 30%?

Citation:
Ngai  JC, et al. "The long-term impact of severe acute respiratory syndrome on pulmonary function, exercise capacity and health status. Respirology 2010;15:543-50.

Zhang  P, et al. "Long-term bone and lung consequences associated with hospital-acquired severe acute respiratory syndrome: a 15-year follow-up from a prospective cohort study." Bone Res 2020;8:8
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "In this study of a cohort of German patients recently recovered from COVID-19 infection, CMR revealed cardiac involvement in 78 patients (78%) and ongoing myocardial inflammation in 60 patients (60%), independent of preexisting conditions, severity and overall course of the acute illness, and time from the original diagnosis. These findings indicate the need for ongoing investigation of the long-term cardiovascular consequences of COVID-19."

I'm not throwing caution to the wind, but what does the longer term prognosis look like? I mean, the answer is we don't know, but in similar stuff, the long term prognosis is good.

If i get kicked in the nuts, its going to hurt a while. It isn't going to necessarily keep me from having kids a year from now though.



The problem is, this virus seems to affect the linings of blood vessels, so beyond just the heart, it could be some people, perhaps a lot of people, will have damage throughout their body. Permanent damage? Who knows.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DCBuck: Eh, maybe. Maybe this is the singular worst virus anyone can ever get ...ever! Or maybe it does the same type of general damage that flu and corona viruses tend to do, and that healthy people recover from quickly, and that persons with underlying problems recover from much more slowly (or not at all). Whether the corona bros like it or not, the latter is more likely. But, you know, this is a moment where some people get their feels out with constant hysteria, so have at it if that's your thing. This will eventually be over, and the radical covidiots and the radical corona bros are all going to look like stupid in denouement. That's how these things work.


History would actually disagree with you
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.