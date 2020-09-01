 Skip to content
(Edinburgh Live)   Scots footie ace claims he grew third leg after weekend romp, forced to skip training because of it. That and probably didn't want to show up his team mates with his new mad footie skills. Also this entire article reads like a humblebrag (NSFW)   (edinburghlive.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you have to take 3 viagra just to get it up with a special lady.  Either you're not that special, or she isn't.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another millennial that couldn't drive a stick
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is right up there on the bantz chart with the ref who puked in the centre circle during a match, and the match that was stopped because of a Highland Cow invasion.  This is real Scottish fitba.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...an extremely sore and swollen penis.

What a coincidence. That is exactly the same reason why I have never played any sports.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: If you have to take 3 viagra just to get it up with a special lady.  Either you're not that special, or she isn't.


Or you got medical problems or you're taking a drug or medication it's interfering with mr. Happy time
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on a pub crawl in Puerta Vallarta Mexico with a group that included an older Scottish couple.  Real broad Scottish accents.  When we got off the bus, I was walking next to the husband and asked him "what part of Scotland are you from?"  He averred and said I had never heard of it.  I insisted and asked him again.  He said a small place called Fife.

I gave him a big grin and said "my grand'das from Fife!  We support Cowdenbeath!"

He absolutely exploded and started shouting at his wife "honey, tha's Cowdenbeath supporters!"  When my ex and I were dancing in one of the clubs his wife danced by and said "that's na how they dance in Cowdenbeath!"  I think I made their week.

/true story
//my grand'da really was from Fife
/// Caledonian Thistle will win the SPL in my lifetime
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Scots footie ace' is the name of my highland dancers cover band.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that should have been Dunfermline will win the SPL in my lifetime.  Got my dad's side of the family mixed with my mum's.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No. No no no no no no no no.

/No
 
DrWhy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guess he'll be climbing brokedick mountain for a while now.
 
