(WDRB Louisville)   Breonna Taylor's boyfriend sues Louisville for arresting, jailing, and indicting him after Taylor's death, noting KY's Stand Your Ground law should have made him immune from all three. He apparently failed to notice the "unless you're black" clause   (wdrb.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will TOTALLY be the one time cops are held accountable for something.

For sure.

Just gonna hold my breath and wait.....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this line of attack.

I'll bet the NRA weighs in to support it, right?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: I like this line of attack.

I'll bet the NRA weighs in to support it, right?


Please they waited months until they said that since Philando Castile was in the same area as the Devil's Lettuce, they wouldn't defend his dead body.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The best defense is a good offense.  ACAB.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: I like this line of attack.

I'll bet the NRA weighs in to support it, right?


They're a bit busy licking boots and watching their lobbying apparatus fall apart.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet the charges get dropped, at least eventually...

But it shouldn't be this hard.

/It shouldn't even have happened
 
anwserman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark no-knock warrants, civil asset forfeiture, and aggressive overcharging prosecutions to get plea deals.

If 2020 abolishes some of these things then something good could come out of this year.
 
nitefallz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't wait for people to not support this.  "Yes, but..."
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Fark no-knock warrants, civil asset forfeiture, and aggressive overcharging prosecutions to get plea deals.

If 2020 abolishes some of these things then something good could come out of this year.


Also plea deals in exchange for waiving your rights to sue cops for how they arrested you ,
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Fark no-knock warrants, civil asset forfeiture, and aggressive overcharging prosecutions to get plea deals.

If 2020 abolishes some of these things then something good could come out of this year.


And if they are abolished, you will largely have the BLM protesters to thank for that. Your side is the one that is constantly pushing for those things. Our side has been fighting them for years.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Animatronik: Fark no-knock warrants, civil asset forfeiture, and aggressive overcharging prosecutions to get plea deals.

If 2020 abolishes some of these things then something good could come out of this year.

And if they are abolished, you will largely have the BLM protesters to thank for that. Your side is the one that is constantly pushing for those things. Our side has been fighting them for years.


Lets maybe find a way to work together on the parts we agree on then?

Here in Colorado, the push to legalize marijuana was very much two pronged, one side was talking about all the money we waste on prosecuting, adjudicating, and incarcerating people for it, the other side was talking more about freedom and ideals and stuff. While I'm more on the freedom and liberal side of things, our legalization push would not have worked if we hadn't found ways to talk to conservatives and approach the same topics from their perspectives.
 
g.fro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good. I hope he wins enough to bankrupt the department.

I expect the NRA will remain curiously quiet on this case. Of course, they lost what little moral authority they had left with their thunderous silence regarding Philando Castile.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nitefallz: Can't wait for people to not support this.  "Yes, but..."



Judge: "Yes, but council, I understand your case and circumstances but the fact of the matter is that he's a n-BONG! Case dismissed!"
 
