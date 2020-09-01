 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Larry Flint gets the last laugh on Jerry Falwell Jr
49
    More: Obvious, Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., Jerry Falwell, Jr., Jonathan Falwell, Lynchburg, Virginia, Jerry Falwell Sr., presidency of Liberty University  
•       •       •

49 Comments
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to love reading who was the Asshole of the month, because then you knew whoever it was, TIME or NEWSWEAK would be featuring a whitewashed article on them in a month or so.

Larry would say, look at this asshole. 
They are an asshole because A, B, and C.
And he was right.

Then the asshole would be in the news for being a big shot.
And then get brought down,
eventually.
after they had plenty of time to hide assets.

Because that is rich, white justice.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Christian Values"

Brought to you by: Hustler
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know he was an "editor," but Larry Flint is a surprisingly good writer.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry Falwell Jr. got a 10 million dollar severance package.   What a loser.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He says he loves women but he just let Courtney Love drown. Doesn't have a leg to stand on.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Larry Flynt is a national treasure
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

somedude210: Larry Flynt is a national treasure


And long may that continue.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I need re-watch "The People vs. Larry Flynt" now...
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Republicans wish they could find someone as eloquent as Mr. Flynt.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You guys are slacking.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: The Republicans wish they could find someone as eloquent as Mr. Flynt.


The Republicans wish they could find someone as morally upstanding as Larry Flynt
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
man, i could use a negroni.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where's the Hero tag subby? I'm sure Larry Flynt deserves it when covering even obvious events.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: "Christian Values"

Brought to you by: Hustler


Fark user imageView Full Size


"I think I can see her kidneys "
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.


What is "Menza"?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: "Christian Values"

Brought to you by: Hustler


What magazine would Mary Magdalene pose for?
 
zeaper12
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jonjr215: I know he was an "editor," but Larry Flint is a surprisingly good writer.


I'm surprised he is still alive.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.

What is "Menza"?


club for rotary engine wizards.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zeaper12: jonjr215: I know he was an "editor," but Larry Flint is a surprisingly good writer.

I'm surprised he is still alive.


Yep, I thought he had died. In any case, well written and insightful.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny queso: jso2897: Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.

What is "Menza"?

club for rotary engine wizards.


What, they get together and play with their wankles?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.

What is "Menza"?


Whoops.....so sorry.

\Mensa
\\dammit
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jonjr215: I know he was an "editor," but Larry Flint is a surprisingly good writer.


You have to be to last in publishing this long. Other writers don't respect an editor who hasn't been in the trenches.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: johnny queso: jso2897: Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.

What is "Menza"?

club for rotary engine wizards.

What, they get together and play with their wankles?


And blow an apex seal
 
KB202
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can we look at those photos and acknowledge that there is no way Sr. is the father of Jr.?
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I would genuinely love to read this, but I'm not giving them my email to do it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Catlenfell: The Republicans wish they could find someone as eloquent as Mr. Flynt.

The Republicans wish they could find someone as morally upstanding as Larry Flynt


I did CTRL-F "lenfell" to see who'd already said what I wanted to say.  Good job.
 
KierzanDax
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TIL Larry Flynt is still alive. And still throwing truth bombs / shiat grenades depending on your point of view.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: And blow an apex seal


No, it's just mayo!!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: "Christian Values"

Brought to you by: Hustler


Maybe surprisingly, but yes. Far more actually Christian than what evangelicals usually preach.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.

What is "Menza"?


An organization that our friend Al is not qualified to join, apparently.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: jso2897: johnny queso: jso2897: Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.

What is "Menza"?

club for rotary engine wizards.

What, they get together and play with their wankles?

And blow an apex seal


no kink shaming
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought Larry Flint was dead
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: jso2897: johnny queso: jso2897: Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.

What is "Menza"?

club for rotary engine wizards.

What, they get together and play with their wankles?

And blow an apex seal


What?  No, it's just ice cream.  Listen buddy, just fix the damn car and leave my personal life out of it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: 169th Cousin: "Christian Values"

Brought to you by: Hustler

Maybe surprisingly, but yes. Far more actually Christian than what evangelicals usually preach.


No, not the publication by far.

Maybe Flynt, though. I believe he understands and possibly practices the tenets of Christ, but those aren't the things that too many Christians hypocritically moralize upon and try to enforce on others.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jonjr215: I know he was an "editor," but Larry Flint is a surprisingly good writer.


Always was a good writer.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SansNeural: mongbiohazard: 169th Cousin: "Christian Values"

Brought to you by: Hustler

Maybe surprisingly, but yes. Far more actually Christian than what evangelicals usually preach.

No, not the publication by far.

Maybe Flynt, though. I believe he understands and possibly practices the tenets of Christ, but those aren't the things that too many Christians hypocritically moralize upon and try to enforce on others.


I was referring to TFA. In it he demonstrates a grasp of Christianity which is much better than that of most American christians, in my experience. Of course, it's all myths and BS anyway, I'm just happy when someone at least tries to use those myths to argue for good, rather than usual in which they're used to argue for whatever evil the "believer" wants to rationalize.

As for Hustler's articles, couldn't say what they're like. Last time I saw a Hustler mag IRL was probably about 30 years ago, and I wasn't reading the articles.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: jso2897: Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.

What is "Menza"?

Whoops.....so sorry.

\Mensa
\\dammit


I guess we know who isn't a member.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: To be fair, the bar is set pretty low on getting the last laugh on Falwell.  He's not exactly on Menza's membership waiting list.


Actually he's a perfect candidate for Mensa. They have two types of members. Slightly above average intelligence people who are so impressed with themselves that they get together just to talk about how smart they are. And average intelligence people who have a lot of money and love to be told how smart they are.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I used to love reading who was the Asshole of the month, because then you knew whoever it was, TIME or NEWSWEAK would be featuring a whitewashed article on them in a month or so.

Larry would say, look at this asshole. 
They are an asshole because A, B, and C.
And he was right.

Then the asshole would be in the news for being a big shot.
And then get brought down,
eventually.
after they had plenty of time to hide assets.

Because that is rich, white justice.


Wait a minute. Hustler had words?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: [Fark user image image 425x552]You guys are slacking.


Encore, encore!

/Sequel, sequel!?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Huh. I thought Larry Flint was dead


i.redd.itView Full Size



RIP. Larry Flint.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I used to go to a lot of book signings which almost always included a presentation by the author. Larry Flynt is the only author I ever heard who seemed to be of below-average intelligence. I can't even think of anyone else who seemed "average." I doubt he wrote the article but it's just like his book, liberal boilerplate with his signature.

/I'm liberal and I gave Larry Flynt money for his book. All I'm saying is don't look to him for keen insight.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: 169th Cousin: "Christian Values"

Brought to you by: Hustler

What magazine would Mary Magdalene pose for?


Page 3 of L'Osservatore Romano
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: SansNeural: mongbiohazard: 169th Cousin: "Christian Values"

Brought to you by: Hustler

Maybe surprisingly, but yes. Far more actually Christian than what evangelicals usually preach.

No, not the publication by far.

Maybe Flynt, though. I believe he understands and possibly practices the tenets of Christ, but those aren't the things that too many Christians hypocritically moralize upon and try to enforce on others.

I was referring to TFA. In it he demonstrates a grasp of Christianity which is much better than that of most American christians, in my experience. Of course, it's all myths and BS anyway, I'm just happy when someone at least tries to use those myths to argue for good, rather than usual in which they're used to argue for whatever evil the "believer" wants to rationalize.



It doesn't matter if the (actual) Christian tenets are attributed to a mythical figure, they're actually not all that bad.  But the moral stuff many Christians get all up tight about is all Old Testament stuff - Hebrew bible, actually.  Ten Commandments along-side just exactly how you're supposed to prepare your burnt offerings and divvy up the conquered people as slaves.  And all that other vindictive and "my people" nationalism, do as I say not as I do stuff that is very un-Christ-like from the old bible is what too many Christians are practicing.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Larry Flynt: "If there were ever to be a Second Coming of Jesus Christ, I have no doubt that his first order of business would be picking up a whip and banishing forever all the hucksters and false prophets who have perverted his message."

I agree.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Jerry Falwell Jr. got a 10 million dollar severance package.   What a loser.


Larry Flint commented on that bit of egregiousness in TFA. The losers are the dumb kids whose parents' tuition money went to pay off a self-serving evangelist.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA. If there were ever to be a Second Coming of Jesus Christ, I have no doubt that his first order of business would be picking up a whip and banishing forever all the hucksters and false prophets who have perverted his message.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Too bad he wasn't here to see Junior's fall

Christopher Hitchens on Jerry Falwell
Youtube UIviufQ4APo
 
