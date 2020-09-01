 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Another day, another Black man shot to death by police. Officers claim the man dropped a bundle and a gun appeared necessitating his immediate execution as everyone knows how dangerous a gun lying on the ground in the proximity of a Black man can be   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Police, Semi-automatic pistol, Black man, sheriff's deputies, Revolver, Los Angeles County, California, Handgun, United Kingdom  
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stopped him for being on a bicycle and "violating vehicle code. aka biking while black.

"The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semi-automatic handgun."

Having a firearm isn't a death sentence.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And yet a white man can be waving a gun at a police officer and not be shot and killed.

/no justice
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These stupid pig cops are determined to be hated forever, aren't they.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We really need to hire smarter cops.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: We really need to hire smarter cops.


We really need to fire all cops
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At some point our vaunted business owners might make the connection between terrible police and their buildings being on fire.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have no snark, and I must meme.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the best possible outcome for this one is if the cops had body cams and it clearly shows the victim reaching for that gun he dropped.

If so, shame on him.

Of course, if it does not show that, there was a malfunction in the camera and it will never be released, if it ever existed.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
oh, ffs
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Simple solution.  Disarm.  The.  Cops.

I wonder how this is going to work out with the riots we currently have going on.  I'm sure this will help to diffuse the situation.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jesus farking tap dancing christ on a farking white supremacist cracker.

Fark, just stop killing people you farking clowns! How farking hard is it to just not pull the penis extension out?

Fark!! I am tired of these farking cowards.
 
p51d007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1. PUNCHED an officer
2. Ran from officers
3. Most likely a felon with an ILLEGAL weapon

Oh well, three strikes, you are out!
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The man's black semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

The gun was black too? No wonder they were scared.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably something like

"drop the weapon!"
*drop*
Blamblambalmblam
"He had a weapon that he dropped so we opened fire"
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The LAPD was just getting tired of all these other cities being on their corner
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Another criminal resisted and assaulted police officers, got a gun involved and was killed. He escalated the situation and it cost him his life.

BLM is losing all credibility, go find a real victim of injustice!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

p51d007: 1. PUNCHED an officer
2. Ran from officers
3. Most likely a felon with an ILLEGAL weapon

Oh well, three strikes, you are out!


I have heard that the term 'most likely' was really welcomed in debated and the courts. You must be a lawer or something
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*blam* *blam* *blam* *blam*

LAPD! FREEZE!
 
way south
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can we wait for details or are we in a rush to burn another city down?
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So he punched an officer but also according to the police no deputies were injured during the incident.

I'm gonna wanna see that body camera footage.

Also I'd love to know exactly what moving violation they decided the man had violated.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So they shot an unarmed man for the crime of riding a bicycle while black? I wish I could even say that I was surprised at this point.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

p51d007: 1. PUNCHED an officer
2. Ran from officers
3. Most likely a felon with an ILLEGAL weapon

Oh well, three strikes, you are out!


Sooo guilty until proven innocent?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Another criminal resisted and assaulted police officers, got a gun involved and was killed. He escalated the situation and it cost him his life.

BLM is losing all credibility, go find a real victim of injustice!


This guy actually murdered a cop but all he got was a kiss on the nose

https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/thomas​-​kinworthy/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=​website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark​

Mighty white of the cops
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

p51d007: 1. PUNCHED an officer
2. Ran from officers
3. Most likely a felon with an ILLEGAL weapon

Oh well, three strikes, you are out!


Here we go, lets get ready for 500 posts of "Well if he had just done all his stupid people tricks the right way...."

Fark this shiat. There is no reason to gun down a person unless they have a weapon in their hand and coming right for you. If a cop feels the need to shoot someone that just because the suspect is putting a fight, well, maybe you should consider another line of work that doesn't require breaking a sweat, or a set of balls, I suggest office work or maybe becoming a driving school instructor.

Farking cowards.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
thehobbes: Having a firearm isn't a death sentence.

While black it is
 
tarheel07
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn I wish my town had this kind of enforcement of traffic laws against cyclists.
 
bcostlow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The officers had recently re-watched Star Wars Episode II, and so were in fear of their lives.

Mace Windu VS Jango Fett (Episode II)
Youtube qQhkqUyH8kQ
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: We really need to hire smarter cops.


You'd need to turn it into a job smart people want to have.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Black people: "Please stop murdering us."

Cops: *exponentially increase murders*
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Derek Force: the best possible outcome for this one is if the cops had body cams and it clearly shows the victim reaching for that gun he dropped.


LA Sheriff's department doesn't wear body cameras.

How any department thinks this is acceptable at this point in time is beyond me.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: So he punched an officer but also according to the police no deputies were injured during the incident.

I'm gonna wanna see that body camera footage.

Also I'd love to know exactly what moving violation they decided the man had violated.


Biking while black is an offense in this country
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New farkers aren't going to learn their lesson until all the things are burnt to the ground.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Another criminal resisted and assaulted police officers, got a gun involved and was killed. He escalated the situation and it cost him his life.

BLM is losing all credibility, go find a real victim of injustice!


Did not see the connection between the deceased and BLM in the article. (OK B is for black).

Article says "he dropped the gun".

If a police officer told me to drop what was in my hands and a gun fell out, my last expectation would to be then fired upon.

\white
\\may have missed the sarcasm in your post
\\\hope so
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Derek Force: the best possible outcome for this one is if the cops had body cams and it clearly shows the victim reaching for that gun he dropped.

LA Sheriff's department doesn't wear body cameras.

How any department thinks this is acceptable at this point in time is beyond me.


Aren't they the ones that have cop gangs?

YUP https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/l​a​-me-fbi-investigating-sheriff-20190711​-story.html
 
Saiga410
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: So he punched an officer but also according to the police no deputies were injured during the incident.

I'm gonna wanna see that body camera footage.

Also I'd love to know exactly what moving violation they decided the man had violated.


I bet he was riding his bike on the wrong side of the road
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rudemix: Probably something like

"drop the weapon!"
*drop*
Blamblambalmblam
"He had a weapon that he dropped so we opened fire"


From the farking article, this certainly does seem to be the order of events.  Not good.

Of course, there's gotta be body cam/police car cam/security video cam/bystander video phone cam footage out there, so let's wait until that comes out to crucify the officers and burn down the city, mmmkay.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Derek Force: the best possible outcome for this one is if the cops had body cams and it clearly shows the victim reaching for that gun he dropped.

LA Sheriff's department doesn't wear body cameras.

How any department thinks this is acceptable at this point in time is beyond me.


Agreed, but 9 times out of 10 they conveniently "lose" the exact footage that would incriminate them.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Another criminal resisted and assaulted police officers, got a gun involved and was killed. He escalated the situation and it cost him his life.

BLM is losing all credibility, go find a real victim of injustice!


None of the things you mentioned, IF he had been captured and stood trial without a lawyer, would have amounted to capital punishments. Resistning arrest, assaulting a police officer, even possessing a firearm, NONE of those things carry capital punishment.

Now, I assume you're saying these things because you're in favor of a Judge Dredd situation where regular citizens don't get trials and are executed on the streets. I disagree as much as is it possible to disagree with you without physically destroying your corpse and urinating on the ashes, but to each their own I suppose.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

way south: Can we wait for details or are we in a rush to burn another city down?


The department's own statement, quoted in the article, says that they shot an unarmed black man while doing a "traffic stop" on a bicycle. What extenuating circumstances do you imagine that justify this?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tarheel07: Damn I wish my town had this kind of enforcement of traffic laws against cyclists.


A lot of the time cops go hmmm...that guy is "suspicious" let's think of something...hey, traffic laws!
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: We really need to hire smarter cops.


As they are hired is exactly how they want them.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: And yet a white man can be waving a gun at a police officer and not be shot and killed.

/no justice


Test your theory and then get back with the class with your results.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

way south: or are we in a rush to burn another city down?


Patriot Prayer is still in Portland right? So not sooner than tomorrow night.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meat0918: Gaddiel: So he punched an officer but also according to the police no deputies were injured during the incident.

I'm gonna wanna see that body camera footage.

Also I'd love to know exactly what moving violation they decided the man had violated.

Biking while black is an offense in this country


Right? When I see them ridin', I be hatin'
Look at them scraper bike kids, they cruise around like they own the place
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: New farkers aren't going to learn their lesson until all the things are burnt to the ground.


I spelled these, not new
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thehobbes: Stopped him for being on a bicycle and "violating vehicle code. aka biking while black.

"The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semi-automatic handgun."

Having a firearm isn't a death sentence.
[i.imgur.com image 412x293]


Here, have some context you ignorant coont

FTFA:
"At that time, the man got off his bike and started to run northbound on Budlong Avenue towards 109th Place, according to Dean. The deputies briefly lost sight of him and then found him near the 1200 block of West 109th Place, at which time they went to make contact with him.
"Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands," the lieutenant said. "The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semi-automatic handgun."
While I will support anyone who will say that riding a bike while black should be a privelage that anyone can enjoy.Fleeing and assaulting a cop is likely going to end in a bad farking time. You know, your probably going to be shot. And while I do have split feelings on that, not every instance needs to see you shoot someone, not every farking criminal is a farking saint. Trying to paint them in such a fashion is not only disingenuous, but it will and is leading to people getting hurt and killed.So why persist in doing it?Because your a farking ignorant coont.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

p51d007: 1. PUNCHED an officer
2. Ran from officers
3. Most likely a felon with an ILLEGAL weapon

Oh well, three strikes, you are out!


You know, given how police are executing people for being black I'd run the f*ck away from them too.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: GrinzGrimly: Another criminal resisted and assaulted police officers, got a gun involved and was killed. He escalated the situation and it cost him his life.

BLM is losing all credibility, go find a real victim of injustice!

This guy actually murdered a cop but all he got was a kiss on the nose

https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/thomas-​kinworthy/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=​website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark

Mighty white of the cops


They let him off easy because the cop was black. Still a cop, so they arrested him, but didn't dismember his body and shiat on it like they would have if the cop was white.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meat0918: Gaddiel: So he punched an officer but also according to the police no deputies were injured during the incident.

I'm gonna wanna see that body camera footage.

Also I'd love to know exactly what moving violation they decided the man had violated.

Biking while black is an offense in this country


So is being near a gun while black, apparently.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're nothing if not consistent...I guess.
 
