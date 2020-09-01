 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   The latest TikTok "challenge"? Take enough Benadryl so you hallucinate but not enough that you'll die from it   (nydailynews.com) divider line
49
    More: Asinine, Death, latest alleged victim, Suicide, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, last month, director of the Oklahoma Center, 15-year-old  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 01 Sep 2020 at 3:02 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's tragic but something equally stupid was going to get her eventually.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hear only liberals are tough enough to do this.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I swear darwin made the app
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do they not sell robitussin anymore? Kids these days....
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I saw swirling colors after taking too much NyQuil before...then I slept for 30 hours.  I didn't need TikTok to tell me to do something stupid; a persistently awful cold was enough motivation.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Her loved ones told KFOR she was a "happy and faith-driven teen," who was "not one to experiment with drugs."

I have some bad news for you...

Also, dxm is a quicker (maybe safer) way to get hallucinations. Although I wouldn't say it was fun.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I did this with geltabs at a similar age.

It was in not fun. We're lucky we didn't end up as a news story.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is totes real.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: I hear only liberals are tough enough to do this.


Yeah, conservatives don't have the hearty constitution for it, or the guts to try. They're too wimpy for this challenge, which is an antifa hazing ritual. Antifa does it to new inductees on their payroll because Soros doesn't want any of his money going to wimps and they know this will screen out all the conservatives.

They shouldn't attempt it under any circumstances, even if they weren't scared little babies.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not a challenge that's Friday night
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah we tried robo-tripping as kids too. I don't recommend it.
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I did this with geltabs at a similar age.

It was in not fun. We're lucky we didn't end up as a news story.


Just out of curiosity, what was your thought process at the time?

When I was 15, I was thinking more along the lines of "As soon as I get out of this one-horse town, I'm going to buy a Ferrari and go around picking up bikini-clad women around Miami."  It didn't turn out quite like that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stick to robotripping.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I did this with geltabs at a similar age.

It was in not fun. We're lucky we didn't end up as a news story.


super dose on Gravol will mess a person up, too.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I told you she was hardcore.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The phrase Facebook or Tik Tok "challenge" has always irritated me more than it should.

Basically it is asking people to do the same stupid shiat they are doing and film it like some stupid game of truth or dare.

Sneeze Guard licking challenge... balls in a vice challenge
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't know why people like to hallucinate. I did shrooms once and I will won't do them again. I imagine acid is similar.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hobnail: Her loved ones told KFOR she was a "happy and faith-driven teen," who was "not one to experiment with drugs."

I have some bad news for you...

Also, dxm is a quicker (maybe safer) way to get hallucinations. Although I wouldn't say it was fun.


Antihistamines don't even technically cause the symptom of hallucinations, it's delirium. DXM on the other hand can cause hallucinations and at a safe dose, so I hear.

I actually use a mix of Wellbutrin and DXM for my depression, it's the only thing thats had any affect and is showing promising results in trials, with response in a week rather then 4+ weeks.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Her loved ones told KFOR she was a "happy and faith-driven teen," who was "not one to experiment with drugs."

That's clearly not true.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can remember getting spacy on the recommend use of some cough syrup looking at that "do not operate heavy machinery after taking" notice and thinking I probably can't operate a spoon.

/ Head colds suck, why replicate the experience?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I once worked with a guy who took a pack of Coricidin capsules to get high.  He wasn't the brightest crayon in the box, but he had the wherewithal to admit that it almost killed him.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: The phrase Facebook or Tik Tok "challenge" has always irritated me more than it should.


Because it's fake.
There is no such "challenge".
All the references to a "Benadryl Challenge" come from certain news sources, blaming Tik-Tok.
They claim it is a "sweeping" craze, but no examples or proof other than 1 video that Tik-Tok removed in May.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Her loved ones told KFOR she was a "happy and faith-driven teen," who was "not one to experiment with drugs."

That's clearly not true.


was
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: hobnail: Her loved ones told KFOR she was a "happy and faith-driven teen," who was "not one to experiment with drugs."

I have some bad news for you...

Also, dxm is a quicker (maybe safer) way to get hallucinations. Although I wouldn't say it was fun.

Antihistamines don't even technically cause the symptom of hallucinations, it's delirium. DXM on the other hand can cause hallucinations and at a safe dose, so I hear.

I actually use a mix of Wellbutrin and DXM for my depression, it's the only thing thats had any affect and is showing promising results in trials, with response in a week rather then 4+ weeks.


I actually get visual disruption at very close to the therapeutic dose of dxm.  Taking the larger (theoretically safe) dosage was sorta fun, once. Made watching the Smurfs movie interesting.  The second time I tried it ended up being a really lousy trip for several hours. So I just avoid it now.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't know why people like to hallucinate. I did shrooms once and I will won't do them again. I imagine acid is similar.


Did shrooms once when I was young, and did LSD a bunch of times before mushrooms. Mushrooms were less intense than LSD.

It's fun. Not something I'd do anymore, with a brain as old as it is now, but definitely a lot of fun back when I could do it. See cool stuff, feel weird, and just have a good time. Fun is subjective, so I imagine it's like anything else that's fun that some people get enjoyment out of and others don't.
 
navygent55
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I find it amusing that main stream media is supporting Tik Tok even though it's been proven that China steals the data and the app is prone to spyware and viruses.   Virus co's can now take this info, spin it in their narrative and fark up everyone's pc's, phones, and have main stream media advocating for them!   Hilarious!
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: hobnail: Her loved ones told KFOR she was a "happy and faith-driven teen," who was "not one to experiment with drugs."

I have some bad news for you...

Also, dxm is a quicker (maybe safer) way to get hallucinations. Although I wouldn't say it was fun.

Antihistamines don't even technically cause the symptom of hallucinations, it's delirium. DXM on the other hand can cause hallucinations and at a safe dose, so I hear.

I actually use a mix of Wellbutrin and DXM for my depression, it's the only thing thats had any affect and is showing promising results in trials, with response in a week rather then 4+ weeks.


I tried Wellbutrin and then used and still use sertraline on my psychiatrist's recommendation. 150mgs a day. No side effects. Aripiprizole as a kicker. Life changing. Never been happier with my life overall. Haven't been hospitalized in 12 years since going on my meds. Cannabis helps too. May you learn to completely control your depression! You can do it, and life is beautiful.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Mugato: I don't know why people like to hallucinate. I did shrooms once and I will won't do them again. I imagine acid is similar.

Did shrooms once when I was young, and did LSD a bunch of times before mushrooms. Mushrooms were less intense than LSD.

It's fun. Not something I'd do anymore, with a brain as old as it is now, but definitely a lot of fun back when I could do it. See cool stuff, feel weird, and just have a good time. Fun is subjective, so I imagine it's like anything else that's fun that some people get enjoyment out of and others don't.


Agreed, in high school I did my fair share of both of those, and yours, and yours, and yours, and yours.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Try 27 reds and a bottle of wine

/do not do that
//and don't OD benedryl either
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I can remember getting spacy on the recommend use of some cough syrup looking at that "do not operate heavy machinery after taking" notice and thinking I probably can't operate a spoon.

/ Head colds suck, why replicate the experience?


Back in HS I'd swear my told told me "take this and this," but he said OR.  I can't remember what one of the cold meds was, but the other was old school Coricidan D.  I still clearlyremember sitting in an English class and would have sworn my desk was floating.  It really freaked me out.  At the end of the day I told my old man about it and he told me "I said OR not AND!"  Then he started laughing.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I can remember getting spacy on the recommend use of some cough syrup looking at that "do not operate heavy machinery after taking" notice and thinking I probably can't operate a spoon.

/ Head colds suck, why replicate the experience?


Yeh, I can't take most cold meds because of this. One time I was hella sick and tried just a regular dose of cold medicine in gelcap form and I was stuck in bed, still miserable with the bad cold, and hallucinating that the ceiling was trying to eat me. It was farking terrifying. Bodies are so damn weird in how differently they can process stuff.

/Benadryl makes it feel like everything is coming in as snapshots and moving like a cubist painting, which is equally disturbing when you're trying to stop an allergic reaction to something
//Meanwhile, ibuprofin does absolutely nothing for me
 
Snarfle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: The phrase Facebook or Tik Tok "challenge" has always irritated me more than it should.

Basically it is asking people to do the same stupid shiat they are doing and film it like some stupid game of truth or dare.

Sneeze Guard licking challenge... balls in a vice challenge


AvE. "Keep your dick in a vice"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good thing that shrooms are illegal, those things are dangerous.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's well known that Tik Tok Users are skilled at understanding pharmaceutical dosages.  They account for age, gender, size, and mass.  And after receiving results from a battery of blood tests, they can usually measure within a micgrogram how much Benadryl is needed to complete this challenge.

They gon' die
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

navygent55: I find it amusing that main stream media is supporting Tik Tok even though it's been proven that China steals the data and the app is prone to spyware and viruses.   Virus co's can now take this info, spin it in their narrative and fark up everyone's pc's, phones, and have main stream media advocating for them!   Hilarious!


Yeah, let me post about it to Facebook using my Verizon wireless Android phone.  Wouldn't want them commie Chinese getting hold of my data that no one else gets or is spying on.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Diphenhydramine is not even remotely comparable to other drugs or psychedelics. It's a strong sedative hypnotic that in minimal doses definitely does help you go to sleep with the side effects of weird dreams. In much higher levels it leads to basically sleepwalking hallucinations.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why do people inside on doing stupid challenges instead of fun challenges. Like the "blow pepper spray up your urethra with a tiny straw"  challenge. That one won't kill you (I guess) but will make for a fun experience for everyone involved.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No pics of tiktok challenges? Fark, you are slacking...
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
perilsensitive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonas opines
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Yeah we tried robo-tripping as kids too. I don't recommend it.


Definitely don't watch the old 90s Spawn cartoons when you do.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't RTFA, hits too close to home for me. This shiat isn't playing or fun or whatever. Some of these challenges are weird, even innocuous but this is dangerous.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hobnail: Her loved ones told KFOR she was a "happy and faith-driven teen," who was "not one to experiment with drugs."

I have some bad news for you...

Also, dxm is a quicker (maybe safer) way to get hallucinations. Although I wouldn't say it was fun.


I tore something in my chest from all the vomiting. Then spent 12 hours tripping, the last 3 in a hallucination of being in an endless Void huddled around a tiny dying campfire that was actually my soul, trying to keep it from going out. 

Not a fun experience at all.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't know why people like to hallucinate. I did shrooms once and I will won't do them again. I imagine acid is similar.


Actually they are nothing like each other.  I didn't hallucinate much on shrooms the two or three times I've done them.  I did acid a few times (we're talking about 50 years ago of course).  If you're reasonably well-adjusted (i.e., not paranoid, scare easily, have anxiety, low self-esteem or other similar mental issues) it can be very interesting.  It very much helped me to quit worrying about things I have no control over, and also to recognize the things I have no control over.

The dosage of acid makes a HUGE difference on the experience.  Small doses (70 mics or so) don't produce much of a result.  250 mics is a good dose for actually producing a real acid experience.  500 mics is a very strange trip and not at all recommended unless you are good at experience really weird things.

The biggest problem with LSD is often it is poorly made and that produces unwanted side-effects like stomach cramps or severe anxiety.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Want to win $10,000 on America's Funniest Home Video? Record your teenager coming off the novacaine from dental surgery. Hilarious.
 
OldJames
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: edmo: I hear only liberals are tough enough to do this.

Yeah, conservatives don't have the hearty constitution for it, or the guts to try. They're too wimpy for this challenge, which is an antifa hazing ritual. Antifa does it to new inductees on their payroll because Soros doesn't want any of his money going to wimps and they know this will screen out all the conservatives.

They shouldn't attempt it under any circumstances, even if they weren't scared little babies.


Libertarians just do mushrooms. Which should be legal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1) don't eat for a day and a beer and a normal dose will do the same.
2) is the difference that narrow?
3) why not just buy shrooms?
4) I wish peytoe was legal everywhere
/Young Guns.
//Pardon Billy the Kid
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Huh.  Was wondering why it was illegal in Zambia.

/The more you know.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Begoggle

Random Anonymous Blackmail: The phrase Facebook or Tik Tok "challenge" has always irritated me more than it should.

Because it's fake.
There is no such "challenge".
All the references to a "Benadryl Challenge" come from certain news sources, blaming Tik-Tok.
They claim it is a "sweeping" craze, but no examples or proof other than 1 video that Tik-Tok removed in May.

I was speaking more in general, started with the ice water bucket thing.

My friends used to do this except it was Robitussin.
I just stuck with non over the counter drugs.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.