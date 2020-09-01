 Skip to content
(NYPost) Racing star Miguel Oliveira is marrying his stepsister.
46
    More: Weird, Family, Marriage, MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira, stepsister Andreia Pimenta, exciting news, daughter of Oliveira, MotoGP prize, secret relationship  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Flash can be his best man.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The couple, who have known each other since they were 13, had a secret relationship for 11 years before going public in 2019. Pimenta, 24, is the daughter of Oliveira's father's second wife, Cristina, and it was the driver's dad, Paulo, who revealed the exciting news.

So, they started dating when their parents got married?

This is messed up on two different levels.  No one should marry their first boyfriend/girlfriend.  No one.

And you really shouldn't marry someone you were raised with.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The couple, who have known each other since they were 13, had a secret relationship for 11 years before going public in 2019. Pimenta, 24, is the daughter of Oliveira's father's second wife, Cristina, and it was the driver's dad, Paulo, who revealed the exciting news.

So, they started dating when their parents got married?

This is messed up on two different levels.  No one should marry their first boyfriend/girlfriend.  No one.

And you really shouldn't marry someone you were raised with.


Im sorry the life choices of people you dont know and will never meet upset you so much

Im sure your displeasure and disappointment will force them to rethink their entire life so that YOU personally find it acceptable


farkbag
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sis loves me...is REAL!!!

I knew it...
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The couple, who have known each other since they were 13, had a secret relationship for 11 years before going public in 2019. Pimenta, 24, is the daughter of Oliveira's father's second wife, Cristina, and it was the driver's dad, Paulo, who revealed the exciting news.

So, they started dating when their parents got married?

This is messed up on two different levels.  No one should marry their first boyfriend/girlfriend.  No one.

And you really shouldn't marry someone you were raised with.


Article didn't say she was his only sister.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen several documentaries about this. Many of them start with the stepsister walking in on her stepbrother while he is masturbating.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The couple, who have known each other since they were 13, had a secret relationship for 11 years before going public in 2019. Pimenta, 24, is the daughter of Oliveira's father's second wife, Cristina, and it was the driver's dad, Paulo, who revealed the exciting news.

So, they started dating when their parents got married?

This is messed up on two different levels.  No one should marry their first boyfriend/girlfriend.  No one.

And you really shouldn't marry someone you were raised with.


YEAH!!!! Live like this guy or you are trash!

FFS, get over yourself.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's a race car star.  What does she do for a living?

I'll admit, if she was my step-sister, I'd be interested, too.
 
beergut666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What it's like being a step-brother in 2019
Youtube sxnJcZvuRK8
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
targaryens wed brother and sister for 1000 years to keep bloodlines pure.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually don't really see a problem with this. It's not their kids are going to end up with a Habsburg jaw. Although any divorce would lead to a lot of acrimony amongst family no doubt
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see all the incest apologists are out in force early on this one
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The couple, who have known each other since they were 13, had a secret relationship for 11 years before going public in 2019. Pimenta, 24, is the daughter of Oliveira's father's second wife, Cristina, and it was the driver's dad, Paulo, who revealed the exciting news.

So, they started dating when their parents got married?

This is messed up on two different levels.  No one should marry their first boyfriend/girlfriend.  No one.

And you really shouldn't marry someone you were raised with.



Marrying your first love isn't messed up, so long as you don't jump headlong into it before you've gotten a bit of life experience first.  And marrying someone you're raised with isn't inherently problematic; people marry the boy / girl next door all the time, and everyone says it's adorable.

The two of them aren't blood relations, and they are the same age so you don't have that power dynamic in play. They've waited until they're in their mid 20's, which presumably has gotten them past that 17 year old puppy love phase.  And they've spent plenty of time under the same roof, so they presumably know if they are compatible living together.  They've also been together over a decade, so it's hardly a rash decision.  Plus they know the hell they're going to take from closed minded people.

So good for them.  Glad they found love.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The couple, who have known each other since they were 13, had a secret relationship for 11 years before going public in 2019. Pimenta, 24, is the daughter of Oliveira's father's second wife, Cristina, and it was the driver's dad, Paulo, who revealed the exciting news.

So, they started dating when their parents got married?

This is messed up on two different levels.  No one should marry their first boyfriend/girlfriend.  No one.

And you really shouldn't marry someone you were raised with.


Incel-like typing detected.

There are a lot of perfectly legal behaviors that are far more disturbing, like furries and adult babies.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: I see all the incest apologists are out in force early on this one


Different genes, no flipper hands to be had. Though I do guess it makes meeting the parents easier!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: weddingsinger: The couple, who have known each other since they were 13, had a secret relationship for 11 years before going public in 2019. Pimenta, 24, is the daughter of Oliveira's father's second wife, Cristina, and it was the driver's dad, Paulo, who revealed the exciting news.

So, they started dating when their parents got married?

This is messed up on two different levels.  No one should marry their first boyfriend/girlfriend.  No one.

And you really shouldn't marry someone you were raised with.

Incel-like typing detected.

There are a lot of perfectly legal behaviors that are far more disturbing, like furries and adult babies.


eating poo isn't illegal.  Hell, you can pay a LOT of money and have it directly implanted into your digestive tract.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: So he's a race car star.  What does she do for a living?

I'll admit, if she was my step-sister, I'd be interested, too.


Umm. MotoGP involves motorcycles.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: gar1013: weddingsinger: The couple, who have known each other since they were 13, had a secret relationship for 11 years before going public in 2019. Pimenta, 24, is the daughter of Oliveira's father's second wife, Cristina, and it was the driver's dad, Paulo, who revealed the exciting news.

So, they started dating when their parents got married?

This is messed up on two different levels.  No one should marry their first boyfriend/girlfriend.  No one.

And you really shouldn't marry someone you were raised with.

Incel-like typing detected.

There are a lot of perfectly legal behaviors that are far more disturbing, like furries and adult babies.

eating poo isn't illegal.  Hell, you can pay a LOT of money and have it directly implanted into your digestive tract.


Ew.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: I see all the incest apologists are out in force early on this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: I see all the incest apologists are out in force early on this one


Sorry, but this isn't a Kentucky cousins thread.  They're not blood relations.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duhm-doohm-doohm *snare drum snap*
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The couple, who have known each other since they were 13, had a secret relationship for 11 years before going public in 2019. Pimenta, 24, is the daughter of Oliveira's father's second wife, Cristina, and it was the driver's dad, Paulo, who revealed the exciting news.

So, they started dating when their parents got married?

This is messed up on two different levels.  No one should marry their first boyfriend/girlfriend.  No one.

And you really shouldn't marry someone you were raised with.


If I'm reading it correctly, they're saying they dated for a year before they even met. That'd be something.

/11 years going into 2019, meaning 12 years now
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with that. It was a pretty obscure kink that VERY few would admit to having and the next day 50% of pornhub's feed is full of it. I also like Xhamster, but half of that shiat is disgusting granny stuff.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a documentary about this sort of thing many years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beergut666: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sxnJcZvu​RK8]


That's gotta be one of the funniest skits I've seen this year (up there with the YouBetcha guy)
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: What's with that. It was a pretty obscure kink that VERY few would admit to having and the next day 50% of pornhub's feed is full of it. I also like Xhamster, but half of that shiat is disgusting granny stuff.


Same. And it's usually like "SON bangs stepMOM" in the titles. It's disgusting. People who are into incest should off themselves.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: I've seen several documentaries about this. Many of them start with the stepsister walking in on her stepbrother while he is masturbating.


I also understand that in a number of these documentaries, the guy's stepmom (who, curiously, in most cases seems to be no older than her early 30s) walks in on the young couple and then proceeds to demonstrate and instruct the stepsister on proper and advanced fellatio techniques.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Brains: Magnanimous_J: What's with that. It was a pretty obscure kink that VERY few would admit to having and the next day 50% of pornhub's feed is full of it. I also like Xhamster, but half of that shiat is disgusting granny stuff.

Same. And it's usually like "SON bangs stepMOM" in the titles. It's disgusting. People who are into incest should off themselves.


Define the word 'incest' for us.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Yellow Beard: I've seen several documentaries about this. Many of them start with the stepsister walking in on her stepbrother while he is masturbating.

I also understand that in a number of these documentaries, the guy's stepmom (who, curiously, in most cases seems to be no older than her early 30s) walks in on the young couple and then proceeds to demonstrate and instruct the stepsister on proper and advanced fellatio techniques.


Yes, I've seen a couple of those as well.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see myself as doing the deed if I had a Stepsister & only if she was Coco (Ice T's wife).
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: beergut666: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sxnJcZvu​RK8]

That's gotta be one of the funniest skits I've seen this year (up there with the YouBetcha guy)


The YouBetcha guy's BIL is Charlie Berens, who does comedy as well.  They've done some cross over sketches together, funny stuff if you haven't seen it.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AlHarris31: I actually don't really see a problem with this. It's not their kids are going to end up with a Habsburg jaw. Although any divorce would lead to a lot of acrimony amongst family no doubt


While I agree with you, step siblings (and step kids/parents), by LAW, are considered to be incest.  Therefore you can not legally marry or have sex with them.  And I'm fairly certain that's pretty universal amongst all states.  So I dunno how they're able to do this.  Is there a loophole somewhere?

Woody Allen on the other hand never married Mia (and even if he did, he would've been under no obligation to legally adopt her kids) and thus his marriage is perfectly legal.

/Wonder how many hypocrites in this thread think that's icky but not this one (I do realize it's slightly different, but not abundantly so)
//If people are going to consider having sex with a 17 year old icky simply because the law arbitrarily picks 18, then those people should respect this too.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jake3988: AlHarris31: I actually don't really see a problem with this. It's not their kids are going to end up with a Habsburg jaw. Although any divorce would lead to a lot of acrimony amongst family no doubt

While I agree with you, step siblings (and step kids/parents), by LAW, are considered to be incest.  Therefore you can not legally marry or have sex with them.  And I'm fairly certain that's pretty universal amongst all states.  So I dunno how they're able to do this.  Is there a loophole somewhere?

Woody Allen on the other hand never married Mia (and even if he did, he would've been under no obligation to legally adopt her kids) and thus his marriage is perfectly legal.

/Wonder how many hypocrites in this thread think that's icky but not this one (I do realize it's slightly different, but not abundantly so)
//If people are going to consider having sex with a 17 year old icky simply because the law arbitrarily picks 18, then those people should respect this too.


The loophole of living in Portugal, perhaps?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: What's with that. It was a pretty obscure kink that VERY few would admit to having and the next day 50% of pornhub's feed is full of it. I also like Xhamster, but half of that shiat is disgusting granny stuff.


It's a way to take perfectly mundane sex and label it taboo.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jake3988: While I agree with you, step siblings (and step kids/parents), by LAW, are considered to be incest.  Therefore you can not legally marry or have sex with them.  And I'm fairly certain that's pretty universal amongst all states.  So I dunno how they're able to do this.  Is there a loophole somewhere?


I think you need to demand a refund on your GED in Law.  Or perhaps siimply Google it before you make legal pronouncements:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jake3988: AlHarris31: I actually don't really see a problem with this. It's not their kids are going to end up with a Habsburg jaw. Although any divorce would lead to a lot of acrimony amongst family no doubt

While I agree with you, step siblings (and step kids/parents), by LAW, are considered to be incest.  Therefore you can not legally marry or have sex with them.  And I'm fairly certain that's pretty universal amongst all states.  So I dunno how they're able to do this.  Is there a loophole somewhere?

Woody Allen on the other hand never married Mia (and even if he did, he would've been under no obligation to legally adopt her kids) and thus his marriage is perfectly legal.

/Wonder how many hypocrites in this thread think that's icky but not this one (I do realize it's slightly different, but not abundantly so)
//If people are going to consider having sex with a 17 year old icky simply because the law arbitrarily picks 18, then those people should respect this too.


Parent / Child relationships are fundamentally different from relationships between people of the same age.  There are inherent power dynamics in play there which raise significant questions about consent.   Stepparent / Stepchild relationships where the child is 18 or under are creepy in a way this story isn't.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Brains: Magnanimous_J: What's with that. It was a pretty obscure kink that VERY few would admit to having and the next day 50% of pornhub's feed is full of it. I also like Xhamster, but half of that shiat is disgusting granny stuff.

Same. And it's usually like "SON bangs stepMOM" in the titles. It's disgusting. People who are into incest should off themselves.


How about now worrying what two consensual adults do in private?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any excuse to post this.

My Mom's a MILF
Youtube OdXry79EifM
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know a couple that went this route. Met as teens when their parents got married, ended up dating (after they turned 18) and last I heard were still happily married and had a kid of their own. At first it was like "OK, which of you was a bit too into the whole Greg/Marsha thing?" but after a week or two, the jokes stopped and that was that.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: jake3988: While I agree with you, step siblings (and step kids/parents), by LAW, are considered to be incest.  Therefore you can not legally marry or have sex with them.  And I'm fairly certain that's pretty universal amongst all states.  So I dunno how they're able to do this.  Is there a loophole somewhere?

I think you need to demand a refund on your GED in Law.  Or perhaps siimply Google it before you make legal pronouncements:

[Fark user image 850x332]


To be fair you were looking up requirements under the law. He was looking up requirements under the LAW which of course is a different thing altogether.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Special Guest: jake3988: AlHarris31: I actually don't really see a problem with this. It's not their kids are going to end up with a Habsburg jaw. Although any divorce would lead to a lot of acrimony amongst family no doubt

While I agree with you, step siblings (and step kids/parents), by LAW, are considered to be incest.  Therefore you can not legally marry or have sex with them.  And I'm fairly certain that's pretty universal amongst all states.  So I dunno how they're able to do this.  Is there a loophole somewhere?

Woody Allen on the other hand never married Mia (and even if he did, he would've been under no obligation to legally adopt her kids) and thus his marriage is perfectly legal.

/Wonder how many hypocrites in this thread think that's icky but not this one (I do realize it's slightly different, but not abundantly so)
//If people are going to consider having sex with a 17 year old icky simply because the law arbitrarily picks 18, then those people should respect this too.

The loophole of living in Portugal, perhaps?


Which is a pretty big loophole as it turns out:  "Incest is not specifically prohibited under Portuguese law."  Also, it appears that incest laws in the United States generally do not prohibit relationships between step-siblings.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess I wrankled a few feathers with how uncomfortable I am with their situation.  I don't mean for my Boobies to read as a hyper serious 'judgement of the 10 commandments' kind of thing, but this story caught my attention because...

in 22 years of wedding work, there were two kinds of couples that had only ever dated each other.  Divorced or super religious.  Yes, every couple that were 'we've been dating since 8th grade!' and did not have a boner for Jesus were divorced in under 5 years, usually before they had kids.  Not an enormous sample size, but I definitely noticed it over the years.  Both sets tended to marry younger (21-24) compared to most weddings I worked (24-26 being very average, 28-30 being upper range of typical for my work.

/worked 800-1000 weddings over 22 years, certainly didn't track their marital status on purpose, but via Facebook, bump ins, or getting hired for the weddings of their family members, you find out a nice percentage over the years.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So that's how it is in their family.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.