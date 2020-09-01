 Skip to content
Research on Christian sex websites suggests fundies are just as naughty as the rest of the population even when they don't have their own pool boys
    Followup, Human sexuality, Marriage, sex lives of Jerry Falwell Jr., Sexual intercourse, ultra-conservative evangelical college, users of Christian sex advice websites, sexual activities, Evangelicalism  
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, what? Christians are hypocrites? Well, I am shocked, shocked I tell you.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most of the studies that I've ever seen indicate that Evangelicals' sexual predilections aren't much different from everyone else's; they just feel a lot more guilty about it.

/ Sexy, sexy guilt
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Evangelicals pray to Jesus precisely because they are aware of what giant perverts and sexual deviants they are.  If they weren't mired perpetually in filth, they wouldn't be screeching about Jesus all the time.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Most of the studies that I've ever seen indicate that Evangelicals' sexual predilections aren't much different from everyone else's; they just feel a lot more guilty about it.

/ Sexy, sexy guilt


They use the poop hole loophole.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This just in: People like to get freaky. Film at 11.

(or any other time via the internets)
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is no mind on the planet as dirty and sex-obsessed as a religious fundamentalist.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mainsail: There is no mind on the planet as dirty and sex-obsessed as a religious fundamentalist.


My HS church group taught me that.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: They use the poop hole loophole.


Like I said,

Martian_Astronomer: / Sexy, sexy guilt
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: There is no mind on the planet as dirty and sex-obsessed as a religious fundamentalist.


Challenge accepted!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guilt is hot.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it I'm founding "Zoroastrians Only .com", It will be extremely exclusive and weird
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Guilt is hot.


If you believe you're gonna burn in hell for all eternity you better make it worthwhile.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is my own personal erotica site
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Wait, what? Christians are hypocrites? Well, I am shocked, shocked I tell you.


They're not hypocrites.  They simply outright decree that they are forgiven because they believe in Jesus.  Since you don't, you don't get forgiven.  That's it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Guilt is hot.


One of the things I've heard from...other people...is that this is sometimes a problem when fundies or ex-fundies get married. Apparently for....those people, who are certainly not me....once you get married Jesus doesn't disapprove of the sex you're having anymore, which makes it significantly less hot.

Hah, what losers those people (that are definitely not thinly-veiled abstractions of my own sexual hangups) are.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans.

Some can't stand themselves.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Most of the studies that I've ever seen indicate that Evangelicals' sexual predilections aren't much different from everyone else's; they just feel a lot more guilty about it.

/ Sexy, sexy guilt


It creates many more interesting kinks
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


/too far?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also tend to get married young which can lead to rushing and maybe not making the best choice for a partner.

/Based on personal observations
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 366x512]

/too far?


It's not too far, he hasn't yelled the Holy Safe Word yet.

/hearken, for I say unto thee "Red, Red, RED!"
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm disappointed that the headline didn't match the story.  I realize this is Fark and all, but my mind boggled at the idea of a Christian sex website.  I really wanted to see the listing on Pornhub that specified Christian Sex.  What would that look like?

But instead, it's just advice sites with a Christian promotional slant.  What a let down.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: too far?


Nah... pointing out that Jeebus has extra holes in his hands, feet & side might be.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm disappointed that the headline didn't match the story.  I realize this is Fark and all, but my mind boggled at the idea of a Christian sex website.  I really wanted to see the listing on Pornhub that specified Christian Sex.  What would that look like?


Well, missionary, for starters.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It's the denial, danger of discovery and hypocrisy that gives them their jollies.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Nurglitch: Guilt is hot.

One of the things I've heard from...other people...is that this is sometimes a problem when fundies or ex-fundies get married. Apparently for....those people, who are certainly not me....once you get married Jesus doesn't disapprove of the sex you're having anymore, which makes it significantly less hot.

Hah, what losers those people (that are definitely not thinly-veiled abstractions of my own sexual hangups) are.


There is no better way to cultivate a depraved mind than attempting to raise a teenage boy in the Catholic faith...e.g. I was once such a boy.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Loophole by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube j8ZF_R_j0OY
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Fark is my own personal erotica site


*squints at user name*

I'll allow it.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Martian_Astronomer: Most of the studies that I've ever seen indicate that Evangelicals' sexual predilections aren't much different from everyone else's; they just feel a lot more guilty about it.

/ Sexy, sexy guilt

They use the poop hole loophole.


Unless you're gay. Then it's sodomy.

/same hole though.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a network engineer. At my old job, I didn't care much what people did on the network, provided they didn't cause any trouble (nor did management). One day, we were getting complaints about the Internet being slow. We had a T1, and this was probably around 2000, when a T1 was blazingly fast. I checked it out and the T1 was pretty much at full capacity. After running a traffic sniffer, I traced it to a single user who we found was watching porn. And this guy was a hard-core Christian.

The thing that kills me is that we caught him three more times, after that - once after he'd been moved to a cubicle, where pretty much anyone walking by could see.
 
wage0048 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: They also tend to get married young which can lead to rushing and maybe not making the best choice for a partner.

/Based on personal observations


I remember back in college, one of the people who worked with me was from some evangelical bible-thumper religion, this happened during her freshman year (my senior year).  One day she walked into the office and was bragging on how she was going to be married before me (My GF and I got engaged when I still had 3 semesters left and we decided that we would be best off waiting until after I'd graduated before actually getting married).

I asked her how long she'd known the guy and she told me that her parents had met him about a month ago and that she was going home that weekend to meet him, and that the wedding was scheduled for about 3 months from then.

So yeah, my (admittedly anecdotal) experience with how fundies get married isn't exactly confidence-inspiring.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB:

I went to an all boys school in BC that partnered with a Catholic school on the Island.

On weekends after us boys would get all dirty playing rugby and after we hit the group showers to scrub down each other (man, those muscles hurt after enough tackles and especially since I was in the scrum), we were bussed out to the Catholic girl's school for social activities.

Some of them that were there because of money had their parents buy them SUVs of the time, me and my friends were only able to attend due to scholarships for wood splitting and other logger sports having grown up somewhat feral - we were enamoured by these rich chicks that would drive us down to the river to swim (none of us were accustomed to bathing suits so we all decided to never wear one).

The girls would lay on the beach in all their glory but would only have one rule: no penetration because it ruins them for God and marriage - it was a bit frustrating at that age to be a glistening young lumberjack rugby player and I'd be dishonest if I stated that I'm sure people didn't relieve themselves in the river. (the fish are pretty strange looking now).

/CSB
//paging Chuck Tingle
///some of these details may be embellished
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: The girls would lay on the beach in all their glory but would only have one rule: no penetration because it ruins them for God and marriage - it was a bit frustrating at that age to be a glistening young lumberjack rugby player and I'd be dishonest if I stated that I'm sure people didn't relieve themselves in the river. (the fish are pretty strange looking now).



So that's why the spawning grounds have yet to return to normal. Is your hometown twinned with Innsmouth perchance?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Saiga410: [Fark user image image 400x400]


You were in the bible?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
From personal experience, all fundy women believe in BJs on the first date.  Yes, I have always believed that christians were suckers, but in the non-biblical sense.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Salmon: The girls would lay on the beach in all their glory but would only have one rule: no penetration because it ruins them for God and marriage - it was a bit frustrating at that age to be a glistening young lumberjack rugby player and I'd be dishonest if I stated that I'm sure people didn't relieve themselves in the river. (the fish are pretty strange looking now).


So that's why the spawning grounds have yet to return to normal. Is your hometown twinned with Innsmouth perchance?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

powtard: swaniefrmreddeer: Wait, what? Christians are hypocrites? Well, I am shocked, shocked I tell you.

They're not hypocrites.  They simply outright decree that they are forgiven because they believe in Jesus.  Since you don't, you don't get forgiven.  That's it.


Bullsh*t! The scream about the evils of pornography, they want it outlawed, they ostracize their fellow christians who get caught with it, yet they go to the computer to bust one out just like everyone else, that's hypocrisy.
 
