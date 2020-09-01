 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Bury my heart in ...a Belgian fountain   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange, BBC, BBC World News, Mayors, Belgium, BBC Online, Heart of Belgian city mayor, Melania Trump, BBC World Service  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 7:32 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do you want ghosts? Because that's how you get ghosts.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
May the Pissing Boy piss on you forever, foo'.

That's some people's fetish. I'm surprised it isn't the same fountain.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a telltale sign.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Take that, Tony Bennett!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Burying the Mayor in a city fountain isn't such a strange idea. Maybe his proudest accomplishment as Mayor was improving the City Water supply and other amenities. Brings P.T. Barnum to mind, at least for those of us who know he had a political career besides all the impressario stuff.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yo dawg, I heard you like the Heart of the City, so....
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Looks like that could also contain severed hands, being Belgian.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Mayor Pierre David died in a fall aged 68, while working in his hayloft in 1839."

Sure he did.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EL EM: Looks like that could also contain severed hands, being Belgian.


"I'm rubber and you're...." no, no, a little too dark.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Burying the Mayor in a city fountain isn't such a strange idea. Maybe his proudest accomplishment as Mayor was improving the City Water supply and other amenities. Brings P.T. Barnum to mind, at least for those of us who know he had a political career besides all the impressario stuff.


He gave his heart to the city. First figuratively, then actually.

I find that to be a curiously romantic, sentimental gesture.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ever have one of those days when you forget where you left your keys and realize they're in a casket next to the heart of your city's dead mayor?

Oh, Belgium!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.