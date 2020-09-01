 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   With all that's going on in 2020, let's take a moment to check in on the Amazon rainforest and see how it's doing. Oh, lawdy   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the 1600s, about half of the future United States was covered in forests. Most of that came down to build a nation.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It really doesn't help that Brazil has a fascist dumbf*ck in charge like we do.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like soy products.

We need to label foods and products that are coming from this activity so we can avoid them, and that they see their international demand dry up.

Actual free market solutions are the only way to stop it. You'll never do it legislatively or diplomatically.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: In the 1600s, about half of the future United States was covered in forests. Most of that came down to build a nation.


Was that actually a good thing?
People always cry about slowly progress. But, I don't know if we should have been in a rush to progress to making nukes.  Maybe slow and steady would have been better.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I like soy products.

We need to label foods and products that are coming from this activity so we can avoid them, and that they see their international demand dry up.

Actual free market solutions are the only way to stop it. You'll never do it legislatively or diplomatically.


LOL. If so I'd be able to find palm oil free products and I can't
(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
meh.
People greatly overestimate our ability to damage the planet. The Earth and its oceans and atmosphere are a massive self correcting system of systems that will adapt and adjust to whatever we introduce into it. All we are doing is rapidly making conditions unfavorable for OUR continued existence.

The planet will be fine. After 500 years without us youll never even know we existed.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: free market solutions


This is what the grave stone of civilization will read.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I see where this is going.

In 2154, humans have depleted Earth's natural resources, leading to a severe energy crisis. The Resources Development Administration (RDA) mines a valuable mineral unobtanium on Pandora, a densely forested habitable moon orbiting Polyphemus, a fictional gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system.

Now a space force makes more sense.

/Pardon me, I need a shower.
// sadly not a co-ed shower.
/// slashies
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you don't pay for prime.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: edmo: In the 1600s, about half of the future United States was covered in forests. Most of that came down to build a nation.

Was that actually a good thing?
People always cry about slowly progress. But, I don't know if we should have been in a rush to progress to making nukes.  Maybe slow and steady would have been better.


It's good only in that probably  half of that timber "to build a nation" ended up being sold to outside interests.

It's good if you're a pre-Sherman Trust Era Timber Baron who squandered it building your farking megamansion while the plebs eat shoe leather.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I dunno subby. That meme is probably problematic in these times.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.