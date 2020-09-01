 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ZME Science)   Rarest breed of dogs in the world re-emerge from extinction for another tune, singing the song of their people just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (zmescience.com) divider line
86
    More: Woofday, Dog type, Genetics, Genome, Dog breed, Dog, New Guinea Singing Dog, New Guinea, Papua New Guinea  
•       •       •

896 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 02 Sep 2020 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Knew I forgot the just in time! Thanks much :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


things going good?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

things going good?


So-so, need more sleep. Tossed & turned last night & finally gave up and read for a few hours until my brain STFU.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

things going good?

So-so, need more sleep. Tossed & turned last night & finally gave up and read for a few hours until my brain STFU.


I feel you, I woke up at about five, and I usually try to sleep later than that obviously. Hope your day goes good!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

things going good?

So-so, need more sleep. Tossed & turned last night & finally gave up and read for a few hours until my brain STFU.

I feel you, I woke up at about five, and I usually try to sleep later than that obviously. Hope your day goes good!


Me too, but I fear it's going to be a struggle to stay awake.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

things going good?

So-so, need more sleep. Tossed & turned last night & finally gave up and read for a few hours until my brain STFU.

I feel you, I woke up at about five, and I usually try to sleep later than that obviously. Hope your day goes good!

Me too, but I fear it's going to be a

struggle to stay awake.

Definitely is for me too
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
OMG I'm in love.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yumi hopes her fellow doggos have a ball on Wetnoseday.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: OMG I'm in love.

[Fark user image 800x533]


yep!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Pavia_Resistance: [Fark user image 425x566]

Yumi hopes her fellow doggos have a ball on Wetnoseday.


So cute, and so sweet!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: [scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x850]


what do you mean I have to babysit?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Pavia_Resistance: [Fark user image 425x566]

Yumi hopes her fellow doggos have a ball on Wetnoseday.


Yumi is so cute!

Much pretty
So wow
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Pavia_Resistance: [Fark user image 425x566]

Yumi hopes her fellow doggos have a ball on Wetnoseday.

So cute, and so sweet!



Mitch Taylor's Bro: Pavia_Resistance: [Fark user image 425x566]

Yumi hopes her fellow doggos have a ball on Wetnoseday.

Yumi is so cute!

Much pretty
So wow


Thank you both. Being adorable is her super power.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


Well howdy, are you pointing?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Diamond and Pig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Two peas in a pod
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I snagged this off Bored Panda. This puppers marking is so striking I knew I wanted to post it for Wetnose Wednesday. Enjoy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

So pretty!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
bestfunnies.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Demon Pig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Demon Pig

[Fark user image 425x566]


Chin scratches!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Non Sequitur Man: Demon Pig

[Fark user image 425x566]

Chin scratches!


If you spank the Pig it activates her itchy butt and since she is so thick, she can't take care of it herself, so she writhes on the ground and it is hilarious.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Diamond and Pig

[Fark user image 425x566]


buddies!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Demon Pig

[Fark user image 425x566]


tum for it!!! :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Non Sequitur Man: Demon Pig

[Fark user image 425x566]

tum for it!!! :-)


Stupid proofread fail run for it
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Can you tell Sammy loves the water? She walks through the pond every day when she goes outside and pretty much refuses to drink out of the pond unless she is standing just like this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Can you tell Sammy loves the water? She walks through the pond every day when she goes outside and pretty much refuses to drink out of the pond unless she is standing just like this.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Buckwheat had a pool like that, but he just didn't seem to enjoy being in the water, so it got turned into a giant planter instead.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Can you tell Sammy loves the water? She walks through the pond every day when she goes outside and pretty much refuses to drink out of the pond unless she is standing just like this.
[Fark user image 850x637]

Buckwheat had a pool like that, but he just didn't seem to enjoy being in the water, so it got turned into a giant planter instead.


This is the day we bought Sammy and Shadow home. They loved the water after that!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

As a matter of fact shadow liked the water hose so much if we accidentally left the water hose out he would chew in a little bitty pieces hoping to get water come out of it.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sammy and Shadow's favorite game. Although Sammy now is a little old and arthritic to be as energetic at this as she used to. You can see somebody forgot and left the hose out :-)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
That dog sounded like a siren on a fire truck.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Can you tell Sammy loves the water? She walks through the pond every day when she goes outside and pretty much refuses to drink out of the pond unless she is standing just like this.
[Fark user image 850x637]

Buckwheat had a pool like that, but he just didn't seem to enjoy being in the water, so it got turned into a giant planter instead.

This is the day we bought Sammy and Shadow home. They loved the water after that!
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]
As a matter of fact shadow liked the water hose so much if we accidentally left the water hose out he would chew in a little bitty pieces hoping to get water come out of it.


I think Buckwheat's dislike of the pool is because he really hated getting a bath.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Can you tell Sammy loves the water? She walks through the pond every day when she goes outside and pretty much refuses to drink out of the pond unless she is standing just like this.
[Fark user image 850x637]

Buckwheat had a pool like that, but he just didn't seem to enjoy being in the water, so it got turned into a giant planter instead.

This is the day we bought Sammy and Shadow home. They loved the water after that!
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]
As a matter of fact shadow liked the water hose so much if we accidentally left the water hose out he would chew in a little bitty pieces hoping to get water come out of it.

I think Buckwheat's dislike of the pool is because he really hated getting a bath.


Sammy wasn't horribly or isn't horribly excited about baths. But because we taught them the water was a play toy the first day when they came home they seem to do OK with it. When we got married my wife had two German Shepherd's. She's not a big fan of water my wife figured I was teaser she tries to take a shower without getting wet. And both of those shepherds really were not fond of water especially the female if we got her in the water would she would do what she was told you she got in the water she would try to swim straight up it was so funny looking and of course if you were in the water with her she tried to climb on your shoulders. So that's why I made sure that we started playing with the dogs and water the second we could.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Can you tell Sammy loves the water? She walks through the pond every day when she goes outside and pretty much refuses to drink out of the pond unless she is standing just like this.
[Fark user image 850x637]

Buckwheat had a pool like that, but he just didn't seem to enjoy being in the water, so it got turned into a giant planter instead.

This is the day we bought Sammy and Shadow home. They loved the water after that!
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]
As a matter of fact shadow liked the water hose so much if we accidentally left the water hose out he would chew in a little bitty pieces hoping to get water come out of it.

I think Buckwheat's dislike of the pool is because he really hated getting a bath.


He hated a bath but loved Bathia?

Furhaps he'd purrfur a sauna.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Non Sequitur Man: Demon Pig

[Fark user image 425x566]

Chin scratches!

If you spank the Pig it activates her itchy butt and since she is so thick, she can't take care of it herself, so she writhes on the ground and it is hilarious.


Aww, poor Pig! You need to scratch that ass after you spank it!

/ never thought I'd type that in a Woofday thread, but here we are
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Can you tell Sammy loves the water? She walks through the pond every day when she goes outside and pretty much refuses to drink out of the pond unless she is standing just like this.
[Fark user image 850x637]

Buckwheat had a pool like that, but he just didn't seem to enjoy being in the water, so it got turned into a giant planter instead.

This is the day we bought Sammy and Shadow home. They loved the water after that!
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]
As a matter of fact shadow liked the water hose so much if we accidentally left the water hose out he would chew in a little bitty pieces hoping to get water come out of it.

I think Buckwheat's dislike of the pool is because he really hated getting a bath.

He hated a bath but loved Bathia?

Furhaps he'd purrfur a sauna.


I was Grandma Buttons to him (Long story, don't ask). :D
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Non Sequitur Man: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Non Sequitur Man: Demon Pig

[Fark user image 425x566]

Chin scratches!

If you spank the Pig it activates her itchy butt and since she is so thick, she can't take care of it herself, so she writhes on the ground and it is hilarious.

Aww, poor Pig! You need to scratch that ass after you spank it!

/ never thought I'd type that in a Woofday thread, but here we are


Pig understands.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Non Sequitur Man: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Can you tell Sammy loves the water? She walks through the pond every day when she goes outside and pretty much refuses to drink out of the pond unless she is standing just like this.
[Fark user image 850x637]

Buckwheat had a pool like that, but he just didn't seem to enjoy being in the water, so it got turned into a giant planter instead.

This is the day we bought Sammy and Shadow home. They loved the water after that!
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 850x637]
As a matter of fact shadow liked the water hose so much if we accidentally left the water hose out he would chew in a little bitty pieces hoping to get water come out of it.

I think Buckwheat's dislike of the pool is because he really hated getting a bath.

He hated a bath but loved Bathia?

Furhaps he'd purrfur a sauna.

I was Grandma Buttons to him (Long story, don't ask). :D


"Don't ask"

...ummm....mmmpphh....

XD
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Mitch Taylor's Bro: Aww, poor Pig! You need to scratch that ass after you spank it!

/ never thought I'd type that in a Woofday thread, but here we are

I may giggle far too long over this.
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

things going good?

So-so, need more sleep. Tossed & turned last night & finally gave up and read for a few hours until my brain STFU.

I feel you, I woke up at about five, and I usually try to sleep later than that obviously. Hope your day goes good!

Me too, but I fear it's going to be a struggle to stay awake.


That's the worst feeling! I hate being sleepy and heavy eyed.
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Fark that Pixel: Pavia_Resistance: [Fark user image 425x566]

Yumi hopes her fellow doggos have a ball on Wetnoseday.

So cute, and so sweet!


Mitch Taylor's Bro: Pavia_Resistance: [Fark user image 425x566]

Yumi hopes her fellow doggos have a ball on Wetnoseday.

Yumi is so cute!

Much pretty
So wow

Thank you both. Being adorable is her super power.


So much floof. Shibas arenvery catlike. This is a win!
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sadie (boxer) and Pie (ratty) say Hai everbuddy!

Pie never fails to pose. She's my princess. Sadie is the body guard. Both rescues. The shelter called me 10 years ago on Thanksgiving eve to foster. They couldn't keep her at the shelter because they were fighting parvo and she was just a baby found in a carrier somewhere.  and so she was a failed foster! Sadie came four years ago from Unknown circumstance. It's been many a year since I've only had 2 dogs! Earlier this year I had 3 fosters but they're all in great homes. Just waiting to see who rolls my way next. They always seem to find me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Another week until the groomer can see them. They are getting... Fluffy.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
bestfunnies.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

BadReligion: Another week until the groomer can see them. They are getting... Fluffy.
[Fark user image 850x1133]
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.