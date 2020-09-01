 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   That 75-year-old man who was shoved to the ground by Buffalo cops and ended up with a cracked skull and a brain injury? Dude ain't no quitter   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
good to see that he bounced back.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Traumatic Head Wound: The Movie
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Traumatic Head Wound: The Movie


I'm still waiting for Bad Boys for Life to be free on some streaming service. No way am I paying for that
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well yeah, he is from Buffalo. He survived worse than that in the early 90s
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was shoved again?  how terrible.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Well yeah, he is from Buffalo. He survived worse than that in the early 90s


Oof. Still stings.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBI?  Oh no, he's a Trump voter now.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: TBI?  Oh no, he's a Trump voter now.


That poor man... ( ._.)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
75 years and still learning what not to do...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: 75 years and still learning what not to do...


Practice his constitutional right as an American?  I thought thats what all right wingers stand for?

Or is he not supposed to do that?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think at that age you might stop thinking so much about consequences and just do what makes you happy.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: 75 years and still learning what not to do...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what a skull cracker might look like
 
thepeterd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He certainly ain't quitting bring on FARK.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTP 2: 75 years and still learning what not to do...


Expecting police to act responsibly, what a maroon.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this a record time for a repeat on the main page?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dkulprit: WTP 2: 75 years and still learning what not to do...

Practice his constitutional right as an American?  I thought thats what all right wingers stand for?

Or is he not supposed to do that?


Not for when it's causes they don't agree with.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"officers cannot be suspended without pay for more than 30 days, according to a city spokesperson"

They have Rights that we do not have. WTF??

DE-FUND THESE ARSEHOLES!!!!
 
OldJames
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cythraul: dkulprit: WTP 2: 75 years and still learning what not to do...

Practice his constitutional right as an American?  I thought thats what all right wingers stand for?

Or is he not supposed to do that?

Not for when it's causes they don't agree with.


It would be hard for him to agree with Democrats. Buffalo has a Democrat mayor, who allowed him to get hit to the ground. I bet his cause agrees with not getting knocked down by a filthy pubic employee. A Libertarian mayor would never have approved of that many police to be around hassling the public.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WTP 2: 75 years and still learning what not to do...


How old are you? Still licking Boots...
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You mean the antifa spy using deep state tech to capture top secret radio signals?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm more impressed that Buffalo were able to complete the academy exams when their hooves can't even properly grasp and manipulate pencils, let alone becoming cops.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cythraul: dkulprit: WTP 2: 75 years and still learning what not to do...

Practice his constitutional right as an American?  I thought thats what all right wingers stand for?

Or is he not supposed to do that?

Not for when it's causes they don't agree with.


YOu know what is weord.  COnservatgives are rabid over the 3nd amendment, which explicitly is put in place to give the means to oppose the government, with force if needed.  But these same people also think that anyone opposing the government is a traitor and should have no rights.  I mean, c'mon, are they even trying to understand teh constitution?
 
fargin a
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Glad he's ok, looked like blood was pouring from his ear when he went down. Didn't look good.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet his neighbors enjoyed the month long break.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

