(Yahoo)   Antifa Hunter, Qu'est-ce que c'est? Haaa-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also anti-fascists hunters

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope he dies in jail.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How long until a group of Good Christians™ start up a crowdfunding campaign for this keyboard-warrior?
 
deanis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
shiat, did he find HQ? Did anyone tell Karl about this!? Cmon guys this is getting vewy scawy!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: How long until a group of Good Christians™ start up a crowdfunding campaign for this keyboard-warrior?


Are we sure it's not "already". Because I assume it's already.
 
Servocrowatian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bahahahahahah
 
RagnarD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
Youtube O52jAYa4Pm8

Amidoinitrite?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We hate Antifa.
So do we.
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LOL. Watch your cornhole, dude.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, he goes to prison for online racist threats while Trump uses them as his campaign platform.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One BLM Activist: I'm a Marxist.
Conservatives: Finally! A new meaningless noise I can shout at anyone who believes in bettering humanity.

1,000 Fascists & Cops: We're white supremacists!
Conservatives: A rotten apple doesn't spoil the bunch...
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL. Watch your cornhole, dude.


I'm not big on prison violence as a bonus supplement to incarceration of jackwads.  And if TV and movies are accurate, that guy's cornhole will be well-protected in prison by like-minded losers.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are the antifas here in the room with us right now? Can we talk to them?

What do the antifas say?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The deep state strikes again!  Or something...I don't know anymore.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sorry to see Zach Galifianakis fall so far.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's so weird to me to see Americans fighting, at least nominally, whether they realize it or not, for fascism. Not surprising, but still weird.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess he can't seem to wake up to the facts
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You mean i can't threaten violence and murder without reaping the consequences of my actions?

Voiceofreason01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Amishrabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
