 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Facebook)   Facebook is updating T&Cs on October 1. Section 3.2 is both long overdue and ripe for abuse   (facebook.com) divider line
16
    More: PSA, Implied warranty, advanced technologies, aggregate liability, Facebook, functional services, fullest extent, personal data, integrity of our Products  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 2:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can have your data for free. You're not allowed to look at their data.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was expecting Section 3.1 to be way more interesting
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They can have your data for free. You're not allowed to look at their data.


You willingly give them your data when you sign up. The second you hit upload it's theirs. It's all in the T&Cs

You DO read the T&Cs, yes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chipaku [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They can have your data for free. You're not allowed to look at their data.


using a facebook account entitles you to run a cloned data center. makes sense.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, I use a product that blocks all of Facebook's ads, otherwise it would be intolerable to use Facebook.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
wait - You may not access or collect data from our Products using automated means (without our prior permission)
I can't do it it even if you give me permission to do it?
 
Livinglush
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: Fortunately, I use a product that blocks all of Facebook's ads, otherwise it would be intolerable to use Facebook.


which?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
3.2.2 You may not upload viruses or malicious code, or do anything that could disable, overburden or impair the proper working or appearance of our Products.

Are F.B. Purity, and Social Fixer still tolerated?
 
smd31
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Livinglush: wiseolddude: Fortunately, I use a product that blocks all of Facebook's ads, otherwise it would be intolerable to use Facebook.

which?


I'm curious as well...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: 3.2.2 You may not upload viruses or malicious code, or do anything that could disable, overburden or impair the proper working or appearance of our Products.

Are F.B. Purity, and Social Fixer still tolerated?


The former, yes. The latter, I dunno.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet FB really hates Old Layout.

The new layout breaks Social Fixer, so Old Layout is a necessity.

I don't know how folks can stand FB with all the dog, cat, StarWars, Baseball, Trance... posts that FB Purity, and Social Fixer hide for me.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I deactivated my account the other day ...

More incentive never to reactivate.
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I got a TOC notice for posting that the census deadline was coming. There was no mechanism for appealing other than asking on a user forum, where I got a bunch of me-too replies.

FFB.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's not like it will be evenly enforced.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.