Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you do me just one small kindness?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woot my first main page.  Now leave me alone.  The main page is too loud.  Need some quiet.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: [Fark user image 401x512]


This is pretty much the best thing that Chris Rock ever said. Well, and all that other stuff.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two teenage step sons in the house when he's 57. He already farked up his life.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe thats Rosemont at Ash Creek Apartments. You don't have to guess race if you're familiar with that area,
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kristufer82: Woot my first main page.  Now leave me alone.  The main page is too loud.  Need some quiet.


I'd KILL for some peace and quiet!!!1!111!!
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: I believe thats Rosemont at Ash Creek Apartments. You don't have to guess race if you're familiar with that area,


Why are all the dogs barking?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he thinks prison is going to be quiet? It's Texas at least, so here's hoping they give him Death.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am certain that violence can be beaten out of people.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: So he thinks prison is going to be quiet? It's Texas at least, so here's hoping they give him Death.


Well, he did want peace and quiet. I've never heard a dead guy complain.
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change the problem noise to chewing and I think we all know that most of Fark could be the guy in the story.

I include myself in that.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: [Fark user image image 401x512]


Get the lights, we're done here.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, you can get a massive box of foam ear plugs for like $15.  Or you can get some decent noise cancelling headphones for less than $100.  Or you could murder your entire family, spend what money you have left on legal bills, and spend the rest of your life in prison.  If I were you I'd go with the earplugs, but you do you.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the article they quoted the police affidavit, where the dead woman is referred to as the 'complainant.' Is that normal in American murder cases?
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Dude, you can get a massive box of foam ear plugs for like $15.  Or you can get some decent noise cancelling headphones for less than $100.  Or you could murder your entire family, spend what money you have left on legal bills, and spend the rest of your life in prison.  If I were you I'd go with the earplugs, but you do you.


Probably not many legal bills since he called it in himself.  Should be fairly straight forward.
Unless death penalty is in play, I guess...
 
Ryneberg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man Kills Own Family. For Crying Out Loud!
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: [Fark user image 401x512]


My boss tried to hold a meeting today with his COVID home-schooled children. After 3 minutes of "DADDY! DONWLOAD IT! DADDY DOWNLOAD IT! DADDY! DOWNLOAD IT!" running the background I almost wanted to drive to his house just to download whatever the fark they wanted him to download.

What I'm saying is, I don't think it's right, but I understand.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've never been to prison but I suspect it's not very quiet or peaceful.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The sooner you realize that all dad wants for Father's Day is to be left alone the better off we will all be.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: wildcardjack: I believe thats Rosemont at Ash Creek Apartments. You don't have to guess race if you're familiar with that area,

Why are all the dogs barking?


When I read the original comment I figured it was either going to be white trash or black people. I thought if it's white trash, no one will care or reply. Well someone replied so that answers my question.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I believe thats Rosemont at Ash Creek Apartments. You don't have to guess race if you're familiar with that area,


Why would anyone even care about race in this situation? This was clearly a domestic violence situation where the man snapped and killed his family in cold blood. This could unfortunately happen to any race.
 
