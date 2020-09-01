 Skip to content
(WWLTV New Orleans)   You know those stories of people setting their pets free to fend for themselves in the face of a natural disaster? It's like that, only with elderly people   (wwltv.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly the point of small government those people should have set aside enough money to not have this happen to them thus deserve this

GOP
Greed Over People.
And some of you keep supporting this crap. Shame
(Secret of of pets 2 gif)
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kind objectivists' solution to retirement.
 
otiosa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is inhumane and dangerous. The people in charge should be brought up on criminal charges and fined. Absolutely unacceptable.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you not prepared to die for the economy?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I do question -- highly question -- the decision of the management of that place to leave before knowing that all of their residents were taken care of," he said.

I don't. The management of that place left them to root, hog, or die. They rationalized it by saying to themselves, "we made an attempt, and saved those we could, so, meh."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Exactly the point of small government those people should have set aside enough money to not have this happen to them thus deserve this

GOP
Greed Over People.
And some of you keep supporting this crap. Shame
(Secret of of pets 2 gif)


Welll, you know, it's not the duty of government to handle this. This is where our churches excel and step up to take care of the sick and the poor. Just like in the gospel. It's working really well, isn't it? No need for government to get involved. Look at all that compassion coming out of the woodwork to take care of these people. So Christian of them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

otiosa: That is inhumane and dangerous. The people in charge should be brought up on criminal charges and fined. Absolutely unacceptable.


You can only sue the US government if they give you permission
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Are you not prepared to die for the economy?


And some asshole smarted your comment.

Wtf does this have to do with economy?  Never mind, I don't want to hear your brand of crazy.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Hurricane Rita in Houston a family down the street had left their three month old pup in the garage with a ripped open bag of food and left the garage door open about 4 inches so the dog wouldn't cook in the garage. The dog tried to escape and got stuck and cried and cried. My wife and I set the dog free and since the previous owners were such shiats, and it was a pure breed cocker spaniel, we took it to a dog rescue so that it would find a home to live in that wasn't occupied by assholes.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of this happened before, all of this will happen again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: waxbeans: Exactly the point of small government those people should have set aside enough money to not have this happen to them thus deserve this

GOP
Greed Over People.
And some of you keep supporting this crap. Shame
(Secret of of pets 2 gif)

Welll, you know, it's not the duty of government to handle this. This is where our churches excel and step up to take care of the sick and the poor. Just like in the gospel. It's working really well, isn't it? No need for government to get involved. Look at all that compassion coming out of the woodwork to take care of these people. So Christian of them.


Right?
Reminds of  the debate with Ron Paul. He was like nuns never let people die. They will care for people like they always have. 🙄 FFS
Never mind mother Teresa actually filled with suffering was good.
🙄

The odd thing is,
I agree the government does things poorly. But poorly will always beat waiting for some rando to pop up and help.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I do question -- highly question -- the decision of the management of that place to leave before knowing that all of their residents were taken care of," he said. It's easy.  It was too expensive to actually do anything that they were supposed to do, so they didn't do that.  So, IMO, the managers AND owners of the facility should be striped of any wealth they have and never be allowed to work/own any healthcare facility again.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "I do question -- highly question -- the decision of the management of that place to leave before knowing that all of their residents were taken care of," he said. It's easy.  It was too expensive to actually do anything that they were supposed to do, so they didn't do that.  So, IMO, the managers AND owners of the facility should be striped of any wealth they have and never be allowed to work/own any healthcare facility again.


The market will push them out

🙄😆😆😆😆😆😡
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: anfrind: Are you not prepared to die for the economy?

And some asshole smarted your comment.

Wtf does this have to do with economy?  Never mind, I don't want to hear your brand of crazy.


https://www.truthorfiction.com/the-fu​n​damental-problem-of-the-2-5-of-the-pop​ulation-which-is-generally-expensive-t​o-maintain-and-not-productive-tweet-co​ntroversy/
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

otiosa: That is inhumane and dangerous. The people in charge should be brought up on criminal charges and fined. Absolutely unacceptable.


Pretty sure this isn't the first time an elderly residential home (or nursing home) has done this. I seem to remember a lot of stories of this happening after Katrina as well.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So what you're saying subby? Pets are more intelligent than old people?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: otiosa: That is inhumane and dangerous. The people in charge should be brought up on criminal charges and fined. Absolutely unacceptable.

You can only sue the US government if they give you permission


The state government would have to waive its sovereign immunity.
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Making America Great! Again!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: NotThatGuyAgain: anfrind: Are you not prepared to die for the economy?

And some asshole smarted your comment.

Wtf does this have to do with economy?  Never mind, I don't want to hear your brand of crazy.

https://www.truthorfiction.com/the-fun​damental-problem-of-the-2-5-of-the-pop​ulation-which-is-generally-expensive-t​o-maintain-and-not-productive-tweet-co​ntroversy/


How people still vote GOP is beyond understanding WTF
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "I do question -- highly question -- the decision of the management of that place to leave before knowing that all of their residents were taken care of," he said. It's easy.  It was too expensive to actually do anything that they were supposed to do, so they didn't do that.  So, IMO, the managers AND owners of the facility should be striped of any wealth they have and never be allowed to work/own any healthcare facility again.


What healthcare facility?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "I do question -- highly question -- the decision of the management of that place to leave before knowing that all of their residents were taken care of," he said. It's easy.  It was too expensive to actually do anything that they were supposed to do, so they didn't do that.  So, IMO, the managers AND owners of the facility should be striped of any wealth they have and never be allowed to work/own any healthcare facility again.


The owners appear to be the Lake Charles Housing Authority.  So, the owners are the citizens of Lake Charles, I suppose.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No profit in it I guess.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember when hurricane Katrina happened and the prisonners in new orleans, most of which werent really criminals, they had smoked weed, not paid parking tickets  and that kind of stuff, were left to fend for themselves locked in a prison for days without food or water with water going up to their necks?

Government loves to kill its own people, especially when its republicans in charge.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Never mind mother Teresa actually filled with suffering was good.


That biatch siphoned money off to benefit her religious order instead of helping sick people as promised.   She was no saint.  And as you said, she was very much into people suffering.  Medicine to relieve pain?  Fark that.  God wants you to die in agony.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "I do question -- highly question -- the decision of the management of that place to leave before knowing that all of their residents were taken care of," he said. It's easy.  It was too expensive to actually do anything that they were supposed to do, so they didn't do that.  So, IMO, the managers AND owners of the facility should be striped of any wealth they have and never be allowed to work/own any healthcare facility again.


Unfortunately. I doubt anything will happen in this case. From what I can find it's a publically subsidized apartment complex, not a nursing or care facility.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
didn't Quinn the Eskimo set his mother adrift on an ice sheet?
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just a quick service announcement.

If you set your pet free to fend for itself, you have killed it.  And it probably won't be quick.  Fluffy is going to starve to death.  So don't be an asshole.  Care for your pets.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Begoggle: NotThatGuyAgain: anfrind: Are you not prepared to die for the economy?

And some asshole smarted your comment.

Wtf does this have to do with economy?  Never mind, I don't want to hear your brand of crazy.

https://www.truthorfiction.com/the-fun​damental-problem-of-the-2-5-of-the-pop​ulation-which-is-generally-expensive-t​o-maintain-and-not-productive-tweet-co​ntroversy/

How people still vote GOP is beyond understanding WTF


GOP voters think of self first. Tell them the Dems want to take away something of theirs eg guns, and they will become apoplectic. Tell them that a bunch of elderly people were left to die, you'll see indifference. Ergo political campaigns focus on telling them all about what those evil Dems plan to do to them. Bonus: doesn't matter if it's true or false, critical thinking skills not being one of their strong points.

Want to win them over? Don't bother telling them about what you can do for society, this translates as something for others. Remember their focus is "how will this affect me".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

otiosa: That is inhumane and dangerous. The people in charge should be brought up on criminal charges and fined. Absolutely unacceptable.


I could be talked into allowing an angry mob to hunt them down.
 
ocelot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like Mayor Nagin.
 
ocelot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well,Nic Hunter is a republican.Equal opportunity idiot I suppose.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: edmo: waxbeans: Exactly the point of small government those people should have set aside enough money to not have this happen to them thus deserve this

GOP
Greed Over People.
And some of you keep supporting this crap. Shame
(Secret of of pets 2 gif)

Welll, you know, it's not the duty of government to handle this. This is where our churches excel and step up to take care of the sick and the poor. Just like in the gospel. It's working really well, isn't it? No need for government to get involved. Look at all that compassion coming out of the woodwork to take care of these people. So Christian of them.

Right?
Reminds of  the debate with Ron Paul. He was like nuns never let people die. They will care for people like they always have. 🙄 FFS
Never mind mother Teresa actually filled with suffering was good.
🙄

The odd thing is,
I agree the government does things poorly. But poorly will always beat waiting for some rando to pop up and help.


Also, the rando beats out someone with a profit motive.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: waxbeans: Exactly the point of small government those people should have set aside enough money to not have this happen to them thus deserve this

GOP
Greed Over People.
And some of you keep supporting this crap. Shame
(Secret of of pets 2 gif)

Welll, you know, it's not the duty of government to handle this. This is where our churches excel and step up to take care of the sick and the poor. Just like in the gospel. It's working really well, isn't it? No need for government to get involved. Look at all that compassion coming out of the woodwork to take care of these people. So Christian of them.


one blames a political party, the other blames Christians. morans. how about the few people who run and own the complex and are responsible for these people? you overlook them. morans.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nidiot: waxbeans: Begoggle: NotThatGuyAgain: anfrind: Are you not prepared to die for the economy?

And some asshole smarted your comment.

Wtf does this have to do with economy?  Never mind, I don't want to hear your brand of crazy.

https://www.truthorfiction.com/the-fun​damental-problem-of-the-2-5-of-the-pop​ulation-which-is-generally-expensive-t​o-maintain-and-not-productive-tweet-co​ntroversy/

How people still vote GOP is beyond understanding WTF

GOP voters think of self first. Tell them the Dems want to take away something of theirs eg guns, and they will become apoplectic. Tell them that a bunch of elderly people were left to die, you'll see indifference. Ergo political campaigns focus on telling them all about what those evil Dems plan to do to them. Bonus: doesn't matter if it's true or false, critical thinking skills not being one of their strong points.

Want to win them over? Don't bother telling them about what you can do for society, this translates as something for others. Remember their focus is "how will this affect me".


Yep.
The thing is I'm Lefty for the same reason.
Bad schools make me unsafe.
Sick people make me sick.
And no government regulations can kill me or a loved one.
So I STILL don't understand them.
But, I agree with you.

/
The GOP
Greed Over People.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: NotThatGuyAgain: anfrind: Are you not prepared to die for the economy?

And some asshole smarted your comment.

Wtf does this have to do with economy?  Never mind, I don't want to hear your brand of crazy.

https://www.truthorfiction.com/the-fun​damental-problem-of-the-2-5-of-the-pop​ulation-which-is-generally-expensive-t​o-maintain-and-not-productive-tweet-co​ntroversy/


I assume these asshats never plan on getting old or having an unexpected financial deadfall. Goddamn monsters.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know a person whose elderly parents live in a nice house by themselves near the seashore, right in the Cascadia Fault inundation zone.

He feels if there is a tsunami that emergency personnel will, for humanitarian reasons, evacuate them.  Period.

Any attempt to direct him to the PSAs, official publications, and street signs that remind all that this will not happen cause him to become belligerent and enraged, and to accuse the person providing the information of thinking he does not care for and/or wants to kill his parents.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinko swimo: .

one blames a political party, the other blames Christians. morans. how about the few people who run and own the complex and are responsible for these people? you overlook them. morans.


Nope.
That is exactly what is erroneous about the personal responsibility fallacy.
Nothing occurs in a vacuum;  the main culprit and their enablers need to be held accountable.
Otherwise it's like making drug usage illegal and manufacturing completely legal.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OgreMagi: Just a quick service announcement.

If you set your pet free to fend for itself, you have killed it.  And it probably won't be quick.  Fluffy is going to starve to death.  So don't be an asshole.  Care for your pets.


Cats with a full claw set have a better than zero chance. However, I do agree that it is irresponsible and cruel. Also, better than zero is not good odds.
 
