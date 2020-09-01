 Skip to content
(DCist)   Just checking in on all you DC Farkers now that the city's been destroyed by rioters. Are you able to scavenge enough food and weaponry to survive in the ruined hellscape of our shattered capital? Thoughts and prayers aplenty   (dcist.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man in coma since 1964 suddenly wakes.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are 200k Americans still dead from COVID? Let's talk about stopping any more from dying. Are tens of millions of Americans unemployed and facing eviction? Let's fix that instead. And if we could not kill black people that'd be great too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should all apply for SBA disaster relief loans. I'm shocked at the destruction.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hellooooo Capital Wasteland!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a creep.  Changed his name multiple times.  Secretly works as a conservative commentator.  Supposedly a small businessman, in the Steve Bannon/Donald Trump model (I'm sure).

Can't wait for November.

Vote!!!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And don't forget Portland. It has apparently been on fire for decades according to Trump. Surely there's nothing left by now
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OldRod: And don't forget Portland. It has apparently been on fire for decades according to Trump. Surely there's nothing left by now


I live about 60 miles west of Portland, and I still have friends and coworkers asking if "things are okay". I could maybe understand this sort of behavior in the days before webcams and live streamed video, but wtf. They act like there is a huge smoking crater in the landscape where Portland used to be, filled with the bodies of dead policeman and trump supporters.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just because every toilet in the White House has been destroyed, doesn't mean the whole city is in ruins.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You think people would really do that? Just go on the internet and lie?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Right wingers say that about every town with more than 300 farking people. It's a crack ghetto wasteland from one side to the other with urban thugs walking around like they're free people with the right to walk around.

Meanwhile it's literally the walking farking dead out in rural land with all the meth and opioid abuse and krokodil.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: Hellooooo Capital Wasteland!


This is Three Dog. Awoooooooooo!
 
Dimensio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember visiting DC in 1986 with some of my fellow Marines when I was going to school at Quantico. We stayed just off of 14th street, and had to walk past hookers and drug dealers to get to the Metro station. Dealers saying "cocaine" without moving their lips, and hookers flashing their boobs to us as we passed them... fun times.

I heard at one point, the DC police lined up, and marched down 14th street, pushing everybody ont he sidewalks out to the border.

Today, I don't think it is recognizable as the skeevy place it used to be. It's been thoroughly gentrified.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only spot that looks bad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I live about halfway between DC and Baltimore, and every morning and every late afternoon, there are steady streams of refugees leaving those two cities, heading northbound and/or southbound.
 
deanis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't worry Trump has his baby gate to protect the WH.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe he was just taking the Orange line in from Maryland and just assumed around the Stadium didn't always look like that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I understand the White Castle at 1600 has be infested with the most foul of creatures.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.vimeocdn.comView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
btw, DC police have their own twitter.
includes the 'Gentrifiers live here' graffiti
https://twitter.com/DCPoliceDept/stat​u​s/1294278808355459082
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Changed his name multiple times


If my last name was Wargas, I'd change it too.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: Hellooooo Capital Wasteland!


Came in to say this. Thank you for fighting the good fight.

/ Don't feed the yao guai
// That is all.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was in DC just yesterday and this is what it looked like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

I think that guy on the left is Alex Winter.
 
Butlord
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dimensio: [Fark user image image 850x358]


Season 4 of Stranger Things is getting real.
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These obvious inflammatory lies that cities are being ransacked and burned to the ground should be refuted nightly with actual footage.  They're just going to keep repeating the lies and people are going to believe it.
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in DC just yesterday and this is what it looked like:
[Fark user image 650x349]

[Fark user image 340x227]

[Fark user image 500x391]
I think that guy on the left is Alex Winter.


I hear they shot the Giggler...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: The only spot that looks bad:

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Remember how Republicans used to go on about "the people's house" when a democratic president closed the road for a little while from time to time?

Farking assholes.  Fark Trump, fark his moron voters.
 
deanis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was in DC just yesterday and this is what it looked like:
[Fark user image 650x349]

[Fark user image 340x227]

[Fark user image 500x391]
I think that guy on the left is Alex Winter.


Holy shiat, DC looks DOPE
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Right wing asshole's tweet aside, I'm so not interested in a bunch of rich DC twats who just moved there from Iowa last week bragging about how attractive their neighborhood is.  DC natives are great people, but that city is farking insufferable and broken.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is a message that needs to be catapulted to anyone who only tangentially pays attention to news and current events. If the cities were being destroyed by rioters, why do the people living in the cities support the protests? There's only two answers: 1. The cities aren't being destroyed as is being portrayed; or 2. The city is completely full of people who want a destroyed city.

In neither case, should armed people from outside the city be driving in to "protect" the city.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: This is a message that needs to be catapulted to anyone who only tangentially pays attention to news and current events. If the cities were being destroyed by rioters, why do the people living in the cities support the protests? There's only two answers: 1. The cities aren't being destroyed as is being portrayed; or 2. The city is completely full of people who want a destroyed city.

In neither case, should armed people from outside the city be driving in to "protect" the city.


I believe their narrative is that these protesters are outsiders who are being bused in by Soros and assorted "globalists" and the citizens are being held hostage by them.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Portland:

https://www.koin.com/news/protests/ni​g​ht-95-march-planned-in-downtown-portla​nd/
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: These obvious inflammatory lies that cities are being ransacked and burned to the ground should be refuted nightly with actual footage.  They're just going to keep repeating the lies and people are going to believe it.


pjmedia.comView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Who pays these people to post this disinformation?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I remember visiting DC in 1986 with some of my fellow Marines when I was going to school at Quantico. We stayed just off of 14th street, and had to walk past hookers and drug dealers to get to the Metro station. Dealers saying "cocaine" without moving their lips, and hookers flashing their boobs to us as we passed them... fun times.

I heard at one point, the DC police lined up, and marched down 14th street, pushing everybody ont he sidewalks out to the border.

Today, I don't think it is recognizable as the skeevy place it used to be. It's been thoroughly gentrified.


Sometime after 2000 I had an interview in S.E. DC (near the ballpark, that was a "no go zone" in '86).  It was fully gentrified, but you could still traces of the old DC, like bars across the second story windows...
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We can rebuild...
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dimensio: [Fark user image 850x358]


After another 4 years of Trump.
 
