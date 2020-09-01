 Skip to content
beezeltown
That's pretty dumb. It would be smart to add storage space over a stairwell, potentially. One should hang the bed out over the street, though, to get plenty of fresh air.

/p.s.: there's a whole rest of the world out there. If you have to live in a mop closet to survive in London or New York, maybe it's time to consider a human-scaled life elsewhere.
 
Dr.Fey
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


etc...
 
OldJames
Would have been smarter to have the bed lengthwise over the stairs instead of shortwise. Especially if you were to roll off the bed, you would either hit the wall, or fall on the floor. Instead, in this config, you fall half on a railing, and you lose floorspace.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
Look, I know myself far too well. All one needs is one glance in my recycling bin every week to figure out it is a very bad idea for me to be needing a step-ladder to get in and out of bed.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
why not some sort of murphy bed arrangement that folds down over the stairwell?  Might be a fire code issue..
 
ZAZ
In college a lot of us had our beds on platforms 5-6 feet off the floor to make usable space underneath.
 
NightSteel
Yeah, or maybe one that's on rails and rolls right over the stairwell.  But you're right, having a blocked egress in an emergency situation might not work out well.  Not to mention it'd be pretty inconvenient if the bed's mechanism ever broke with the bed in position over the stairwell, even in a non-emergency situation.
 
Pert
A few things.....

1. This place is not in London.

2. £125,000 is fairly cheap for a property in most sizeable towns of the UK. It would be insanely cheap in London.

3. The article says this property is in Worthington, West Sussex. There is no such place. There is a Worthing, but not a Worthington.

Badly written article is bad.
 
guestguy
c.ndtvimg.comView Full Size


So, would this be considered a reverse-Harry-Potter situation?
 
Kraig57
FTA: " I came across this beauty when I was searching... an outhouse in someone's back garden for £900 pcm."

Fark user imageView Full Size


You better hurry before they are all gone.
 
chieromancer
Note the bedside table cleverly attached to the ceiling.
 
Terrapin Bound
A few things.....

1. This place is not in London.

2. £125,000 is fairly cheap for a property in most sizeable towns of the UK. It would be insanely cheap in London.

3. The article says this property is in Worthington, West Sussex. There is no such place. There is a Worthing, but not a Worthington.

Badly written article is bad.


But wait, there's more!
The price is not £125,000.  It's £1,25,000.

/math is hard
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
An "open plan" kitchen. LOL
 
dittybopper
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
