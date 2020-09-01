 Skip to content
(Vice)   What could possibly save the USPS and our elections? Wet Ass Postage   (vice.com) divider line
    United States Postal Service, Postal system, Mail, post office, postal worker, USPS slogan, Mail carrier, Cosplayer Katie Simrell  
posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 10:14 AM



Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um ... I think I'll stick to licking my stamps, thanks.  I don't need any of these fancy-ass stamp moisteners.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU CAN'T LICK STAMPS WITH A MASK!
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only every company understood their customers to this level:

Simrell said her DMs exploded with purchase receipts, she said, "which could either be a great sign of people really wanting to help the USPS and they love the idea, or equally, people just being horny."
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So silly + sad = giggity, got it. This could be an important clue.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a letter in the mail last week that was encased in clear plastic with a "Sorry we did this to you, we'll try to do better" sticker on it from USPS.   The envelope was all tattered and there was a brown stain on it.  When I opened the plastic it smelled like somebody used it for toilet paper.

So I am already familiar with Trump's new Wet Ass Postage.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: YOU CAN'T LICK STAMPS WITH A MASK!


That's why you use your wet ass.

Figure it out!
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I got a letter in the mail last week that was encased in clear plastic with a "Sorry we did this to you, we'll try to do better" sticker on it from USPS.   The envelope was all tattered and there was a brown stain on it.  When I opened the plastic it smelled like somebody used it for toilet paper.

So I am already familiar with Trump's new Wet Ass Postage.


Someone mailed you their shiat list?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The postman always rings twice
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldRod: The postman always rings twice


Rawr
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Makes sense. That is how we saved the internet.
 
drizzum
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Read that as "our erections".

The Post Office sucks.

My box was completely filled today.

Leaving satisfied.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xanadian: The Googles Do Nothing: I got a letter in the mail last week that was encased in clear plastic with a "Sorry we did this to you, we'll try to do better" sticker on it from USPS.   The envelope was all tattered and there was a brown stain on it.  When I opened the plastic it smelled like somebody used it for toilet paper.

So I am already familiar with Trump's new Wet Ass Postage.

Someone mailed you their shiat list?


That, or he was on someone's shiat list.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here is a fun story about the postal service that many people don't even remember.

Right after 9/11, there was a rash of mailings of Anthrax.  Not the fun sort that plays thrash metal.  But the actual farking disease.

The mail center that it went through was the one a few miles from my house!!  So for a few weeks, all of our mail came individually wrapped in plastic with a note certifying that there was no Anthrax on it.

//Still have a few of those.
///May I should sell them on eBay.
 
cleek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
put your mailpiece in my delivery point, big boy.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The stench of sweat and feces?

Hmm , yeah, I'll pass.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sexualizing something and claiming you want to save it?  Are Qpublicans going to be upset that liberals appropriated their save the children plan?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bought their Halloween stamps & some totes.You can't tell from the pic, but the stamps are metallic-foil looking.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trump's brilliant plan to save the post office is working! All he had to do was criticize it and suddenly we've got millions of people calling Cliff Clavin a national hero and begging for billions of dollars to "save" the organization that basically just stuffs a small plastic box at the end of my driveway full of credit card offers and pizza coupons which all go directly into a larger plastic box also at the end of my driveway for another organization to come haul away.

What would we do without them...
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Here is a fun story about the postal service that many people don't even remember.

Right after 9/11, there was a rash of mailings of Anthrax.  Not the fun sort that plays thrash metal.  But the actual farking disease.

The mail center that it went through was the one a few miles from my house!!  So for a few weeks, all of our mail came individually wrapped in plastic with a note certifying that there was no Anthrax on it.

//Still have a few of those.
///May I should sell them on eBay.


Title: FOR SALE - ANTHRAX...


Description: ... free mail certification notes


/fun times
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who else is going to slide a big package into your slot?
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Take every piece of junk mail with "return postage paid" envelopes enclosed and stuff every bit of the original junk mail in to it and send it back to sender.  They (the sender) don't pay for those return postage paid envelopes if they don't get sent.  So SEND ALL THE THINGS!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Here is a fun story about the postal service that many people don't even remember.

Right after 9/11, there was a rash of mailings of Anthrax.  Not the fun sort that plays thrash metal.  But the actual farking disease.

The mail center that it went through was the one a few miles from my house!!  So for a few weeks, all of our mail came individually wrapped in plastic with a note certifying that there was no Anthrax on it.

//Still have a few of those.
///May I should sell them on eBay.


Yes, Anthrax by mail. I'd be all for that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckhasit [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everybody's looking at the dismantling the of the post office as a way to repress voting. However while they are distracting you there, realize that voters can't vote if they don't have a place to live.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: I don't need any of these fancy-ass stamp moisteners.



You must not be from the Sto plains regions, then...


Fark user imageView Full Size


\glom of nit!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As with everything WAP related, I need to know where the hyphen goes before I can make a judgment.
 
Jster422
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext: Take every piece of junk mail with "return postage paid" envelopes enclosed and stuff every bit of the original junk mail in to it and send it back to sender.  They (the sender) don't pay for those return postage paid envelopes if they don't get sent.  So SEND ALL THE THINGS!


Feel free.  But this is factored in by the companies that mail out all that junk, and is a lot less expensive since they've generally farmed the task out to unskilled warehouse workers (going from memory).

So by all means, but on behalf of the nice ladies who end up dealing with the returned stuff and the postal carriers that have to lug it around, lay off the bricks, shiat, and razor blades.  You aren't hurting the people you want to hurt.

(not 'You' you, but the general you).

/used to track junk mail campaign performance.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: Trump's brilliant plan to save the post office is working! All he had to do was criticize it and suddenly we've got millions of people calling Cliff Clavin a national hero and begging for billions of dollars to "save" the organization that basically just stuffs a small plastic box at the end of my driveway full of credit card offers and pizza coupons which all go directly into a larger plastic box also at the end of my driveway for another organization to come haul away.

What would we do without them...


Maybe that was his plan in the first place... I bet if Trump endorsed Biden, Trump would win by a land slide.
 
