(ABC7 New York)   NYC's Upper West Side has become so rowdy that even the NYPD's chief chaplain is getting mugged   (abc7ny.com)
21
•       •       •

21 Comments
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NYPD anyone are enemies of democracy and rule of law and are understandably targets.

/ womp womp
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly enough, hungry people are likely to find alternate methods to obtain food.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the second time in five years this man has been shoved.

If this gets any worse we may need to consider martial law.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell are you from anyway, Johnny?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These shovings are only handing the election to Trump.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: NYPD anyone are enemies of democracy and rule of law and are understandably targets.

/ womp womp


The Re-Elect Donald Trump Committee thanks you for your in-kind donation to his campaign.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rolling Stones- Shattered
Youtube 1BjQYQ5p2Ko
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Oddly enough, hungry people are likely to find alternate methods to obtain food.


So he encountered the Pope's Children?

/obscure reference?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
XOXO
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of police department lets an 84 year old wander the streets of New York before sunrise?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: What kind of police department lets an 84 year old wander the streets of New York before sunrise?


Big funeral with a bunch of flowers is probably cheaper than paying out benefits.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls (Official Video) [HD REMASTERED]
Youtube p3j2NYZ8FKs
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Oddly enough, hungry people are likely to find alternate methods to obtain food.


Why can't they just loot it like normal people?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: NYPD anyone are enemies of democracy and rule of law and are understandably targets.

/ womp womp


Your premise fails because the thief was unaware this 84 YEAR OLD man was NYPD until he found his badge. Up to then he no doubt thought "Here's another easy mark nobody will care if I rob". With the guy's prints on the badge, I imagine it'll be a lot easier to hunt him down.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: NYPD anyone are enemies of democracy and rule of law and are understandably targets.

/ womp womp

Your premise fails because the thief was unaware this 84 YEAR OLD man was NYPD until he found his badge. Up to then he no doubt thought "Here's another easy mark nobody will care if I rob". With the guy's prints on the badge, I imagine it'll be a lot easier to hunt him down.


By the way, who's carrying cash these days? I still have the $200 I started the pandemic with, because I use a credit card for everything.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's my question: Why tf does the NYPD need a damn religious position? Why does any PD need that? Mfers want religion, go the hell to church. Need counselling? Find a gd shrink.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The NYPD are the kind of cops who would defend this guy :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: Here's my question: Why tf does the NYPD need a damn religious position? Why does any PD need that? Mfers want religion, go the hell to church. Need counselling? Find a gd shrink.


Sometimes you need someone to tell you that God approves of you murdering innocent people and/or lying about that time you watched your coworker do it.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Riverside Drive?  The Lopper!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is the second time in five years this man has been shoved.

If this gets any worse we may need to consider martial law.


Shoving a senior citizen in no big deal now?
 
