 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Heavy)   Florida man jumps bond, escaping Florida tag, goes to St. Louis and then murders someone. With mugshot that looks like a meme involving inbreeding   (heavy.com) divider line
25
    More: Sick, Police, St. Louis, Missouri, Criminal justice, Crime, Thomas Kinworthy, St. Louis, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, police organization  
•       •       •

1790 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He probably deserves more than he's going to get.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a farking animal.  He needs to be put down.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who out there honestly thinks that's a good hairstyle to go with??
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of us! One of us!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Chunk from The Goonies had an affair with Craig Ferguson.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can take Florida Man out of Florida, but he's still Florida.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked, heard banjos...and left.
 
jimibrooks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zippy the Pinhead?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with the ESOP.  If that murderer had been in prison where he belonged (and still belongs), that Black police officer would still be alive.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on his previous picture, it looks like someone gave him a little nose job and some other cosmetic procedures.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they going to link him to MS-13 and BLM?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas Kinworthy: Florida Man Named by Police Group in Killing of St. Louis Police Officer


Is "Kinworthy" what they call it down there when a relative meets your criteria to be worth farking?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Convicted of another shooting and released on his own recognisance following an allegation of rape?

WTAF?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Thomas Kinworthy: Florida Man Named by Police Group in Killing of St. Louis Police Officer


Is "Kinworthy" what they call it down there when a relative meets your criteria to be worth farking?


I just finished up with your sister-mom, I'll ask her when she comes out of the shower
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he might have "fallen down" a few times while being arrested.
 
boozehat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mock26: Looks like he might have "fallen down" a few times while being arrested.


His face kept jumping onto the baton.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good thing we don't require background checks on private firearms transactions or our supply of nifty stories might dwindle.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

boozehat: Mock26: Looks like he might have "fallen down" a few times while being arrested.

His face kept jumping onto the baton.


"Stop hitting yourself! Stop hitting yourself! Dude, stop hitting yourself!"
 
vonster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pert: Convicted of another shooting and released on his own recognisance following an allegation of rape?

WTAF?


Hey, if the Dems had their way, he'd been released pending trial anyway. Bail is wrong yaknow?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: How are they going to link him to MS-13 and BLM?


Well, he killed a cop so, easy-peasy.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vonster: Pert: Convicted of another shooting and released on his own recognisance following an allegation of rape?

WTAF?

Hey, if the Dems had their way, he'd been released pending trial anyway. Bail is wrong yaknow?


Know how I know where you get your news?  Because nothing of what you just said is true.

Democrat: "We should not have bail for non-violent offenders."

Fox news: "Democrats say there shouldn't be bail at all."

Fox news pundits: "Demorcrats want rapists and murders to be let out of prison into your suburban neighborhoods."

Far right news: "Democrats sending rapists and murderers, aka black people, to rural communities to have them rape and kill real americans and steal their jobs!"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
St. Louis has an "Ethical Society of Police"?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Conservatives are still going to blame Black Lives Matter.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: St. Louis has an "Ethical Society of Police"?


St. Louis has two Police officer associations, one traditionally white, one traditionally black.  Put 2 and 2 together and you get 4.

The St. Louis City Police are historically a mess because until relatively recently they were not even technically controlled by the City government.  As well, there is a deep history there, like most urban areas, of ethnic bias, and I will leave it at that.

The officer who was murdered was a veteran officer, African American, with a wife and a few kids.  By all accounts he was a fantastic police officer.  It is sad beyond words that a POS like this creep is on the streets, let alone in a position to murder a public servant.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.