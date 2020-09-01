 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUTV Utah)   Bear wanders into grocery store, grabs bag of Tostitos, then dines by trash can. It's too bad he forgot the dip because that would have been a tasty meal   (kutv.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, grocery store, Bear wanders, Grocery store, Safeway Inc., VIDEO, grabs bag of Tostitos, trash  
•       •       •

633 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 4:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I am not a ursidae expert, bit isn't that a grizzly? Scary indeed.

/fire exits can also be used in case of bears, right?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty bad when you can get a can of cheese and it tastes better than the shiat chipolte is serving

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid bears don't even have opposable thumbs.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you people elect Biden this will happen every day.
 
lesliepop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I am not a ursidae expert, bit isn't that a grizzly? Scary indeed.

/fire exits can also be used in case of bears, right?


"Despite its appearance on the state flag, it's been more than a century since the California grizzly bear was last seen in the state. However, the state is home to approximately 16,000 to 24,000 black bears, spread out across much of the state's 155,779 square miles"

But yes it's a very large ursus americanus
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does a bear shop in the woods?
 
lesliepop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lesliepop: tjsands1118: I am not a ursidae expert, bit isn't that a grizzly? Scary indeed.

/fire exits can also be used in case of bears, right?

"Despite its appearance on the state flag, it's been more than a century since the California grizzly bear was last seen in the state. However, the state is home to approximately 16,000 to 24,000 black bears, spread out across much of the state's 155,779 square miles"

But yes it's a very large ursus americanus


Sorry to reply to my own reply but eating year round from trash cans makes bears extra fluffy-- (like my trash can -- I pay extra every month for a bear-proof can reserved for interesting-smelling kitchen trash, which I then chain to my fence.  otherwise the bears will roll the trash can out into the street even if they cannot open it.  And on the odd instance when we forget to lock the trash can, it's an unholy mess.  The bears know when trash day is -- I guess there is a community calendar distributed to them for convenience.  My favorite anecdote is driving home the day after THanksgiving and seeing a bear sitting in a driveway holding a turkey carcass in his front paws and having a wonderful morning.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The local news just showed this video with the story last night. Not sure it was in the article, because I'm too impatient to sit through all those ads:

Bear Pays A Visit To Tahoe Safeway
Youtube -WfHTCuqpc4
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're lucky. A panda in a grocery just eats shoots and leaves.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.