Today's Slatesplanation: Why Fortnite is fighting with Apple and Google
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thirty percent is a big cut, but Apple and Google do have some overhead processing purchases, so I am not sure how much is fair.  However, this corporate America so fair doesn't enter into it.  The fact that Google and Apple are taking the same cut seems like price fixing which is easy to do when there only two players in the game.

Corporations are doing there best to convince me that socialism is the right answer.  It's not, but I think the corporations need to be reminded that it is an option.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait, the Slate prints articles?

I was expecting Penthouse Forums.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Thirty percent is a big cut, but Apple and Google do have some overhead processing purchases, so I am not sure how much is fair.  However, this corporate America so fair doesn't enter into it.  The fact that Google and Apple are taking the same cut seems like price fixing which is easy to do when there only two players in the game.

Corporations are doing there best to convince me that socialism is the right answer.  It's not, but I think the corporations need to be reminded that it is an option.


30% seems almost fair on the front end sales part of an app: Apple/Google built a storefront that they maintain, they deliver app updates, etc.

In app purchases? 30% seems WAY too much. The problem is the "free" apps that make money by getting you to buy the "full" version in app.  Fortnite was making bank before it ever showed up on the mobile platforms by getting people to pay for dance moves, outfits etc, so it wasnn't really following that model.

Maybe apple/google could charge a listing fee based on app downloads for apps that are'nt purchased? Maybe have policy exceptions for non-profits etc via an application process? I don't know what the full answer is, but I imagine someone has some pretty good ideas.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Corporations are doing there best to convince me that socialism is the right answer.  It's not, but I think the corporations need to be reminded that it is an option.


I can't even imagine how crappy socialized video games would be.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The subhead shows you how much bullshiat the rest of the article is.

"It's a surprisingly principled stand by a multibillionaire."

No, it's a billionaire mad because he's not getting all the money.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: EvilEgg: Corporations are doing there best to convince me that socialism is the right answer.  It's not, but I think the corporations need to be reminded that it is an option.

I can't even imagine how crappy socialized video games would be.


Join a poorly lead WoW guild and you'll know.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
30% seems to be industry standard. That still doesn't make it fair. But then you are basically selling your goods in someone else's store.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: EvilEgg: Corporations are doing there best to convince me that socialism is the right answer.  It's not, but I think the corporations need to be reminded that it is an option.

I can't even imagine how crappy socialized video games would be.


Imagine EA not having competition
 
Severaux
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EvilEgg: The fact that Google and Apple are taking the same cut seems like price fixing which is easy to do when there only two players in the game.


They're taking the same cut pretty much everyone is taking in digital marketplaces. Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, Steam.

Don't mistake Epic's intentions for being altruistic here, they're just trying to keep more of their cut, as well as getting their own.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Look, people who play Fortnite don't buy their own phones, nor would they be of the level of independent thought it requires to boycott a brand. Apple is 100% in the clear here.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: 30% seems to be industry standard. That still doesn't make it fair. But then you are basically selling your goods in someone else's store.


For anything you buy in a brick-and-mortar store, 50% of the price goes to the retailer. That's industry standard. Obviously, costs are lower for online purchases.
 
