(BBC-US)   Police, who are not at all concerned about illegally gathering doorbell camera footage to harm citizens, are very concerned that citizens may be monitoring them with doorbell cameras   (bbc.com) divider line
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this yesterday. The solution was obvious after a few minutes of thought. Cloud providers are going to give police the ability to disable motion alerts for the doorbells, because reasons.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anything, we need to monitor more police more of the time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police are dangerous murdering thieves.  Someone has to keep an eye on them.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they aren't doing anything wrong, they have nothing to worry about, right?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police Official #1: "Look at this!  Citizens can use door cams to watch us setting up to raid their house!"
Police Official #2: "Yes!  We need to register everyone with one of these and keep the information in a database that can be accessed during the planning operation!  This will require additional training as well!"
Police Official #1: "Exactly.  I will put in a budget request for another $100M to cover this."
Budget Committee: "

Fark user imageView Full Size


"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they get filmed 100% of the time they're on the job and 50% of the time they're off the clock. We put a lot of faith in the reliability of police and it has proven to be misplaced. Also, don't use a cloud enabled camera if you want to keep doing this. There are plenty of dumb security systems that don't require an internet connection.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: I saw this yesterday. The solution was obvious after a few minutes of thought. Cloud providers are going to give police the ability to disable motion alerts for the doorbells, because reasons.


This is exactly why I didn't choose a cloud provider, instead buying cameras and then connecting them to in home storage.

Still goes through the wifi, so not as secure as hard lines, but life is full of compromise.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If anything, we need to monitor more police more of the time.


Really, that's the only option. Every citizen needs a personal body cam.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No expectation of privacy.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Elegy: I saw this yesterday. The solution was obvious after a few minutes of thought. Cloud providers are going to give police the ability to disable motion alerts for the doorbells, because reasons.

This is exactly why I didn't choose a cloud provider, instead buying cameras and then connecting them to in home storage.

Still goes through the wifi, so not as secure as hard lines, but life is full of compromise.


(Yoinks recording box)
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were on the road and my wife gets the Ring doorbell alert and says "There's a cop at our front door."

I whip mine out to see what he wants.    It helps to have the audio turned on.   I could hear our burglar alarm going off.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think criminals would have motion detectors, sand moats, hurricane glass windows, reinforced doors, and a few other easy changes to make their houses raid resistant.

But then criminals usually aren't the smartest of the bunch.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You'd think criminals would have motion detectors, sand moats, hurricane glass windows, reinforced doors, and a few other easy changes to make their houses raid resistant.

But then criminals usually aren't the smartest of the bunch.


They're smart enough to have taken control of law enforcement in the USA.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This has nothing to do with "people under investigation" watching police before raids.  Anyone worried about being raided is going to have more than a farking doorbell camera watching the premises, and there's nothing you can do about it.

This is about the same thing it's always about- cops getting caught on camera breaking the law.  Fark cops, and fark their continual attempts to insulate themselves from accountability.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You'd think criminals would have motion detectors, sand moats, hurricane glass windows, reinforced doors, and a few other easy changes to make their houses raid resistant.

But then criminals usually aren't the smartest of the bunch.


The police will use the fact that someone has such security to bring extra charges. Criminal possession of police proof housing or some other bs made up violation.
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They must hate those of us with private secure "clouds". Want to request my camera gets turned off? You have to ask me.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark them.

Im also noticing a lot of cops covering their faces and not wearing name tags. That needs to stop.

We pay these pricks.
 
OldJames
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rnatalie: We were on the road and my wife gets the Ring doorbell alert and says "There's a cop at our front door."

I whip mine out to see what he wants.    It helps to have the audio turned on.   I could hear our burglar alarm going off.


I got a good chuckle when I read "I whip mine out". Sounds like the makings a good fark article. "Cop at man's front door, he whips it out to see what the cop wants"
 
v2micca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think, at least from how it is presented in TFA, this particular paper isn't that big of a deal by itself.  The quoted 2017 document only seem to indicate that Police need to be aware of the challenges that the proliferation of monitoring systems can provide.  From what I read, it didn't seem to advocate any sort of Orwellian solutions for controlling these cameras.  Just seemed to be a heads up to Police to be aware that they are often being watched when approaching homes and to act accordingly.

Now, is they an extreme likely-hood that several departments want Orwellian style control over these home security systems?  Of course.  But, I think we have more immediate pressing concerns with our Police force at present time.
 
bthom37
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

v2micca: I think, at least from how it is presented in TFA, this particular paper isn't that big of a deal by itself.  The quoted 2017 document only seem to indicate that Police need to be aware of the challenges that the proliferation of monitoring systems can provide.  From what I read, it didn't seem to advocate any sort of Orwellian solutions for controlling these cameras.  Just seemed to be a heads up to Police to be aware that they are often being watched when approaching homes and to act accordingly.

Now, is they an extreme likely-hood that several departments want Orwellian style control over these home security systems?  Of course.  But, I think we have more immediate pressing concerns with our Police force at present time.


Ring already partners with police departments to encourage use of Ring doorbells.

It's for the security of everyone, of course.  You're not doing anything wrong, right?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*sigh*
*Since whenever* "OMG! people flash their headlights to tell other drivers about cops up ahead!"

1970s: "OMG! People use CB radios to tell other people about where cops are!"

2010s: "OMG! People use Waze to tell other people where cops are!"

Also, this is as much about the lack of security in IoT devices as it is about cops being watched.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Police, who are not at all concerned about illegally gathering doorbell camera footage to harm citizens

Objection --assumes facts not in evidence.

Ring has stated "Ring will not release customer information in response to government demands without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us,".So unless subby has proof otherwise, there's nothing illegal about how police obtain doorbell camera footage.

Unethical?  Absolutely.

Ring and Law Enforcement partner to drive demand for doorbell cameras and to craft messages to users requesting access to specific footage in a way that makes people obligated to grant access.    Still not illegal.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Yeah, fark them.

Im also noticing a lot of cops covering their faces and not wearing name tags. That needs to stop.

We pay these pricks.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


2019 Watchmen is already aging like a classic. Some of the best art of the Trump age.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well don't be murderous pig cop bastards and you won't have to worry about it.  Farking pigs.
 
