(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Pilot: "Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack." Tower: "American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?" Pilot: "Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude"   (abc7.com) divider line
26
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story is story so LA! Thanks subby, haven't seen one in a while.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pilot saw a guy flying with a jet pack...when the plane was at 3000 feet?!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason this made me think of Jennifer Connelly's rack.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cool - but we could really use 90's Jen in these trying times.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Much better!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some people are really committed to be the first to board.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, if this happened in 1997, why are we talking about it now?
Old news...so Fark.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 209x300]
Cool - but we could really use 90's Jen in these trying times.
[Fark user image 209x260]
Much better!


I went to the cinema to see that movie.  Was in HS at the time.  Man, I think I had a chubby anytime Jennifer was on screen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is everyone's problem. That's because every time Jetpack Man goes up in the air, he's unsafe. I don't like him because he's dangerous.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
With that Rock 'em Sock 'em Jetpack!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No, that was just Ralph Hinckley.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was just Warren escaping Buffy's wrath
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good thing Jetpack guy didn't have a friction' laser beam.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
in a jetpack?  He must be really small.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's just a guy going to work.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I get the feeling after that conversation, the ATC had to take off his headset and hand it to his replacement, just so he could process it fully.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 209x300]
Cool - but we could really use 90's Jen in these trying times.
[Fark user image 209x260]
Much better!

I went to the cinema to see that movie.  Was in HS at the time.  Man, I think I had a chubby anytime Jennifer was on screen.

[Fark user image image 720x840]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LAX? Probably this guy.
In Living Color- El Rocketeer
Youtube o55kcz58KNk
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like they haven't caught the guy yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: It was just Warren escaping Buffy's wrath
[Fark user image 463x466]


Escape?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jetman Dubai Takeoff - 4K
Youtube nj-Iwv5NJKg
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: It's just a guy going to work.

[Fark user image 500x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


"I gotta get one of those" - great line....
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jet packs go up to 3000 feet?  I figured they'd be out of gas by then.

300 feet from a jet sounds not only really loud but a good way to end up as flaming confetti or a high altitude fertilizer spreader.

I guess they can scour YouTube to find the offender.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UberDave: For some reason this made me think of Jennifer Connelly's rack.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

That's  my secret. I'm always thinking of Jennifer Connelly's rack.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Good thing Jetpack guy didn't have a friction' laser beam.
[Fark user image image 616x464]


I literally was just playing that game like a month ago.
 
