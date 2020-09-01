 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   You might want to take a break from smoking pot when you start pooping marijuana   (tcpalm.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Defecation, Crime, Criminal law, alleged case of the dastardly defecator, Felony, Misdemeanor, Vehicle, 29-year-old man  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
leave that to german shepherds.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A little Maui Wowie with some Labrador mixed in.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: A little Maui Wowie with some Labrador mixed in.


dammit, I farked it up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave your guns and weed at home, dude.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it good shiat?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duuuuude....   You're not, like, my supervisor, man.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is how you grow the best weed!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hydroponics are popping up everywhere.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I'm done, here you go Editor.
Wait a minute, this is confusing to our readers.  You should probably explain this cryptic terminology.
Will do, sir.

The bag was "covered" in poop, also known as feces, according to the report.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been legal in my state for nearly a decade now and it's really hard to read stories like this and realize that lives are still being ruined because of gov't prohibition. 

This is America and there is no reason that person shouldn't be able to legally enjoy sticking pot up his butt.
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civet coffee
Dog weed
 
otherginger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I eat my weight in edible cannabis every day during this clusterfark administration so pretty sure it's in the poop.  Do not care.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Duuuuude....   You're not, like, my supervisor, man.


I don't know how it's possible that we both came up with the exact same obscure joke but you beat me to it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10buds.comView Full Size


True experience... plumbers are here now. I had a bust in a cast iron pipe under slab. It flooded the basement. Insurance set me, my dogs and my cat in a motel till its fixed.  Anyway... some assh0le at the motel was smoking pot right outside my door. The whole room smells like pot now. I asked if he was going to share, and he walked away.  Thanks.  Thanks guy for making every stitch of clothing I brought with me stink like pot.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooping marijuana is the name of my Dave Matthews cover band.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you find a foreign object in a persons stomach?  They xray you?
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nurse and a cop dug through someone's shiat in order to bust them for an 1/8 of weed.

While I hope everyone enjoyed themselves, that seems like a poor use of taxpayer dollars.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: [10buds.com image 810x350]

True experience... plumbers are here now. I had a bust in a cast iron pipe under slab. It flooded the basement. Insurance set me, my dogs and my cat in a motel till its fixed.  Anyway... some assh0le at the motel was smoking pot right outside my door. The whole room smells like pot now. I asked if he was going to share, and he walked away.  Thanks.  Thanks guy for making every stitch of clothing I brought with me stink like pot.


You're welcome.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man.   I would hate to take the lab for the class that gave me "training and experience" to identify substances in sh*t.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's Some Good Shait
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: Man.   I would hate to take the lab for the class that gave me "training and experience" to identify substances in sh*t.

[Fark user image image 740x370]


You haven't lived until you've dug West Indian lilac berries out of dino doo doo.
 
Brofar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
legalize it already
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: cowgirl toffee: [10buds.com image 810x350]

True experience... plumbers are here now. I had a bust in a cast iron pipe under slab. It flooded the basement. Insurance set me, my dogs and my cat in a motel till its fixed.  Anyway... some assh0le at the motel was smoking pot right outside my door. The whole room smells like pot now. I asked if he was going to share, and he walked away.  Thanks.  Thanks guy for making every stitch of clothing I brought with me stink like pot.

You're welcome.


Puff puff pass... butthole.  :/

:P
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I forget who it was at a Comedy Central Roast that said that Snoop Dogg "probably shiats hemp."
 
