(The New York Times)   NY Times TV listings: May 18, 1939 to Aug. 31, 2020. In other news, there was enough NYC TV in 1939 to list what was on   (nytimes.com) divider line
    PSA, Saturday Night Live, Newspaper, Printmaking, print editions of The New York Times, NBC, weekend's papers, removal of the TV grid, Time  
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


huh.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 372x253]

huh.


Yeah, I saw that too.  The listing is from '39.  When did the Japanese camps start?  When did we know about the Germany's camps for that matter?
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: [Fark user image 372x253]

huh.


FWIW, That shot is actually radio listings.
 
g.fro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's too bad. Even when I didn't have a TV, I liked looking at the listings. Reminded me I wasn't missing anything.
 
g.fro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 372x253]

huh.

Yeah, I saw that too.  The listing is from '39.  When did the Japanese camps start?  When did we know about the Germany's camps for that matter?


Internment of Japanese-Americans began in 1942.

We knew about the Nazis' camps from the beginning. Dachau was established in 1933.
 
Fissile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: [Fark user image 372x253]

huh.


During WWII Japanese...US citizens or not...were forced into 'interment camps',  German and Italian nationals were also forced into interment camps.
 
hubcity
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Note that since there wasn't yet an American Broadcasting Company, the radio station noted as "WABC" at 970kHz was owned by CBS would, in 1946, move to 880kHz and be renamed "WCBS". "WJZ" was part of the NBC Blue Network, which would eventually be divested and bought by ABC; it would be given the name "WABC" in 1956.

Television station W2XBS is shown as broadcasting at 45.25MHz for the picture and 49.75MHz for the sound - that was "Channel 1" at the time. Channel 1 was later relocated to 50MHz, then abandoned entirely because of police radio interference. At that point they were relocated to channel 4, and eventually became WNBC-TV, oldest continually-broadcasting commercial TV service in history (by about an hour over WCBS-TV.)
 
hubcity
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Slight editing fail, but you get the idea.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 372x253]

huh.

Yeah, I saw that too.  The listing is from '39.  When did the Japanese camps start?  When did we know about the Germany's camps for that matter?


After 1939, for sure. It was 1941 when the Brits started uncovering things via intercepted radio transmissions.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Springtime For Hitler?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

g.fro: Igor Jakovsky: fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 372x253]

huh.

Yeah, I saw that too.  The listing is from '39.  When did the Japanese camps start?  When did we know about the Germany's camps for that matter?

Internment of Japanese-Americans began in 1942.

We knew about the Nazis' camps from the beginning. Dachau was established in 1933.


From their inception, German concentration camps were no different from the Soviet gulags in that they were full of mostly political prisoners. Internment of Jews, and the Holocaust itself, began November 1938.
 
mod3072
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We had 3 channels when I was growing up (4, counting PBS), and you had to go outside around to the back of the house and physically turn the antenna if you wanted to change the channel (super fun in February in South Dakota at 9:00 at night during a blizzard). We still subscribed to the TV Guide. In the pre-internet days, it was the only way to know what was going to be on. Some newspapers published the TV listings, but we couldn't afford the daily paper, so we only got it once a week. I guess TV Guide was cheaper. Makes me sound super-old, but I was born in 1978, so not quite an antique yet.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Germans were kept in camps in the United States during WW2. Think of the Japanese internment camps in the 1940s as the end of an era rather than a one time anomaly.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

g.fro: Igor Jakovsky: fluffy_pope: [Fark user image image 372x253]

huh.

Yeah, I saw that too.  The listing is from '39.  When did the Japanese camps start?  When did we know about the Germany's camps for that matter?

Internment of Japanese-Americans began in 1942.

We knew about the Nazis' camps from the beginning. Dachau was established in 1933.


There were internment camps during WW1 too (for Germans) but I don't think they were called "comcentration camps." Nor were Indian reservations, etc.
The term started with the English during the Boer War, I think.
 
