(Iowa City Press-Citizen)   Over 900 University of Iowa students test positive for Covid-19. In other news, there are apparently more than 900 people in Iowa   (press-citizen.com)
376 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 1:16 PM (56 minutes ago)



johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My daughter went to a creative writing workshop there, apparently their grad school is very well known. Surprisingly ( to me) she liked Iowa City.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paris on the Prarie

As a U of I Alum, that one always gave me a chuckle.

Better than Petri on the Prarie I guess.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa City is a pretty cool place, when it's not all plague-y
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey they have that cool tornado simulator at Iowa State
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The rest of them are Idiots Out Wandering About.
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?


42...or was that how many roads a man must walk.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think Ames (Iowa State) and Iowa City (Iowa) were 1-2 on the lastest U.S. hotspot list.
 
OldJames
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
College students gonna college. If there was a disease going around that killed 1.00% of college aged kids that got it, they would still party down like it was end of days.
 
Zed234 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With kovid kimmy at the helm, the best response we'll get is  some bars closing early, and the bigly strong  encouraging to wear a face mask, when you can. We are so Farked, she has more DUI's than vertebrae or brain cells.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

guestguy: EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?

42...or was that how many roads a man must walk.


In a suicide cult, no one cares if they're wrong.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

brap: Paris on the Prarie

As a U of I Alum, that one always gave me a chuckle.

Better than Petri on the Prarie I guess.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?


This is not intended to be a flippant comment at all, but...it's going to take a lot of corpses before some people change their minds about the severity existence of this virus.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?


Infinity + 1.   After all this time of being proven wrong, obviously conservatives will never give up.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I think Ames (Iowa State) and Iowa City (Iowa) were 1-2 on the lastest U.S. hotspot list.


Grand Forks, ND (University of North Dakota) has got to be up there.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And people are demanding to know why the Big 10 delayed the football season...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Heamer: EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?

This is not intended to be a flippant comment at all, but...it's going to take a lot of corpses before some people change their minds about the severity existence of this virus.


And even then, it'll have to be the 'right' corpses.  Something tells me that if half the population of NYC dropped dead from the virus overnight, the responses across MAGAmerica would range from "hmm, that does seem mildly concerning.  We'll keep an eye on it, and keep them in our prayers" all the way down to "lol liberals are weak".
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
you people are going to destroy the planet. figure this shiat out in a hurry please
 
roadkillontheweb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't you know George Soros had them bussed in and infected just to run up the states numbers and make the republican governor look bad. Has to be true, my Trump lovin sister in law said so.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?


Well, we're way over 180,000 times and it doesn't seem to be sinking in
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
mediadc.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

roadkillontheweb: Don't you know George Soros had them bussed in and infected just to run up the states numbers and make the republican governor look bad. Has to be true, my Trump lovin sister in law said so.


You know I wish George Soros that politically sinister.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?


Never. What you see now is how it will remain.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: ChrisDe: I think Ames (Iowa State) and Iowa City (Iowa) were 1-2 on the lastest U.S. hotspot list.

Grand Forks, ND (University of North Dakota) has got to be up there.


Vermillion, SD, home of the University of South Dakota, is doing worse. Same number of sick kids as UND, something like 60% the enrollment.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm getting tired of reciting the definition of insanity. The US hasn't earned the right, nor done the work, to be able to have nice things like other countries are enjoying. We have farked it up at every turn, and cramming kids into rooms together isn't helping.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?


How were they proven wrong? Show me where they claimed they would have 0 cases.
 
on the road
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 Over 900 University of Iowa students test positive for Covid-19.

Are any of them sick?
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Show me where they claimed they would have 0 cases.


Nobody is claiming that.

How were they proven wrong?

Many universities were advised against holding in-person classes by a variety of medical and health professionals. The University could have prevented the transmission and spread of the vast majority of these cases. That's where they went wrong.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Charlie Freak: ChrisDe: I think Ames (Iowa State) and Iowa City (Iowa) were 1-2 on the lastest U.S. hotspot list.

Grand Forks, ND (University of North Dakota) has got to be up there.

Vermillion, SD, home of the University of South Dakota, is doing worse. Same number of sick kids as UND, something like 60% the enrollment.


If they truly didn't die or have long-term effects, if they didn't go to work in the community anyway, if they didn't have contact with others, if they didn't shop, if they didn't end up in our hospitals, this would be a non-issue. But they do. And it's going to hit our kids as well (who are also back in school).

We're about to see the worst-case scenario and nobody seems to give a shiat, in fact many give less than a shiat. We're goddamned test pilots, and we don't have the resource, the science, even the data to support our next move.
 
Philthy2355
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welp, this should help with the 'rona.....

https://www.kcrg.com/2020/08/31/iowa-​s​tate-to-go-forward-with-plans-for-2500​0-fans-at-first-football-game-covid-19​-mitigation-strategies-in-place/
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Heamer: EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?

This is not intended to be a flippant comment at all, but...it's going to take a lot of corpses before some people change their minds about the severity existence of this virus.


The thing is, there aren't going to be a lot of corpses, at least of people under 50, because it simply doesn't kill them in significant numbers.  80 year olds, yes, they have about a 20-25% fatality rate if they get the virus.  Under 50, the death numbers are so low as to be almost unnoticeable.  (For under 18 the number of fatalities is less than 100 nationwide.)
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

on the road: Over 900 University of Iowa students test positive for Covid-19.

Are any of them sick?


Probably very few even have any symptoms at all.  They never list that stat for schools because it's always near zero.

That being said, one cough on grandma and she's farked.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The thing is, there aren't going to be a lot of corpses, at least of people under 50, because it simply doesn't kill them in significant numbers.  80 year olds, yes, they have about a 20-25% fatality rate if they get the virus.  Under 50, the death numbers are so low as to be almost unnoticeable.  (For under 18 the number of fatalities is less than 100 nationwide.)


I was implying that some people will never change their minds.
 
lennavan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Heamer: EddieMoscone: How many times do these people need to be proven wrong before they start listening to experts?

This is not intended to be a flippant comment at all, but...it's going to take a lot of corpses before some people change their minds about the severity existence of this virus.

And even then, it'll have to be the 'right' corpses.  Something tells me that if half the population of NYC dropped dead from the virus overnight, the responses across MAGAmerica would range from "hmm, that does seem mildly concerning.  We'll keep an eye on it, and keep them in our prayers" all the way down to "lol liberals are weak".


The problem is the POTUS and our federal government don't take it seriously.  Closing everything down will reduce the number of COVID related deaths but it comes at a large cost.  Some young kids depend on school for their meals.  Not all kids have involved parents, so missing significant amounts of school will have impacts on their long term learning and future.  Learning is distance learning now, not everyone has access to or can afford internet.  Kids need food/shelter/clothing/etc; these are typically things that are paid for with money from jobs their parents have.  Close down the economy and their parents might lose their jobs.  Close down the schools and the parents might need to quit their jobs because not everyone can afford an au pair.

The best solution is to close down everything and have our federal government intervene with trillions in federal dollars bridging the gap so people don't lose jobs, businesses don't go out of business, and so we can significantly revamp our education system to make distance learning better and accessible to all, while helping out parents who need someone to watch their kids while they go to work.

But what if the federal government doesn't give a f*ck and no help is coming?  It's not so clear what the best solution is anymore.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Heamer: Geotpf: The thing is, there aren't going to be a lot of corpses, at least of people under 50, because it simply doesn't kill them in significant numbers.  80 year olds, yes, they have about a 20-25% fatality rate if they get the virus.  Under 50, the death numbers are so low as to be almost unnoticeable.  (For under 18 the number of fatalities is less than 100 nationwide.)

I was implying that some people will never change their minds.


My point is that Covid is a very easy disease to ignore if you want to because you aren't almost certainly aren't going to die from it or even get seriously ill unless you are really old.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: you people are going to destroy the planet. figure this shiat out in a hurry please


Fewer humans = Less global warming!
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: you people are going to destroy the planet. figure this shiat out in a hurry please


Going to? Better sit down, I've got some things to explain about the last 40 years.
 
Zed234 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Philthy2355: Welp, this should help with the 'rona.....

https://www.kcrg.com/2020/08/31/iowa-s​tate-to-go-forward-with-plans-for-2500​0-fans-at-first-football-game-covid-19​-mitigation-strategies-in-place/


This is EXACTLY why we can't have nice things, fark kovid kimmy and the pig joni rode in on.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: Heamer: Geotpf: The thing is, there aren't going to be a lot of corpses, at least of people under 50, because it simply doesn't kill them in significant numbers.  80 year olds, yes, they have about a 20-25% fatality rate if they get the virus.  Under 50, the death numbers are so low as to be almost unnoticeable.  (For under 18 the number of fatalities is less than 100 nationwide.)

I was implying that some people will never change their minds.

My point is that Covid is a very easy disease to ignore if you want to because you aren't almost certainly aren't going to die from it or even get seriously ill unless you are really old.


That assumes you dont ever socialize with anyone who is old or at risk, which is a solitary life. It is not easy to ignore if you have any empathy or love for your family and friends around you. Only a selfish singular view can say it is easy to ignore because you personally probably wont die from it.
 
