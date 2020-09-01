 Skip to content
(Arkansas Online)   Not news: Guy breaks into multiple cars. News: The police actually do a full investigation w/ DNA tests, and recover almost everything. Fark: Because it was their weapons and equipment that were stolen   (arkansasonline.com) divider line
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sure, they got us working in shifts!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rusty Shackleford: [Fark user image 850x347]Sure, they got us working in shifts!


I hope they got their Credence back.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason to call the cops for most things is to get some official paperwork done for the insurance company. They won't be able to prevent the crime and they won't find your stuff.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: [Fark user image image 850x347]Sure, they got us working in shifts!


An abutment?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: [Fark user image 850x347]Sure, they got us working in shifts!


That's what happens when you find a stranger in the alps.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"farking pigs"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
(┛❍ᴥ❍)┛彡┻━┻
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How many cops does it take to change a light bulb?

None.  They just beat the room for being black.

--I'll be here all week.
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: The only reason to call the cops for most things is to get some official paperwork done for the insurance company. They won't be able to prevent the crime and they won't find your stuff.


True. But they're incredibly responsive when there's an "officer down," and demonstrably effective in finding the perpetrator when a cop is killed. Likewise with jailbreaks.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: The only reason to call the cops for most things is to get some official paperwork done for the insurance company. They won't be able to prevent the crime and they won't find your stuff.


That's always the mode I operate under.

CSB.
I've had my car broken into a couple years back. Nothing but a backpack with some clothes in it got stolen, but the window was smashed in and I really didn't want to pay for fixing that out of pocket. I called into the non-emergency police number at first. They told me to call 911 instead which seems silly to me but whatever. Called it into 911 and afterwards called into my insurance. It took the police two hours to show up, at which point I had already gotten through to an agent and they told me I didn't need a police report to file a claim. The officers apologized for the wait, I thanked them for showing up and I told them that I don't need anything form them any more. They were a little surprised that my insurance didn't need a police report but didn't question it further.

Long story short, I was an hour late to my own birthday lunch.
/CSB
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Allen suspected the person who took the gun must have a handcuff key to open the rack, according to the affidavit.

A handcuff key.
Securing an AR-15.
I wouldn't be surprised if the car door was a 1284X as well.
 
