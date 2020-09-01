 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Celebrity joins OnlyFans, charges $200 for nudes that turn out to not be nudes, makes $1m in a day and managed to piss off the whole community of 'content creators' because now they can only charge $50 max thanks to this   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Bella Thorne, Internet pornography, everyday sex workers, adult website  
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The term celebrity in this case, is also misleading.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The new form of economic dumping. Where's Oxfam to scream about the injustice?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fool and his money are soon parted.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nude*
*under clothes

Always read the fine print of your porn
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someones grift get spoiled? aww.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desperate men will still pay, but this might cut down on the insanity slightly.  Strippers are strippers, they'll find an angle to keep the tips coming.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?


The same people who spent money buying some cock-tease's bath water.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Desperate men will still pay, but this might cut down on the insanity slightly.  Strippers are strippers, they'll find an angle to keep the tips coming.


Of course, they'll pay. Onlyfans is actually LIMITING how much the "strippers" can charge. That's the main issue.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may have heard the news that Bella Thorne, the 22-year-old Disney star who once starred in Alvin and the Chipmunks, joined OnlyFans last week.

I've never been more please to be out of the loop.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?


On the one hand, it makes no sense.

On the other, it makes way more sense than spending hundreds of dollars on outfits for your video game avatar or pay-to-win game "upgrades".
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?


I've never done it and have no intention of doing so, but I'm also not going to pretend I'm not a couple dark nights of the soul away from paying a friendly young woman to acknowledge my existence. There but for the grace of god, etc., etc.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Did someones grift get spoiled? aww.


No, her grift significantly hurt the sole source of income for many sex workers during quarantine.

And you if you even think about shiatting on sex workers as a response, you better not be someone who enjoys porn because that's a form of sex work. That's what onlyfans was to a large degree, bespoke porn.
 
Susan'sLittleAdamsApple
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?

The same people who spent money buying some cock-tease's bath water.


She sold me that water because we are in love!  Oddly enough, the water paired well with roast duck with rosemary.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?


People that normally would be at the nudie bar.

For a certain segment, it was a cool gig and a reasonably safe way to "enjoy" the creators. But I have a hard and fast rule not to pay for porn. So, I haven't actually seen any of the profiles.
 
debug
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
More importantly, they pointed out, the changes meant a reduction in income, and a delay in payments for many sex workers on the site. "Imagine suddenly going from a weekly paycheck to a monthly paycheck," tweeted OnlyFans creator Erika Heidewald. "People have bills to pay. Kids to feed. Many people, including content creators and sex workers, live paycheck to paycheck. How are they going to pay their bills this month?"

Well did you have a contract with OnlyFans that covered when you got paid or how much you could charge for your content?  If not then you can not complain.  Does it suck?  Sure.  Is it OnlyFan's platform/site to run how it's best for them financially or otherwise?  Yup.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sex workers should unite and refuse to fark, blow, span, or pee on Hollywood actors, directors, executives and writers as long as Bella Thorne has a job. This is the Lysistrata reboot we've been waiting for.
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats: Did someones grift get spoiled? aww.


The honest workers, the ones who don't already have fortunes from Disney, are in trouble because of a rich grifter. You really need to grow a conscience
 
Serious Black
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: State_College_Arsonist: Desperate men will still pay, but this might cut down on the insanity slightly.  Strippers are strippers, they'll find an angle to keep the tips coming.

Of course, they'll pay. Onlyfans is actually LIMITING how much the "strippers" can charge. That's the main issue.


And they're also changing when people get paid, from weekly to monthly.
 
Stantz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Celebrity? Pfft. Call me when Lia Marie Johnson signs up.
 
debug
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also, anyone that though Bella Thorne was going to send them nudes is a moron.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?


They're called "simps".

Basically, think "incel" and multiply the pathetic by eleventy billion and you get a simp.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?

On the one hand, it makes no sense.

On the other, it makes way more sense than spending hundreds of dollars on outfits for your video game avatar or pay-to-win game "upgrades".


When I was younger I spent more than either of those on a saturday night bar crawl.  I'd say the only thing I got out of it was the memories, but half the time I didn't even have those.  So...who cares?  Neither are any better or worse uses of money than sports tickets, or a few rounds of beer and darts, or any number of other things.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you, like me, think that sex workers are actually people, that sex is a legitimate way to make a living (assuming adult consensuality and lack of exploitation), and that this website was a way for sex workers to finally be able to be independent, keep most of the revenue, and avoid most of the downsides, this is a sad story.
This entitled biatch ruined a lot of other peoples' lives with her grift. That's not amusing.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well that's a whole lot of bullshiat.  People putting content out on the site should be able to charge whatever the hell they want.  If they advertise nudes and don't deliver, then kick them off.  And what the hell makes the site think they can keep the money for a month?  Who wouldn't be pissed about this?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: State_College_Arsonist: Desperate men will still pay, but this might cut down on the insanity slightly.  Strippers are strippers, they'll find an angle to keep the tips coming.

Of course, they'll pay. Onlyfans is actually LIMITING how much the "strippers" can charge. That's the main issue.


Obviously.  The strippers can't target a small number of big spenders for huge tips, so now they have to keep large numbers of smaller tips coming to make up the difference.
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's actually refreshing to wake up and read about first world problems these days...
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How can somebody I have never heard of in my life be a celebrity?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


/I'd tongue-punch her fart box...
 
blazemongr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Presumably there's two or three OnlyFans competitors (read: copycats) who've been waiting for a way to break into the spotlight and siphon off users (read: models) from OF. This is their chance, and the market will sort itself out.
 
alitaki
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?

The same people who spent money buying some cock-tease's bath water.


colloquially known as "incels".
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, uh, you guys doing anything with those disappointing lingerie photos?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?

People that normally would be at the nudie bar.

For a certain segment, it was a cool gig and a reasonably safe way to "enjoy" the creators. But I have a hard and fast rule not to pay for porn. So, I haven't actually seen any of the profiles.


You said "Hard"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm aware of her but didn't know what she did that made all these people willing to pay that much to see her naked and I'm still not sure.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Two hundred freaking bucks?  Dafuq?
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This doesn't affect most OF workers in any real way.  How many of them were able to charge $50 a month?  Most of the ones I see advertising on Reddit are <$10/mo.  And going from weekly to monthly payments doesn't affect their earnings at all.  They just need to budget better.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?

They're called "simps".

Basically, think "incel" and multiply the pathetic by eleventy billion and you get a simp.


Really?  You think that tossing a little money someones way because you enjoy what they put out there makes them pathetic?  It's not like they give a drunk $5 a month to access a free website.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She looks like a person made out of everything out of the dumpster behind a plastic surgeons office.
 
blazemongr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Xander_CDN: And going from weekly to monthly payments doesn't affect their earnings at all.  They just need to budget better.


"We're going to hold on to the money you already earned for an extra 21 days because someone elsemade us issue thousands of dollars in refunds. But that's okay -- it's your own fault for living paycheck-to-paycheck."
 
Mahatma Gandalf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can get nude pictures via the internet now? I'm not sure that'll catch on.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neongoats: Did someones grift get spoiled? aww.


Online sex work isn't a grift, you melon rind. If you work for a company for an hourly wage or a salary, you're a bigger whore than anyone on OnlyFans.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The onlyfans model is broken because it's easy enough to cap the content and share it for free. Some people want custom vids or pics so they're willing to pay but if you just want to see a model's butthole you can just search for her handle and find images.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Sail The Wide Accountancy: State_College_Arsonist: Desperate men will still pay, but this might cut down on the insanity slightly.  Strippers are strippers, they'll find an angle to keep the tips coming.

Of course, they'll pay. Onlyfans is actually LIMITING how much the "strippers" can charge. That's the main issue.

And they're also changing when people get paid, from weekly to monthly.


Don't worry.  I'm sure they'll offer an option where if you give them 2% more, they'll give you the money whenever you want.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Liar. The term is "liar".
 
apathy2673
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Fluke Starbucker
 
soupafi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who still pays for p0rn in 2020?
 
1funguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?

I've never done it and have no intention of doing so, but I'm also not going to pretend I'm not a couple dark nights of the soul away from paying a friendly young woman to acknowledge my existence. There but for the grace of god, etc., etc.


What a very polite way of saying camtramp!

a friendly young woman

Not that the terms are mutually exclusive, but at least her grandkids won't be embarrassed!
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: neongoats: Did someones grift get spoiled? aww.

No, her grift significantly hurt the sole source of income for many sex workers during quarantine.

And you if you even think about shiatting on sex workers as a response, you better not be someone who enjoys porn because that's a form of sex work. That's what onlyfans was to a large degree, bespoke porn.


Well, and more to the point, Thorne says she's negotiating with OnlyFans on their behalf.  Thorne's not a sex-worker, lawyer, or agent.  She's just undermining their income.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

1funguy: Martian_Astronomer: Tad_Waxpole: Who the hell are the people spending their money on this shiat?

I've never done it and have no intention of doing so, but I'm also not going to pretend I'm not a couple dark nights of the soul away from paying a friendly young woman to acknowledge my existence. There but for the grace of god, etc., etc.

What a very polite way of saying camtramp!

a friendly young woman

Not that the terms are mutually exclusive, but at least her grandkids won't be embarrassed!


I am nothing if not full of euphemisms.
 
