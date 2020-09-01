 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   "The police came and they examined it, and it is, in fact, a penis. They are calling the medical examiner out here right now, and the coroner, because somebody is missing they stuff. Save A Lot has got some explaining to do"   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Pork, Akron, Ohio, Sex organ, Akron Beacon Journal, Save A Lot, Meat, Sausage, Pig  
•       •       •

1197 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2020 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
adding that the piece of meat contained a bone

Relevant lyric:

new age girl, deadeye dick
Youtube Qosk-UIQIjA
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody call King Missile. They found it.

King Missile- Detachable Penis
Youtube mIUk08iYZKE
 
Hevach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's shaped like a dick, but that's still muscle meat. Man meat is not muscle.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it's detachable?

King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John: "Hey doc, I'm back!"

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Somebody call King Missile. They found it.

[YouTube video: King Missile- Detachable Penis]


Gah.

/Shakes tiny, non-detachable fist.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like heads, not tails.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
adding that the piece of meat contained a bone, suggesting it was likely a pig tail.

I am chortling at this boner.
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
A few blocks away in Chinatown they sell penises by the dozen.  Perfectly legal and you can go there and buy a penis along with a quart of blood if you want to.

Look it up!  Actually, probably better to not look it up, just take my word for it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In college, a buddy of mine got drunk and tried to sing "Detachable Penis" to the tune of Marilyn Manson's "Beautiful People".  That place stopped doing weekly karaoke for almost a month.
 
Thudfark [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This weak only, have of pen is sale.
 
cleek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hevach: It's shaped like a dick, but that's still muscle meat. Man meat is not muscle.


Speak for yourself, spongeboy.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In the first place, who eats smoked turkey tails?

In the second place, who eats smoked pig tails?

In the third place, ugh.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Her first mistake was buying 'meat' at Save-a-Lot
(I know they are sometimes the only option in Urban Food Deserts though)
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hate Tank: A few blocks away in Chinatown they sell penises by the dozen.  Perfectly legal and you can go there and buy a penis along with a quart of blood if you want to.

Look it up!  Actually, probably better to not look it up, just take my word for it.


"Penises by the Dozen" should absolutely be the name of someone's aka band.

Not mine.

No.  If I had a ska band I'd damn sure make certain that I was the only penis on stage.

I had.

I HAD the only penis on stage.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
peins?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Her first mistake was buying 'meat' at Save-a-Lot
(I know they are sometimes the only option in Urban Food Deserts though)


They usually have the best prices on pork shoulder / butt if I'm making pulled pork.  I stay away from their beef though...it's usually just UDSA Inspected...not Prime (ever), Choice or Select.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Since the grocery store was not named, there must be some doubt as to whether a slander/libel suit would fail. The lack of wine ads around the story means that no algorithm exists on what variety pairs well with penis.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bender must not been drunk enough again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A still-suspicious Singfield said she has hired an attorney to look into the matter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mod3072
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somebody won the grand prize at Wongburger.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I once heard an academic talk on penii. Seriously. It was a great talk and (intentionally) hilarious.
 
mod3072
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hate Tank: A few blocks away in Chinatown they sell penises by the dozen.  Perfectly legal and you can go there and buy a penis along with a quart of blood if you want to.

Look it up!  Actually, probably better to not look it up, just take my word for it.


My old man is a farmer/rancher, and he has a "walking stick" made from a bull's penis. Something similar to this.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: In the first place, who eats smoked turkey tails?

In the second place, who eats smoked pig tails?

In the third place, ugh.


1) The poor.
2) 12.3% of Americans, roughly 37 million.
3) I know, right? Best not get poor if you don't like offcuts and offal.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fixation on genitalia is pathetic.


scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"because somebody is missing they stuff. "...Fine writing right there...
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It's got the folds."
 
mod3072
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: In the first place, who eats smoked turkey tails?

In the second place, who eats smoked pig tails?

In the third place, ugh.


I'd eat either one. I've never seen them around here though, didn't even know it was a thing. I'll bet that smoked pig tails would make some good bean soup. I home-butchered a hog this spring (they were giving them away for free!) and I smoked the neck bones to make soup with. Turned out amazing.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mod3072: Hate Tank: A few blocks away in Chinatown they sell penises by the dozen.  Perfectly legal and you can go there and buy a penis along with a quart of blood if you want to.

Look it up!  Actually, probably better to not look it up, just take my word for it.

My old man is a farmer/rancher, and he has a "walking stick" made from a bull's penis. Something similar to this.


I want one!!!
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.