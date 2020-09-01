 Skip to content
A desert home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Phoenix has sold for more than $7m after several offers in the last few years were rejected because the buyers only wanted to tear it down
37
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand entirely.
Next time, I will not allow anyone to know my intent.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe the people so busy opposing what potential buyers were going to do to their own property should have banded together and bought the farking place themselves. This sort of impotently meddling idiocy is why we have HOAs.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My favorite home he designed is Walling Water.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His architecture seems cold and impersonal to me.
 
Bathroom Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How badly does the roof leak?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: My favorite home he designed is Walling Water.


Private joke about Wright's inability to design a house that didn't leak?
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long, Frank Lloyd Wright
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Maybe the people so busy opposing what potential buyers were going to do to their own property should have banded together and bought the farking place themselves. This sort of impotently meddling idiocy is why we have HOAs.


Maybe you should shut up.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I understand entirely.
Next time, I will not allow anyone to know my intent.


Look on the bright side, your clearly not lawful evil.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: His architecture seems cold and impersonal to me.


Maybe we should put a shiatload of balloons on it to make it look like a murder clown house?
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one ugly building, IMHO.
But, architecture is subjective, so each to his own.

I would like to see the dilapidation report*, or whatever the US equivalent is, though.

*a survey of the building, and assessment of the services, the state of the structure, it's weather tightness, etc.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: His architecture seems cold and impersonal to me.


But do you find it to be shallow & pedantic?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smeeekosixtyseven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His architecture seems cold and impersonal to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: The Googles Do Nothing: His architecture seems cold and impersonal to me.

But do you find it to be shallow & pedantic?


[Fark user image 369x270]


I don't find it shallow and pedantic.  He had talent and I understand what he was going for, but to me it seems really bland.   All his houses remind me of going to a dentist's office in the suburbs in the 1970s.

Don't ask me to explain that.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Maybe the people so busy opposing what potential buyers were going to do to their own property should have banded together and bought the farking place themselves. This sort of impotently meddling idiocy is why we have HOAs.


We have HOAs because localities (and some states) won't approve anything unless you form and HOA so they can get those sweet tax dollars and not have to take care of anything.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wright was a brilliant architect, and a world-class asshole with some deeply embedded mental issues.  Some of his buildings that have been torn down were irreplaceable architectural treasures, but I don't think we need to save every one of his System houses - they're not great houses, and everyone I've talked to who's owned one pretty much spent the supposed value of the house on maintenance.  The David & Gladys Wright House, however, is unique enough to preserve.

/I won't blame the buyers one bit if they overhaul the kitchen, though.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the bloviation and blather about bow wonderful Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture was, he appeared to love his vision but hate the people who would actually live or work in the buildings he designed.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like the room, but that fireplace...

Yeesh
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would tear down. I wonder if it is wired for 3-prong
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 445x291]

I like the room, but that fireplace...

Yeesh


iat looks like a restaurant.
 
Trainspotr [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Aardvark Inc.: The Googles Do Nothing: His architecture seems cold and impersonal to me.

But do you find it to be shallow & pedantic?


[Fark user image 369x270]

I don't find it shallow and pedantic.  He had talent and I understand what he was going for, but to me it seems really bland.   All his houses remind me of going to a dentist's office in the suburbs in the 1970s.

Don't ask me to explain that.


Maybe suburban dentist's offices in the 70s were ripping off his 60-year old style?

The dentist I went to in the 70s looked nothing like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

groppet: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 445x291]

I like the room, but that fireplace...

Yeesh

iat looks like a restaurant.


It looks like the sacrifice chamber for a desert cult.

What? I can't be the only one.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FLW created a number of interesting buildings over the course of his lifetime, but this one isn't one of them.  The cinderblock fireplace is horrid, it looks like the contractor walked off of the job due to a pay dispute and never finished it.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Pocket Ninja: Maybe the people so busy opposing what potential buyers were going to do to their own property should have banded together and bought the farking place themselves. This sort of impotently meddling idiocy is why we have HOAs.

Maybe you should shut up.


LMAO. As usual you are expressing your stupidity.
/FOAD
 
Saiga410
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I dont want to know what the water bill is to maintain a lush green lawn like that in the middle of a freakn desert.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yup that is one ugly house, I can see why they wanted to tear it down.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn cool roof.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Okay, but can I find it in Flight Simulator?
 
mekkab
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Wright was a brilliant architect, and a world-class asshole with some deeply embedded mental issues.  Some of his buildings that have been torn down were irreplaceable architectural treasures, but I don't think we need to save every one of his System houses - they're not great houses, and everyone I've talked to who's owned one pretty much spent the supposed value of the house on maintenance.  The David & Gladys Wright House, however, is unique enough to preserve.

/I won't blame the buyers one bit if they overhaul the kitchen, though.


I couldn't have said this better.

Laobaojun: For all the bloviation and blather about bow wonderful Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture was, he appeared to love his vision but hate the people who would actually live or work in the buildings he designed.


This, and especially if they were tall (*there's some story about Falling Water to this regard)

Saiga410: I dont want to know what the water bill is to maintain a lush green lawn like that in the middle of a freakn desert.


Welcome to Scottsdale!  It makes no farking sense!

/they are going to be in the crapper when the Water Wars of the West start happening
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Saiga410: [Fark user image 425x206]

I dont want to know what the water bill is to maintain a lush green lawn like that in the middle of a freakn desert.


you really do.  the people paying that bill can afford to do so because they don't pay their fair share of the taxes that make publicspaces livable.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: groppet: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 445x291]

I like the room, but that fireplace...

Yeesh

iat looks like a restaurant.

It looks like the sacrifice chamber for a desert cult.

What? I can't be the only one.


I think you're unto something there.

It looks a bit like the house in the film, Hereditary.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Never seen it?  You should.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 850x406]

Damn cool roof.



I wonder what it spells in Gallifreyan?
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: How badly does the roof leak?


yakmans_dad: growinthings: My favorite home he designed is Walling Water.

Private joke about Wright's inability to design a house that didn't leak?


Well, the article does say:

"buyers plan on personally restoring the Wright House including installing a new copper roof"

So, make of that what you will.  My first thought was, well the house isin the Arizona desert, so I guess that is not as much of a problem...
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obviously, FLW wasn't a dryland landscape architect...
 
rewind2846
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Aardvark Inc.: The Googles Do Nothing: His architecture seems cold and impersonal to me.

But do you find it to be shallow & pedantic?


[Fark user image 369x270]

I don't find it shallow and pedantic.  He had talent and I understand what he was going for, but to me it seems really bland.   All his houses remind me of going to a dentist's office in the suburbs in the 1970s.

Don't ask me to explain that.


You need to think about the times in which he designed his buildings. Now architects can put together any shape they can imagine with advances in steel, concrete, glass and even carbon fiber and aramid materials. Won't be too long before we get viable transparent aluminum to build with.

Back in his time all the stuff you're seeing in his houses was new, as in new ideas, new ways of using materials, new shapes. If you think his stuff was bland you should look at what usually passed for housing architecture in the first half of the 20th century... ugh. The architecture he made was so far ahead of its time that it was copied again and again and again, which is why it eventually showed up in your 1970s dentist offices.

That said, tearing things down simply because they are old is a waste. His buildings were art that people could live in, and should be preserved for that fact alone when possible.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: FLW created a number of interesting buildings over the course of his lifetime, but this one isn't one of them.  The cinderblock fireplace is horrid, it looks like the contractor walked off of the job due to a pay dispute and never finished it.


I bet your fireplace has a cool picture of the a fish over it.
 
