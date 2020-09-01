 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "We have a lot of bush around here so you do see snakes, but I'd never seen snakes of that size." Does anyone do phrasing anymore?   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Snake, massive snakes, Australia, Brisbane North Snake Catchers, carpet snakes, warmer weather, Australian's worst nightmare, Steven Brown  
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It gets worse, apparently, they were Carpet Pythons fighting over a female.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God Ethel, they're in the walls.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brap: It gets worse, apparently, they were Carpet Pythons fighting over a female.


Do the pythons match the drapes?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll take a look, ma'am. I'm a bush doctor.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First thing I noticed from TFA was the tractor calendar

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I saw a one-eyed ivory viper attack a bush once.  Struck at it repeatedly for four or five minutes.

Finally it just spit venom and crawled out.  Poor bush needed some serious anti-venom treatment afterwards!
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jane! Jane! Turn on your headlights!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cajnik: First thing I noticed from TFA was the tractor calendar

[i.guim.co.uk image 445x250]


It's northern Queenlands, so that's pretty typical.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Raymond Hoser, a snake catcher in Melbourne, warns that people will be crossing more snakes in the coming weeks.


Sounds like a Canadian immigrant.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

watch out for those garter snakes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Raymond Hoser, a snake catcher in Melbourne, warns that people will be crossing more snakes in the coming weeks.


Sounds like a Canadian immigrant.


Snake off, you Hoser.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"If you get bitten, bandage on your arm, straight to hospital.

Well, OK, damn thing bit me in the leg, but whatever.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Trouser snake is not amused.
 
