(NBC4i)   Giant 880-pound 'mystery object' found during river cleanup. Since this was in Ohio just be glad it wasn't on fire   (nbc4i.com) divider line
40
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Homemade weld shop dock anchor.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's more boring than Delaware?

Delaware, Ohio.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is how you get the Tommyknockers.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was the drain plug, you morons!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory Sunny's mom reference.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: That was the drain plug, you morons!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh shiat they found it inform the lord commander.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a mooring anchor.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Obligatory Sunny's mom reference.


Obligatory autocorrect reference.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like part of a heat shield.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: What's more boring than Delaware?

Delaware, Ohio.


Madison, Indiana. Trust me on this.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a ufo
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I did finally get my toilet unclogged.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Www.reddit.com/r/whatisthisthing

/The number of times "this thing" ends up being UXO is alarming.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not on fire yet.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, a winnowing fan.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why magnet fishermen lose magnets.

//it's not all handguns & rapalas.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason why they call it the Old 'n Tangy River around here.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: Three Crooked Squirrels: What's more boring than Delaware?

Delaware, Ohio.

Madison, Indiana. Trust me on this.


Northumberland, PA. Trust me on this.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
That's a mooring anchor. The rope/chain broke and it was forgotten.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its an ancient cosmic object that fell to Earth centuries ago, landed on the head of a Cleveland woman who stayed unconscious for three months then woke up and invented skyline chili.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TruBluTroll: There's a reason why they call it the Old 'n Tangy River around here.


I've always called it the "Old and Dingy".
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its an ancient cosmic object that fell to Earth centuries ago, landed on the head of a Cleveland woman who stayed unconscious for three months then woke up and invented skyline chili.


Skyline is Cincinnati.  Keep it straight
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: Www.reddit.com/r/whatisthisthing

/The number of times "this thing" ends up being UXO is alarming.


So often they have a UXO warning bot.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oztemprom: dothemath: Its an ancient cosmic object that fell to Earth centuries ago, landed on the head of a Cleveland woman who stayed unconscious for three months then woke up and invented skyline chili.

Skyline is Cincinnati.  Keep it straight


You people sicken me.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a big ole frozen chunk of poopy.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At 10 cents a hundred pounds of scrap metal they gave all .80 to the river clean up effort.  Metal prices are way down these last few years. It all gets shipped to China and somebody really screwed that relationship up badly.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
it's a schooner
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's all that's left of Howard Stark's Cleveland plant after the Nitramine went off.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bring it in to the police station.  If nobody claims it in 30 days, you get to keep it!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it's a ufo


More USO
Unidentified sunken object
 
jaytkay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why did Sandra Bullock pop up for a moment in the news video?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

null: That was the drain plug, you morons!


You laugh, but that actually happened in a UK canal once.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Oztemprom: dothemath: Its an ancient cosmic object that fell to Earth centuries ago, landed on the head of a Cleveland woman who stayed unconscious for three months then woke up and invented skyline chili.

Skyline is Cincinnati.  Keep it straight

You people sicken me.


De gustibus non est disputandum.

You do sure seem to like the ad hominems.  I think you can do better if you try.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oztemprom: You do sure seem to like the ad hominems.


You cheated on your wife, why should anyone listen to you?
 
