(Washington Post)   Suffocating heat torments hurricane-ravaged areas of Louisiana, where more than 300,000 lack power. Heat index forecast to top 110   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yikes!

I've been getting so heat-intolerant as I get older, I think if I ever do move, it'll be northward.

I used to have a great-uncle in St. Paul.. so I might have some secret second cousins up there.  Perhaps I should visit someday.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh man, that's insane. It almost makes me feel bad for complaining that we got some clouds today and the temperature dropped into the low 70s and I haven't gotten my cool weather clothes out of storage yet.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Our high was like 85 today with a little bit of humidity, so the swamp coolers were working well.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NOPE

Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been through Betsy, Camille, Frederick Juan, Andrew,  Opal, Georges, Ivan and Katrina. (and a few lesser ones)

They all have one thing in common, after the destruction there is no power for 3-20 days. All come in August and September as a rule and it is always hot as balls with a generous side of humidity and swamp ass. In my old age, I have secured generators and portable air conditioning.

I got stuck at Charity Hospital in New Orleans for 8 days during Katrina and I saved lives. Camille scared me the worst as a child, because my grandfather confessed every past transgression as pecan trees blew over and flipped like giant tumbleweeds, glass exploded and you could hear the nails pulling out of the timbers.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 It could be a mere 95 degrees in Louisiana but the humidity supercharges it into the feeling of heat death. This is common and you get used to it, but as Dahnkster just mentioned, it's hideous after a storm and the power is out. There was a storm in recent years (I can't recall the name bc there's always a storm) that stalled over us and the power was out for what felt like 5 years because it was too dangerous for the crews to work. It wasn't a horrible storm, but a storm nonetheless. In my sleep I felt I was marinating in my own juices. I even tried sleeping with some nearby homeless folks (they were cool) but there was zero breeze so I went back home to suffer.

Katrina (Aug 29) was the worst, in my experience. September signals the end of summer in some parts of the country but it sure as sh*t isn't down here. If anything, September is just angry that summer might end. Hot as all hell. You keep asking aloud when the torture will end. The relief sorta arrives sometime in October.

I don't know how people functioned before AC.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dickfreckle: I don't know how people functioned before AC.


Caves, migrations.. or just dying.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did something happen recently on the gulf coast?
Seems like the media is only interested in rioting & Trump.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Yikes!

I've been getting so heat-intolerant as I get older, I think if I ever do move, it'll be northward.

I used to have a great-uncle in St. Paul.. so I might have some secret second cousins up there.  Perhaps I should visit someday.


I also feel like I handle heat poorly as I get older.  I love cold though.  At least down to about 15 degrees, after that it starts to hurt a bit.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember Francis and Jeanne from 2004. I've loved in South Florida most of my life, I worked outside for the last 10 years here.

I was NEVER more miserable than the time during those two storms.

Heat and humidity together are no joke. Completely disgusting. Like oil and water for human life.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/lived
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suffocating heat, so naturally he wore a heavy jacket there. Nothing he does makes sense.
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: It could be a mere 95 degrees in Louisiana but the humidity supercharges it into the feeling of heat death. This is common and you get used to it, but as Dahnkster just mentioned, it's hideous after a storm and the power is out. There was a storm in recent years (I can't recall the name bc there's always a storm) that stalled over us and the power was out for what felt like 5 years because it was too dangerous for the crews to work. It wasn't a horrible storm, but a storm nonetheless. In my sleep I felt I was marinating in my own juices. I even tried sleeping with some nearby homeless folks (they were cool) but there was zero breeze so I went back home to suffer.

Katrina (Aug 29) was the worst, in my experience. September signals the end of summer in some parts of the country but it sure as sh*t isn't down here. If anything, September is just angry that summer might end. Hot as all hell. You keep asking aloud when the torture will end. The relief sorta arrives sometime in October.

I don't know how people functioned before AC.


Brick, and non-insulated walls.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how it is all along the SE Texas coast and into Louisiana (106 in Houston by noon today).  But that doesn't tell the entire story - considering everywhere below I10 from Matagorda Texas to New Orleans, there's shiattons of wet lands.  So when the weather service says your mid-day humidity is 60%, it could be worse if you're in a damn swamp.

The worst hurricane I've been through is Alicia back in the 80s.  We were without power for weeks starting in mid-August.  It was so hot inside the house at night that you couldn't sleep and *no one* could afford a generator.  I was right under the eye during Ike and we were out of power for about 5 days.  We were damn lucky that we got an early cold front that year that pretty much followed the hurricane.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Suffocating heat, so naturally he wore a heavy jacket there. Nothing he does makes sense.
Looks like the guy on the left is making shadow puppets.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know how it is in Louisiana neighborhoods but around the Houston area (south I45), brown anoles have taken over and they decimate mosquitoes.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Suffocating heat, so naturally he wore a heavy jacket there. Nothing he does makes sense.
Maskless Trump.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a time-proven method for dealing with this . . .


Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Alphax: Yikes!

I've been getting so heat-intolerant as I get older, I think if I ever do move, it'll be northward.

I used to have a great-uncle in St. Paul.. so I might have some secret second cousins up there.  Perhaps I should visit someday.

I also feel like I handle heat poorly as I get older.  I love cold though.  At least down to about 15 degrees, after that it starts to hurt a bit.


I wholeheartedly agree with both of you. I have spent the majority of my life in Central Texas and I do not remember that it was ever this wretched in terms of heat and humidity that went on for months and months when I was younger.

I loathe the heat and no longer wish to live here. Heat index has had us parked at between 112-114 degrees for weeks now.

This past Christmas, my wife and I spent it up in Canada with her side of the family. It was gloriously frigid. I would go out at night when it was in the single digits Fahrenheit and just absorb the cold.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: It could be a mere 95 degrees in Louisiana but the humidity supercharges it into the feeling of heat death. This is common and you get used to it, but as Dahnkster just mentioned, it's hideous after a storm and the power is out. There was a storm in recent years (I can't recall the name bc there's always a storm) that stalled over us and the power was out for what felt like 5 years because it was too dangerous for the crews to work. It wasn't a horrible storm, but a storm nonetheless. In my sleep I felt I was marinating in my own juices. I even tried sleeping with some nearby homeless folks (they were cool) but there was zero breeze so I went back home to suffer.

Katrina (Aug 29) was the worst, in my experience. September signals the end of summer in some parts of the country but it sure as sh*t isn't down here. If anything, September is just angry that summer might end. Hot as all hell. You keep asking aloud when the torture will end. The relief sorta arrives sometime in October.

I don't know how people functioned before AC.


They went mad.  I think it's the origin of the Southern Gothic style.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin made the 200 mile trip from New Iberia with a generator that, surprisingly, runs our entire house including our 3-ton ac.

I gotta stop telling people what an asshole he is, I guess.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: brown anoles


shiat, what's going to show up to eat those things
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: UberDave: brown anoles

shiat, what's going to show up to eat those things


Cajuns.
 
ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: My cousin made the 200 mile trip from New Iberia with a generator that, surprisingly, runs our entire house including our 3-ton ac.

I gotta stop telling people what an asshole he is, I guess.


So did your house already have a transfer switch installed, or is he some kind of back-alley electrician?
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What did everyone do in the south before there was A/C?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sleze: What did everyone do in the south before there was A/C?


ate less
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UberDave: This is how it is all along the SE Texas coast and into Louisiana (106 in Houston by noon today).  But that doesn't tell the entire story - considering everywhere below I10 from Matagorda Texas to New Orleans, there's shiattons of wet lands.  So when the weather service says your mid-day humidity is 60%, it could be worse if you're in a damn swamp.

The worst hurricane I've been through is Alicia back in the 80s.  We were without power for weeks starting in mid-August.  It was so hot inside the house at night that you couldn't sleep and *no one* could afford a generator.  I was right under the eye during Ike and we were out of power for about 5 days.  We were damn lucky that we got an early cold front that year that pretty much followed the hurricane.


Unlikely to be a cold front this year, NWS is predicting well above average temperatures into November for most of the lower 48.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
boiled humans?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Caelistis: The Googles Do Nothing: Alphax: Yikes!

I've been getting so heat-intolerant as I get older, I think if I ever do move, it'll be northward.

I used to have a great-uncle in St. Paul.. so I might have some secret second cousins up there.  Perhaps I should visit someday.

I also feel like I handle heat poorly as I get older.  I love cold though.  At least down to about 15 degrees, after that it starts to hurt a bit.

I wholeheartedly agree with both of you. I have spent the majority of my life in Central Texas and I do not remember that it was ever this wretched in terms of heat and humidity that went on for months and months when I was younger.

I loathe the heat and no longer wish to live here. Heat index has had us parked at between 112-114 degrees for weeks now.

This past Christmas, my wife and I spent it up in Canada with her side of the family. It was gloriously frigid. I would go out at night when it was in the single digits Fahrenheit and just absorb the cold.


The cold makes you feel alive.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sleze: What did everyone do in the south before there was A/C?


Basically nobody lived there before AC, Florida's population in 1920 was 965k (US 106M), compare to today at 21M (US 330M).
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunn​ie​rHeadline: Qatmandu: My cousin made the 200 mile trip from New Iberia with a generator that, surprisingly, runs our entire house including our 3-ton ac.

I gotta stop telling people what an asshole he is, I guess.

So did your house already have a transfer switch installed, or is he some kind of back-alley electrician?


No we just plugged it into an outside outlet.  Why, you think that might cause a problem somewhere down the line?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: It could be a mere 95 degrees in Louisiana but the humidity supercharges it into the feeling of heat death. This is common and you get used to it, but as Dahnkster just mentioned, it's hideous after a storm and the power is out. There was a storm in recent years (I can't recall the name bc there's always a storm) that stalled over us and the power was out for what felt like 5 years because it was too dangerous for the crews to work. It wasn't a horrible storm, but a storm nonetheless. In my sleep I felt I was marinating in my own juices. I even tried sleeping with some nearby homeless folks (they were cool) but there was zero breeze so I went back home to suffer.

Katrina (Aug 29) was the worst, in my experience. September signals the end of summer in some parts of the country but it sure as sh*t isn't down here. If anything, September is just angry that summer might end. Hot as all hell. You keep asking aloud when the torture will end. The relief sorta arrives sometime in October.

I don't know how people functioned before AC.


A lot of them did not which was one of the important reasons for the institution of slavery in the colonies: the work killed people and no one wanted to do it.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sleze: What did everyone do in the south before there was A/C?


Died young or wealthy.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sleze: What did everyone do in the south before there was A/C?


Their sisters.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm fortunate that my house is on the same power "leg" as a nursing home, and as they are a priority for repair, im usually one of the first with power restored. I lost power for about 6 hours during the storm, but have since had a house full of friends and family who are still without power. Air mattresses abound and im not sure **who** all these kids belong to... but, we take care of each other. Im sure the day will come when i need help and these are the same people who will reach out no questions asked.

It's a collective group of people who take care of each other.

Almost like.... socialism...
 
Famishus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: dickfreckle: I don't know how people functioned before AC.

They went mad.  I think it's the origin of the Southern Gothic style.


Swamp noir. :D

I'm on blood thinners, which make me cold all of the time. Even here in NC, I keep a little desk heater nearby year 'round. My dream retirement is Central America.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunni​e​rHeadline: Qatmandu: My cousin made the 200 mile trip from New Iberia with a generator that, surprisingly, runs our entire house including our 3-ton ac.

I gotta stop telling people what an asshole he is, I guess.

So did your house already have a transfer switch installed, or is he some kind of back-alley electrician?

No we just plugged it into an outside outlet.  Why, you think that might cause a problem somewhere down the line?


Uh, YES! Don't do that, you will kill a lineman!
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and it a'int a dry heat either.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
deepelectric.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
After Ike my neighborhood in Houston (The Heights) went 19 days with no power. In the summer.

No hot water, no refrigerator, 8 pm curfew dogs and cats living together.

The only upside was getting to do a lot of outdoor grilling with friends as everyone tried to cook stored meat before it went bad.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunni​e​rHeadline: Qatmandu: My cousin made the 200 mile trip from New Iberia with a generator that, surprisingly, runs our entire house including our 3-ton ac.

I gotta stop telling people what an asshole he is, I guess.

So did your house already have a transfer switch installed, or is he some kind of back-alley electrician?

No we just plugged it into an outside outlet.  Why, you think that might cause a problem somewhere down the line?


Unless there is a cutoff switch between your house electrical and the pole servicing your house, you are energizing the lines upstream of you. That is a very bad idea and can kill someone.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: It could be a mere 95 degrees in Louisiana but the humidity supercharges it into the feeling of heat death. This is common and you get used to it, but as Dahnkster just mentioned, it's hideous after a storm and the power is out. There was a storm in recent years (I can't recall the name bc there's always a storm) that stalled over us and the power was out for what felt like 5 years because it was too dangerous for the crews to work. It wasn't a horrible storm, but a storm nonetheless. In my sleep I felt I was marinating in my own juices. I even tried sleeping with some nearby homeless folks (they were cool) but there was zero breeze so I went back home to suffer.

Katrina (Aug 29) was the worst, in my experience. September signals the end of summer in some parts of the country but it sure as sh*t isn't down here. If anything, September is just angry that summer might end. Hot as all hell. You keep asking aloud when the torture will end. The relief sorta arrives sometime in October.

I don't know how people functioned before AC.


The first few days after Katrina started out well enough but they always do. Everybody was out in their yards for the first few days, holding huge BBQs where all of our friends and neighbors would bring food and party pretty hard. The second day we managed to scavenge cold beer from a couple of convenient stores that hadn't opened the first day after and still had coldish beer in the coolers.

By day 3 shiat got real. No electricity, no water. The heat was insufferable and there was no wind to cool things off. EVERYTHING was damp from the humidity - my couch, Layzboy, bed, closet full of clothes. Ice was starting to run low; a man shot a woman (his sister, IIRC) outside an NG relief station over an argument about a bag of ice. Canned goods among my set of friends were few and far between - most of us had been working as Katrina made landfall because our GM - 2 weeks on the job, straight out of the north, no idea what a hurricane entailed - had us working until normal close the night before landfall and by the time we got to the stores it was all gone.

By day 4, our friends started to bail and heading out of town to stay with family. Most of us rented so we had no real reason to stay as the roads were cleared. All of the retreating friends donated their canned goods to the people that were staying. I lasted until day 6, at which point I couldn't stand the heat and humidity any more. I donated my cans to the dwindling crew, and left to stay with relatives that had AC.

It was miserable and brutal and I will always remember it until the day I die.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: Qatmandu: ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnie​rHeadline: Qatmandu: My cousin made the 200 mile trip from New Iberia with a generator that, surprisingly, runs our entire house including our 3-ton ac.

I gotta stop telling people what an asshole he is, I guess.

So did your house already have a transfer switch installed, or is he some kind of back-alley electrician?

No we just plugged it into an outside outlet.  Why, you think that might cause a problem somewhere down the line?

Uh, YES! Don't do that, you will kill a lineman!


Do I need to explain sarcasm to you jackwagons?   A friend of mine (worked for Slemco) died down near Franklin after Andrew when some assmonkey jacked his generator into into an open outlet.

/yeah, they found the guy
//jesus h. tap-dancing christ in a chicken basket
///because fark you
 
jake3988
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alphax: Yikes!

I've been getting so heat-intolerant as I get older, I think if I ever do move, it'll be northward.

I used to have a great-uncle in St. Paul.. so I might have some secret second cousins up there.  Perhaps I should visit someday.


One day a few years ago an elderly gentleman walked into the barbershop I was getting my haircut at and was talking about how he's always wanted to move down to Florida all his life, but couldn't, because his wife wouldn't go.  His wife died, which he was obviously sad about, but he was so happy to be able to move to Florida.  He said "Every single year winter hits and I just dread it.  Each year I hated it more and more.  First cold day of the year and it was depressing."

I feel exactly the same way... but about the heat.  And the heat/humidity up here is nothing compared to places like Louisiana.

But I dunno if I could do Minneapolis weather.  They're just as hot in the summer, if not more so, but they're BRUTALLY cold in the winter.  I want more temperate weather like out west along the coast but it's just so friggin expensive.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Qatmandu: ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnie​rHeadline: Qatmandu: My cousin made the 200 mile trip from New Iberia with a generator that, surprisingly, runs our entire house including our 3-ton ac.

I gotta stop telling people what an asshole he is, I guess.

So did your house already have a transfer switch installed, or is he some kind of back-alley electrician?

No we just plugged it into an outside outlet.  Why, you think that might cause a problem somewhere down the line?

Unless there is a cutoff switch between your house electrical and the pole servicing your house, you are energizing the lines upstream of you. That is a very bad idea and can kill someone.


No shiat.

Look kids, our uncle worked 40 years for GSU, and Entergy.  We paid attention.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: Do I need to explain sarcasm to you jackwagons?


This is the internet. Sarcasm rarely works because it's almost impossible to read tone.
 
sleze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: My cousin made the 200 mile trip from New Iberia with a generator that, surprisingly, runs our entire house including our 3-ton ac.

I gotta stop telling people what an asshole he is, I guess.


Now you can just buy a F-150 hybrid to power your house (for 80-32 hours).

https://news.pickuptrucks.com/2020/06​/​5-fun-facts-about-the-2021-f-150s-onbo​ard-generator.html
 
nobody11155
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dickfreckle:I don't know how people functioned before AC.

I once dated a girl who grew up in a 100+ year old house in southern LA.  Most of the bedrooms were upstairs, which was air conditioned, but the guest bedrooms and all the rest of the rooms were downstairs with no A/C.  It was not pleasant, but it was tolerable.

The house was built on piers to allow airflow underneath, 12' ceiling height, lots of windows, an arrangement where the windows opened at the bottom with a small windows near the ceiling, and a large, deep porch that surrounded the house and shaded all the windows.  This promoted lots of natural airflow even with no wind.  From about 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm it was miserable but the rest of the time not too bad.  Keep in mind too that there weren't large TVs and other gadgets pumping out heat and there was a second kitchen in a separate building to keep out that heat too.

Even as recently as the 50's and early 60's houses were still constructed without A/C.  Only an attic fan.
 
